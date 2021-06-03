This Week on the Boxoffice Podcast: Memorial Day Weekend Box Office Marks a Turning Point for the Domestic Marketplace

This week on the Boxoffice Podcast, co-hosts Russ Fischer, Shawn Robbins, and Rebecca Pahle break down the Memorial Day box office haul—which represents a high point for domestic exhibition since the start of the pandemic, with A Quiet Place Part II and Cruella both exceeding opening weekend expectations. Further, the co-hosts break down the news of Amazon acquiring MGM and Universal releasing Boss Baby: Family Business day-and-date in theaters and on Peacock Premium.

Listen to The Full Episode:

On the Domestic Marketing Reaching a “Turning Point”

“By and large, this was the turning point. This was the official start of this next chapter…. We’re seeing more and more audiences come back. And for a sequel [A Quiet Place Part II] to open to essentially just a few dollars short, relatively speaking, of its predecessor says a lot. Because 70% of theaters are open, approximately, and not everybody is going back yet.”

On Boss Baby: Family Business‘ Move to Day-and-Date

“I don’t love this move, but I it makes a lot of sense. Especially in light of the idea that Universal is kind of following in Warner Bros.’ footsteps [by] boosting Peacock with this high profile new release that has a lot of built-in family audience support. So it makes a lot of sense. I can imagine it still doing pretty well, theatrically. Will it do what it would have done otherwise? Obviously not.”

Subscribe to The Boxoffice Podcast on Spotify, Apple, and wherever you get your podcasts.