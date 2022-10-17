TikTok Introduces Movie Showtime and Ticketing Integration for Studios

Hollywood studios will now be able to better promote their releases on TikTok through the social media platform’s newly launched Showtimes on TikTok Instant Page template.

The new feature directly connects TikTok users to ticketing partners through a seamless user experience that brings expedited load times in a native in-app format, designed to drive increased page views and longer dwell times on showtime landing pages. The increased showtime lookups are meant to simplify showtime selections and clicks to ticketing partners. A richer online signal density helps studio ads optimize and improve cost-per-acquisition and overall performance with TikTok users.

Showtimes on TikTok helps the social media platform’s users learn about and interact with upcoming releases through a set of key features. Studios can promote their slates by showcasing full trailers on TikTok to drive interest in any given title. Showtimes are automatically generated with relevant theater information based on a user’s location. Users are then redirected to ticketing partners to complete their ticket purchase.

Current ticketing partners integrated into Showtimes on TikTok include AMC, Atom Tickets, Fandango, MovieTickets.com, and Regal.