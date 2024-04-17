Trafalgar Releasing’s SUGA│Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE Becomes the Highest-Grossing Cinema Event From a K-Pop Solo Artist

Courtesy Trafalgar Releasing

Trafalgar Releasing and HYBE have announced the record-setting success of the cinematic cut of SUGA│Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE. Inclusive of the screenings on April 10 through April 14, the concert film has grossed a total of $10.16 million worldwide from limited showtimes. This gross gives Agust D, aka SUGA of 21st century pop icons BTS, the highest grossing U.S. and worldwide concert film of 2024 as well as the highest grossing cinema event ever from a K-pop solo artist.

The event screened primarily across April 10 and 13 in 3,500+ cinemas across 100+ territories, with additional showings added with demand. In North America, SUGA│Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE reached No.2 on the April 10 box office with a gross of more than $961k and a per-screen average of $1,264 across 784 movie theaters. It hit the No. 8 position in the April 13 box office with a gross of more than $990k and a per-screen average of $1,259 across 787 movie theaters. The cumulative total gross for North America stands at $2.3 million. The event also entered the overall North American and worldwide top 10 for the weekend.

Regional highlights also included grosses in Mexico (the top market worldwide with $2.58m gross, No.2 chart position for the weekend), Brazil ($612k gross), and Germany ($402k gross).

In addition to standard cinematic formats, audiences experienced SUGA│Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE on the biggest screens worldwide in IMAX. The exclusive premium partner on the film, IMAX screenings achieved $2.04 million—approx 20% of the overall worldwide gross.

The release follows an exceptionally strong 2023 for concert films at the box office, due in large part to the successes of TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR ($267.1 million gross) and RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ ($44.4 million gross). Both worldwide releases were led by AMC Theatres Distribution, with Trafalgar Releasing distributing across Europe, Asia, and South America.

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing said, “We’re really excited with the phenomenal response to SUGA│Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE. It’s a true testament to SUGA’s artistry and not only speaks volumes about his power to motivate fans, but also signifies the strong appetite for event cinema experiences worldwide.”

Due to demand, in the U.S., the release expanded by 100 screens a week into pre-sales as well as added additional screening dates through April 21. Expansions also occurred in Mexico and Brazil, among other Latin American markets. Tickets are on sale for those screenings now. Visit sugathemovie.com for the most up-to-date information on showtimes.

The concert film release featured branded cinema concession items, including popcorn tins and cups, available in select theaters worldwide. Over 100,000 units were ordered globally.

SUGA│Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE marks the latest collaboration between Trafalgar Releasing and HYBE. Previous projects included record-breaking event cinema releases from BTS.

Last week, Trafalgar Releasing also announced a partnership with CJ 4DPlex to deliver a series of four immersive, multi-sensory K-pop concert experiences in cinemas worldwide this year.

* Worldwide gross is listed as of time of press release issuance. Gross includes Korean admissions from local distributor CGV. Releases in additional select markets, including Japan and India, will occur at a later date.