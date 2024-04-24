Tickets For Good and Fandango Team Up to Reward Education, Healthcare, and Nonprofit Workers

Courtesy of Tickets for Good

Tickets For Good has announced a new partnership with Fandango. The collaboration will seek to increase access to the cinematic experience for those who contribute to our communities, such as healthcare workers, charity workers, and teachers.

Tickets For Good and Fandango invite healthcare and charity workers, teachers, and charitable organizations to participate in this new initiative by visiting the Tickets for Good website and applying for access to movie tickets, which are complimentary with a small booking fee.

“We are excited to join forces with Fandango to reward those who give selflessly to our communities with complimentary and heavily discounted movie tickets,” said Steve Rimmer of Tickets For Good. “This partnership allows us to combine our passion for social impact with Fandango’s extensive reach to more than thirty thousand cinema screens across the country. Together, we aim to provide unforgettable movie-going experiences to deserving folks, while celebrating the significant role that cinematic arts play in our culture and society.”