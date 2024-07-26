TWISTERS Posts Best Opening Weekend of 2024 for Immersive Seating Technology 4DX

Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures; Warner Bros. Pictures & Amblin Entertainment

Twisters put up the best opening weekend numbers of 2024 in the immersive 4DX format, according to 4DX parent CJ 4DPLEX.

The film grossed over $2.3 million domestically across 62 4DX screens, seizing a significant 2.9% market share from the film’s $80M+ debut in North America. The per-screen average stood at an impressive $37,120, with an occupancy rate of 67%. Regal Cinemas contributed significantly to this success, generating $2.1 million from 50 4DX locations, with a notable per-screen average of $41,903.

“Making it to the top of the summer film releasing charts domestically and attaining the highest-grossing opening at the box office in 2024 is an incredible achievement,” said Don Savant, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX America. “We are grateful to collaborate with Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures to present this monumental film, destined to become an instant classic and a fan favorite for years to come!”