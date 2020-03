In this week’s episode of The Boxoffice Podcast, Russ Fischer and Daniel Loría look at the stimulus package and what it means for movie theaters. Boxoffice Pro Deputy Editor Rebecca Pahle joins the podcast to highlight different social media campaigns that cinemas are using to stay in touch with audiences while their doors are closed.

