Toy Story 4 Breaks Fandango’s Animation Pre-Sales Record, Crushing Incredibles 2

The company’s press release:

May 30, 2019 – Disney Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” (opening in theaters June 21) is the new record-holder for best first day presales for an animated title on Fandango, outselling last year’s “Incredibles 2,” the previous record-holder. Tickets went on sale on Fandango on Tuesday at 12 noon PT, and within the first 24 hours, advance ticket sales for the film outpaced other major presellers such as Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” and “Finding Dory,” as well as the live-action “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”

“Pixar’s ‘Toy Story’ movies mean the world to so many fans, and that’s very much reflected in the record presales for ‘Toy Story 4,’” says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “It’s been nearly a decade since the adventures of Woody, Buzz and friends played out on the big screen, and so anticipation for this fourth installment is incredibly high.”

About Fandango

Fandango is the ultimate digital network for all things movies, serving more than 60 million unique visitors per month, according to comScore, with best-in-class movie information, ticketing to more than 30,000 U.S. screens, trailers and original video, home entertainment and fan merchandise. Its portfolio features leading online ticketers Fandango, MovieTickets.com and Flixster; world-renown movie review site Rotten Tomatoes; and Movieclips, the #1 movie trailers and content channel on YouTube. Fandango’s movie discovery and ticketing innovations can also be found on mobile, social, AI and voice platforms from Apple, Facebook, Google, Amazon, and others. Fandango’s video on-demand service, FandangoNOW offers new release and catalog movies and next-day TV shows to more than 200 million connected, over-the-top (OTT) and mobile devices. In Latin America, the company operates leading online ticketers Ingresso.com and Fandango Latin America.