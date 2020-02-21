Thursday Night Box Office Report: The Call of the Wild Catches Solid $1M Start; Brahms: The Boy 2 Earns $375K

Friday Update: Disney reports this morning that The Call of the Wild earned $1 million from yesterday’s previews beginning at 6pm. That tops the $925K start by Dolittle last month, and nearly doubles the $535K start of A Dog’s Way Home earlier last year.

The Harrison Ford-led adaptation is on an early trajectory now to come in north of pre-release forecasts, and could even have a shot at $20 million for the weekend (though that it is not ours or the studio’s official estimate at this time).

Meanwhile, Brahms: The Boy 2 posted $375K from 1,800 locations yesterday. That registers a bit under Gretel and Hansel ($475K) and The Turning ($425K) earlier this year, translating to an opening weekend that will likely come in close to modest expectations.

Overall, Sonic the Hedgehog will easily retain the top spot in its sophomore frame following last weekend’s breakout debut.

More updates to follow throughout the weekend.