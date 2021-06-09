American Genre Film Archive to Re-Release 70 Troma Films in Theaters

Images Courtesy of American Genre Film Archive/Troma Entertainment

The American Genre Film Archive (AGFA) has struck a theatrical partnership with Troma Entertainment, the 47-year-old independent film studio behind such cult classics as The Toxic Avenger and Class of Nuke ‘Em High, it was announced today. Under the deal, AGFA will distribute 70 films from the Troma library to movie theaters.

“From CLASS OF NUKE ‘EM HIGH to COMBAT SHOCK, the Troma catalog is like a guidebook of essential genre film history from the past forty years,” said AGFA creative director Joe Ziemba in a statement. “One of my fondest movie memories from childhood was renting THE TOXIC AVENGER on VHS at a sleepover and completely losing my mind — we’re grateful for the opportunity to replicate that feeling in theaters.”

Among the Troma films being reissued by AGFA are The Toxic Avenger, Def By Temptation, The Children and Cannibal! The Musical from South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. The films are available on DCP, and, in some cases, 35mm, for theatrical bookings immediately.

Today’s announcement follows similar distribution partnerships AGFA has signed with Arrow Films, Multicom, Severin Films, Shout! Factory and Vinegar Syndrome.

All Troma titles covered by the AGFA deal are listed below.

BEG

BEWARE! CHILDREN AT PLAY

BLOOD HOOK

BLOODSUCKING FREAKS

BRIDE OF KILLER NERD

BUGGED!

CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL

THE CHILDREN

CITIZEN TOXIE: THE TOXIC AVENGER PART IV

CLASS OF NUKE ‘EM HIGH

CLASS OF NUKE ‘EM HIGH 2: SUBHUMANOID MELTDOWN

CLASS OF NUKE ‘EM HIGH 3: THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE SUBHUMANOID

COMBAT SHOCK

DANCE OR DIE

DEATH BY DIALOGUE

DEF BY TEMPTATION

FATHER’S DAY

FEROCIOUS FEMALE FREEDOM FIGHTERS

THE FIRST TURN ON!

FRIGHTMARE

FROSTBITER

GRADUATION DAY

HOLLOW GATE

THE HOUSE ON TOMBSTONE HILL

IGOR AND THE LUNATICS

KILLER NERD

KNEE DANCING

THE LAST HORROR FILM

LUST FOR FREEDOM

LUTHOR THE GEEK

MOMMY’S EPITAPH

MONSTER IN THE CLOSET

MOTHER’S DAY

MUTANT BLAST

NIGHTBEAST

NIGHTMARE WEEKEND

PIGS

PLAY DEAD

PLUTONIUM BABY

POULTRYGEIST: NIGHT OF THE CHICKEN DEAD

PREACHERMAN

RABID GRANNIES

REDNECK ZOMBIES

RETURN TO NUKE ‘EM HIGH VOLUME 1

RETURN TO NUKE ‘EM HIGH VOLUME 2

ROSE AND VIKTOR: NO MERCY

SCREAMPLAY

SGT. KABUKIMAN, N.Y.P.D.

THE SLASHENING

SQUEEZE PLAY!

THE STABILIZER

STORY OF A JUNKIE

STUCK ON YOU!

SUGAR COOKIES

SURF NAZIS MUST DIE!

TERROR FIRMER

THERE’S NOTHING OUT THERE

THE TOXIC AVENGER

THE TOXIC AVENGER PART 2

THE TOXIC AVENGER PART 3: THE LAST TEMPTATION OF TOXIE

TROMA’S WAR

TROMEO AND JULIET

VEGAS IN SPACE

WAITRESS!

WHEN NATURE CALLS

WITCHCRAFT

ZOMBIE ISLAND MASSACRE