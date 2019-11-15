Thursday Night: Ford v Ferrari Jumps off the Line with $2.1M; Charlie’s Angels Bow with $900K

Friday Report: Disney reports that Fox and James Mangold’s Ford v Ferrari got off to a very encouraging start of $2.1 million from last night’s previews beginning at 6pm. For those playing the comparison game, that’s 20 percent ahead of Rocketman‘s $1.75 million 7pm Thursday earnings, 31 percent ahead of Murder on the Orient Express ($1.6 million), 45 percent ahead of Arrival ($1.45 million), and 56 percent ahead of Sully ($1.35 million).

For a more recent data point, Ford v Ferrari came in just 11 percent behind Terminator: Dark Fate‘s $2.35 million preview earnings. Given the latter’s franchise fan base pull, that sets FvF up very well for the days ahead as a non-franchise movie with considerable appeal to moviegoers that don’t rush out in the early hours.

For further analysis on Ford v Ferrari‘s potential to break out this weekend, check out the link below.

Meanwhile, Sony’s Charlie’s Angels dialed in $900K from shows beginning at 4:30pm yesterday, lining up with conservative projections entering the weekend. That figure registered in line with A Simple Favor‘s $900K start a little over one year ago, while besting The Hustle‘s $774K earlier this year.

The Good Liar did not hold Thursday preview screenings.

More updates to come throughout the weekend.