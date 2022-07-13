Top Gun: Maverick Surpasses Titanic to Become Paramount Pictures’ #1 Domestic-Grossing Film

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures announced today that Top Gun: Maverick has surpassed the first-run release record set by Titanic over 24 years ago, becoming the highest-grossing domestic film in the studio’s 110-year history. Top Gun: Maverick has grossed $601.91M to date at the US box office, while long-time record holder Titanic, grossed a total of $600.78M during its original 1997 release. The studio is currently #1 in domestic box office so far for the year, with a $1.04B cumulative gross and over 24% of the market share, making 2022 the studio’s best year since 2014.

“For 110 years, Paramount Pictures has produced and distributed some of the most iconic films in Hollywood history, including the all-time classic Titanic, which marks its 25th anniversary this year,” said President and CEO of Paramount Pictures Brian Robbins. “Top Gun: Maverick is a phenomenal motion picture, and we take deep pride in celebrating this tremendous achievement alongside Tom Cruise, our filmmakers and cast, our marketing and distribution teams, and, of course, all the new and original Top Gun fans, without whom this wouldn’t have been possible.”