Top Gun: Maverick Reaches $60M in ScreenX and 4DX

CJ 4DPlex announced today that Paramount Pictures’ Top Gun: Maverick has reached new heights with $60M in sales in the company’s ScreenX and 4DX formats. This continues to mark the highest grossing title in the company’s history, with 4DX surpassing $40M and ScreenX surpassing $20M at the global box office. In addition to surpassing $13M in North America, top CJ 4DPlex markets include Japan, Korea, and Taiwan, where the film has brought in a total of over $22M and the United Kingdom and France, where the film has exceeded $10M in CJ 4DPlex formats.

“Top Gun: Maverick continues to wow audiences and set more box office records even into October,” stated Jongryul Kim, chief executive officer of CJ 4DPlex. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with Paramount Pictures, Tom Cruise, Joe Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer and provide global audiences with premium moviegoing experiences that can’t be replicated anywhere else.”

Don Savant, chief executive officer and president of CJ 4DPLEX America, continued, “Over two years ago, the theater industry was considered all but gone. We could have never expected to be breaking ScreenX and 4DX records so quickly after the global pandemic. Top Gun: Maverick is a testament to the power of filmmaking and we are thrilled audiences can experience the film in our truly unique and immersive formats.”