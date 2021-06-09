American Genre Film Archive to Re-Release 70 Troma Films in Theaters

The American Genre Film Archive (AGFA) has struck a theatrical partnership with Troma Entertainment, the 47-year-old independent film studio behind such cult classics as The Toxic Avenger and Class of Nuke ‘Em High, it was announced today. Under the deal, AGFA will distribute 70 films from the Troma library to movie theaters.
“From CLASS OF NUKE ‘EM HIGH to COMBAT SHOCK, the Troma catalog is like a guidebook of essential genre film history from the past forty years,” said AGFA creative director Joe Ziemba in a statement. “One of my fondest movie memories from childhood was renting THE TOXIC AVENGER on VHS at a sleepover and completely losing my mind — we’re grateful for the opportunity to replicate that feeling in theaters.”
Among the Troma films being reissued by AGFA are The Toxic Avenger, Def By Temptation, The Children and Cannibal! The Musical from South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. The films are available on DCP, and, in some cases, 35mm, for theatrical bookings immediately.
Today’s announcement follows similar distribution partnerships AGFA has signed with Arrow Films, Multicom, Severin Films, Shout! Factory and Vinegar Syndrome.
All Troma titles covered by the AGFA deal are listed below.
BEG
BEWARE! CHILDREN AT PLAY
BLOOD HOOK
BLOODSUCKING FREAKS
BRIDE OF KILLER NERD
BUGGED!
CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL
THE CHILDREN
CITIZEN TOXIE: THE TOXIC AVENGER PART IV
CLASS OF NUKE ‘EM HIGH
CLASS OF NUKE ‘EM HIGH 2: SUBHUMANOID MELTDOWN
CLASS OF NUKE ‘EM HIGH 3: THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE SUBHUMANOID
COMBAT SHOCK
DANCE OR DIE
DEATH BY DIALOGUE
DEF BY TEMPTATION
FATHER’S DAY
FEROCIOUS FEMALE FREEDOM FIGHTERS
THE FIRST TURN ON!
FRIGHTMARE
FROSTBITER
GRADUATION DAY
HOLLOW GATE
THE HOUSE ON TOMBSTONE HILL
IGOR AND THE LUNATICS
KILLER NERD
KNEE DANCING
THE LAST HORROR FILM
LUST FOR FREEDOM
LUTHOR THE GEEK
MOMMY’S EPITAPH
MONSTER IN THE CLOSET
MOTHER’S DAY
MUTANT BLAST
NIGHTBEAST
NIGHTMARE WEEKEND
PIGS
PLAY DEAD
PLUTONIUM BABY
POULTRYGEIST: NIGHT OF THE CHICKEN DEAD
PREACHERMAN
RABID GRANNIES
REDNECK ZOMBIES
RETURN TO NUKE ‘EM HIGH VOLUME 1
RETURN TO NUKE ‘EM HIGH VOLUME 2
ROSE AND VIKTOR: NO MERCY
SCREAMPLAY
SGT. KABUKIMAN, N.Y.P.D.
THE SLASHENING
SQUEEZE PLAY!
THE STABILIZER
STORY OF A JUNKIE
STUCK ON YOU!
SUGAR COOKIES
SURF NAZIS MUST DIE!
TERROR FIRMER
THERE’S NOTHING OUT THERE
THE TOXIC AVENGER
THE TOXIC AVENGER PART 2
THE TOXIC AVENGER PART 3: THE LAST TEMPTATION OF TOXIE
TROMA’S WAR
TROMEO AND JULIET
VEGAS IN SPACE
WAITRESS!
WHEN NATURE CALLS
WITCHCRAFT
ZOMBIE ISLAND MASSACRE
Share this post