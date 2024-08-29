This Week on the Boxoffice Podcast: Showbiz Direct’s Kevin Mitchell

Courtesy of ShowBiz Direct

In this week’s episode of the Boxoffice Podcast, co-hosts Daniel Loria and Chad Kennerk discuss the latest industry news and the upcoming Labor Day box office weekend including new releases Reagan, 1992, and Slingshot. Then in the feature segment, Daniel speaks with exhibition veteran Kevin Mitchell about the evolution of Showbiz Direct and this weekend’s release of the Dennis Quaid starring biopic Reagan.

Episode Resources:

Presidential Transition: Exhibition Veteran Kevin Mitchell Launches Distribution Firm Showbiz Direct with Reagan, a Biopic of the Former President

