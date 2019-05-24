Thursday Night: Aladdin Flies to $7M Start; Brightburn Earns $950K; Booksmart Takes $875K

News & Analysis • Shawn Robbins • May 24 2019

Friday Report: Disney’s live action remake of Aladdin kicked off the long holiday weekend with an estimated $7 million debut last night, including 5pm fan events and general previews that began at 6pm. The most direct comparison — given the holiday frame — is Pirates of the Caribbean 5‘s $5.5 million Thursday night start two years ago as it kicked off Memorial Weekend.

Among other Disney properties, Aladdin landed in between The Jungle Book ($4.2 million) and Beauty and the Beast ($16.3 million).

Also opening this weekend, Brightburn scored a reported $950K from 2,257 locations for Sony / Screen Gems. Very few R-rated genre films have opened over this holiday frame in recent years, but the closest comp looks to be the 2015 Poltergeist remake ($1.4 million).

Meanwhile, Booksmart reportedly took in $875K from screenings last night as it looks to leverage strong reviews into a healthy holiday debut.

