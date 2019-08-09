Thursday Night: Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Earns $2.33M, Dora and the Lost City of Gold Digs Up $1.25M, & Art of Racing in the Rain Pulls $450K

Friday Report: Three of this weekend’s openers have reported Thursday preview earnings heading into Friday afternoon, and Lionsgate’s Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark has the early lead with a strong $2.33 million start last night. By comparison, that more than doubles the $1 million start of Slender Man one year ago, as well as the same mark by Crawl just last month. It should be noted, however, there may be a minor fan rush in play due to Guillermo del Toro’s producing role.

Paramount’s Dora and the Lost City of Gold is also off to a healthy start with $1.25 million earned from shows beginning at 4pm yesterday. Early-to-mid August comps aren’t numerous for the family-driven pic with many schools already heading back into session, but the early start isn’t far behind that of Pixels ($1.5 million) a few summers ago.

Meanwhile, The Art of Racing in the Rain grossed $450K from shows beginning at 6pm on Thursday. That number lands in between the $535K Thursday start of A Dog’s Way Home earlier this year and A Dog’s Journey‘s $275K back in May.

Rounding out the weekend’s new releases, Warner Bros. and Bleecker Street had not reported Thursday night earnings for The Kitchen or Brian Banks, respectively, as of this report’s publishing.

We’ll have more updates throughout the weekend. In the mean time, check out our previous forecast for additional pre-weekend analysis.