Courtesy of Disney/Marvel

In this week’s episode of the Boxoffice Podcast, brought to you by 2024 Giants of Exhibition Sponsors Barco, Digital Cinema United, Fandango, and VIP Luxury Seating, co-hosts Daniel Loria, Rebecca Pahle, and Chad Kennerk are joined by Romeo Duchene, The Boxoffice Company’s VP Strategic Content Partnerships, to forecast the opening weekend of It Ends With Us and Borderlands. Then in the feature segment, Rebecca speaks with Lela Meadow-Conner, the president of the board of Art House Convergence, to discuss the current state of art house cinema and the support available to independent cinemas through initiatives like Art House Convergence and Film Festival Alliance.

Episode Resources:

The Boxoffice Podcast is your #1 resource for news and analysis about movies and the movie business. We’ll be your guide through these evolving and sometimes disruptive times. While breaking down film headlines, exploring box office results, and chatting with studio & cinema executives, we’ll discuss all aspects of movies and entertainment. By movie lovers for movie lovers!