This Week on the Boxoffice Podcast: Can Zendaya Take CHALLENGERS to #1? | Interview with CineTrain’s Brett King

In this week’s episode of the Boxoffice Podcast, host Daniel Loria and special guest Romeo Duchene, VP Strategic Content Partnerships with The Boxoffice Company, introduce the Boxoffice Forecasting Council—using data analysis and the insights of industry executives to assess films’ earnings potential. The question this week: Will Amazon/MGM release Challengers beat out new release Unsung Hero and holdover Civil War for the #1 spot at the domestic box office? In the feature segment, Loria speaks with Brett King of CineTrain about providing consistent training to cinema employees.

Episode Resources:

Zendaya’s CHALLENGERS Looks to Take the Top Spot

Weekend Box Office: CIVIL WAR Leads Over its Second Frame

