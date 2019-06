Friday Report: Sony’s Men In Black International recorded an estimated $3.1 million from Thursday’s first shows, which began at 4pm in 3,472 domestic locations.

For comparison purposes, the MIB sequel/relaunch registered 38 percent behind Dark Phoenix‘s start last week ($5.0 million), 16.5 percent ahead of 2017’s The Mummy ($2.66 million), and 9 percent behind 2016’s Ghostbusters ($3.4 million).

