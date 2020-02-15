The Prospector Theater Set to Open Second Location in Wilton, CT

The Prospector Theater, a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to providing meaningful employment to people with disabilities through the operation of a first-run movie theater, will be opening its second location in Wilton, Connecticut.

The Prospector Wilton will be a four screen, non-profit first-run movie theater with the mission of employing adults with disabilities in an integrated and competitive work environment. The renovated theater, located in Kimco Realty’s Wilton River Park shopping center at 21 River Road, will bring the design, adaptive technology, and accessibility features of the Ridgefield location to downtown Wilton. Renovations are scheduled to begin in September 2020, with an opening near the end of 2021 at the site of a cinema currently operated by Bow Tie Cinemas.

A boutique version of the exhibitor’s flagship Prospector Theater in Ridgefield, the new theater will offer a wide spectrum of jobs for employees who self-identify with a disability, whom the company refers to as Prospects. The professional roles are designed to educate, engage, and entertain audiences of all ages, while employing a wide spectrum of individuals who are traditionally underrepresented in the workforce.

“Another theater brings more awareness of, and appreciation for, our important mission,” says Valerie Jensen, Prospector Theater Founder, Visionary, & Executive Director. “Since opening, thousands of people have reached out to us, asking us to build another Theater. We’re so excited to share our sparkle with the town of Wilton and the joys of meaningful employment with a new generation of Prospects!”

Over its five years of operation, the Prospector has employed over 250 Prospects, logging more than 600,000 hours of meaningful employment as they break down outdated stereotypes about disabilities, and build empathy.

“With our strong focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, and diversity and inclusion in particular, Kimco applauds the Prospector Theater’s inspiring and impactful mission,” said Joshua Weinkranz, President of Kimco Realty’s Northern Region. “We’re not only committed to the success of the center, but the entire Wilton community. Prospector Theater is a welcome addition to the neighborhood that will entertain, employ, and hopefully serve as a local favorite for years to come.”

Wilton’s Prospector Theater will join current retail, restaurant, and service tenants in Kimco Realty’s Wilton River Park shopping center. The existing Bow Tie Cinemas location will be open and operating until the end of August 2020.