This Week on the Boxoffice Podcast: CIVIL WAR Sets Opening Weekend Record for A24 | Exclusive Interview with Marcus Corp. CEO Greg Marcus

In the latest episode of the Boxoffice Podcast, co-hosts Daniel Loria and Rebecca Pahle review the non-CinemaCon box office stories that have developed over the past week, including a disappointing opening for Monkey Man, an overperformance from Godzilla x Kong, and A24 getting its first #1 wide opener with Civil War. In the feature segment, Daniel speaks with Greg Marcus—CEO of the Marcus Corporation, of which Marcus Theatres is a subsidiary—on Marcus’ performance in 2023 and outlook for 2024, highlighting the circuit’s strong finish despite concerns about a lack of big releases and the impact of strikes on the industry’s momentum. Greg reacts to all the news coming out of CinemaCon 2024, including his thoughts on the panel session between Matthew Belloni and AMC Theatres’ Chairman and CEO Adam Aron, previously recapped by Loria in last Thursday’s episode.

