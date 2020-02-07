Thursday Night Box Office: Birds of Prey Captures $4M Start — What Does That Mean for Opening Weekend?

Friday Report: Warner Bros. and DC’s Birds of Prey earned an estimated $4.0 million from Thursday night’s opening shows domestically, which began at 6pm.

Comparatively, this could be a good — or mixed — start, depending on how the film plays out from here. Birds topped the $3.4 million Thursday night start of Kingsman: The Golden Circle back in September 2017 and the $2.2 million bow by John Wick: Chapter Two on the same pre-Presidents Day weekend in February 2017. Those pics went on to $39 million and $30.4 million opening weekends, respectively.

However, it’s worth noting that Birds opened lower than Shazam!‘s $5.9 million Thursday night release (which excludes another $3.325 million from pre-Thursday shows) in April of last year. It opened to a $56.8 million weekend. As a fellow DC title with a built-in fan base, Shazam! remains a strong comparison point thus far — though the other R-rated comps are equally relevant for Birds for now.

Should Birds follow the trajectory of the first Wick sequel, it would land around $55 million this weekend. Following Golden Circle would net close to $46 million, while Shazam!‘s path leads to a bit over $36 million.

The film’s positive reviews could ultimately help it generate a healthy internal multiplier this weekend and go on to a leggy run with the holiday weekend coming up in its second frame. Birds of Prey stands at 85 percent among critics on Rotten Tomatoes currently, with an 88 percent audience score as of Friday morning.

More updates to follow throughout the weekend.