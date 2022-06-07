UNIC and Boxoffice Pro Reveal Inaugural “Giants of Exhibition: Europe”

The International Union of Cinemas (UNIC), the trade body representing the interests of cinema operators across 39 European territories, and Boxoffice Pro, the world’s leading trade publication covering the global theatrical exhibition industry, today released the inaugural Giants of Exhibition: Europe listing, ranking the top 50 European cinema groups by screen count. A ceremony honoring the circuits will be held on June 21 in Barcelona during CineEurope, the biggest and longest-running convention dedicated to cinema operators in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Modeled after Boxoffice Pro’s long-running Giants of Exhibition ranking of the top 50 exhibition circuits in North America, Giants of Exhibition: Europe serves as an iconic industry reference, recognizing Europe’s largest cinema chains. Each group or company’s ranking is determined by its total screen count in Europe as of January 1, 2022.

This year’s ranking is led by ODEON Cinemas Group, the UK-based European subsidiary of AMC Theatres, with nearly 2,500 screens across the United Kingdom and Ireland, Finland, Germany, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden.

The top four is rounded out by Cineworld (UK), Vue International (UK), and Les Cinémas Pathé Gaumont (France). Each of the top four circuits on this year’s list have a multi-national European presence of over 1,000 screens across the region.

Welcoming today’s announcement, UNIC CEO Laura Houlgatte said:

“On behalf of all UNIC members, I would like to congratulate each of the fifty companies featured in the 2022 inaugural Giants of Exhibition: Europe ranking, which celebrates the biggest cinema operators in Europe. With headquarters based in 18 territories and operating across more than 35 territories, this ranking serves to demonstrate the strength and diversity of the European cinema industry. These companies have played a central role in bringing audiences back to the big screen in recent months, illustrating their resilience and underpinning our confidence in the sector’s ability to come back stronger from this pandemic.”

“Building on the success of our Giants of Exhibition rankings, we are very happy to inaugurate this European list to recognize the circuits that have been so pivotal in the recovery of the wider European cinema market,” added Julien Marcel, CEO of The Boxoffice Company. “It is incredible to see the diversity of operators among European leaders in terms of region of origin, capital structure, and type of cinemas. On behalf of Boxoffice Pro and everyone at The Boxoffice Company, I would like to congratulate these companies.”

This year’s Giants of Exhibition: Europe includes circuits based in 18 different markets across the region. UK and France are the most represented markets on the list with seven circuits each, followed by Spain (6), Turkey (5), and Germany (4). Other territories featured in the list are Austria (1), Belgium (1), Czech Republic (1), Denmark (1), Ireland (2), Italy (1), Poland (1), Portugal (2), Serbia (1), Slovakia (1), Sweden (1), and Ukraine (1). As a statement of solidarity with Ukrainian exhibitors, as well as with the Ukrainian people, UNIC and Boxoffice Pro’s corporate parent, The Boxoffice Company, have jointly agreed not to include the names and screen counts of the Russian companies that would otherwise have featured in the top 50.

This year’s full ranking of the Giants of Exhibition: Europe is included below.

GIANTS OF EXHIBITION: EUROPE

Ranking the Top 50 Exhibition Circuits in Europe by Screen Count

1. Odeon Cinemas Group (United Kingdom)

Corporate Parent: AMC Theatres(United States)

Screens: 2,493 | Locations: 286

European Brands: Cinesa, Filmstaden, Finnkino, ODEON, UCI

European Markets: Finland, Germany, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, U.K. & Ireland

2. Cineworld (United Kingdom)

Screens: 2,142 | Locations: 230

European Brands: Cinema City, Cineworld, Picturehouse

European Markets: Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, U.K. & Ireland.

3. Vue International (United Kingdom)

Screens: 1,972 | Locations: 227

European Brands: Cinemaxx, MultiKino, The Space Cinema, Vue

European Markets: Denmark, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, U.K. & Ireland.

4. Les Cinémas Pathé Gaumont (France)

Screens: 1,305 | Locations: 129

European Brands: Pathé

European Markets: Belgium,France, Netherlands, Switzerland

5. Cinemaximum (Turkey)

Screens: 848 | Locations: 97

Corporate Parent: CJ CGV (South Korea)

European Brands: Cinemaximum

6. CGR Cinémas (France)

Screens: 705 | Locations: 74

European Brands: CGR Cinémas

7. Russian Cinema Chain

8. Kinepolis (Netherlands)

Screens: 608 | Locations: 58

European Brands: Kinepolis

European Markets: Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Switzerland

9. UGC (France)

Screens: 586 | Locations: 57

European Brands: UGC

European Markets: Belgium, France

10. Cineplex (Germany)

Screens: 562 | Locations: 92

European Brands: Cineplex

11. Yelmo Cines (Spain)

Screens: 533 | Locations: 53

Corporate Parent: Cinépolis (Mexico)

European Brands: Yelmo Cines

12. Russian Cinema Chain

13. Cineplexx (Austria)

446 Screens: | 68 Locations:

European Brands: Cineplexx

European Markets: Albania, Austria, Bosnia, Croatia, Greece, Italy, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia

14. CineStar (Germany)

376 Screens: | 48 Locations:

European Brands: CineStar

15. Helios (Poland)

291 Screens: | 52 Locations:

European Brands: Helios

16. Russian Cinema Chain

17. Nordisk Film Cinemas (Denmark)

Screens: 258 | Locations: 47

European Brands: Nordisk Film Cinemas

European Markets: Denmark, Norway, Sweden

18. Omniplex (Ireland)

Screens: 255 | Locations: 34

European Brands: Omniplex

18. Russian Cinema Chain

20. National Amusements (United Kingdom)

Screens: 241 | Locations: 18

Corporate Parent: National Amusements (United States)

European Brands: Showcase Cinemas

21. Svenska Bio (Sweden)

Screens: 222 | Locations: 53

European Brands: Svenska Bio, Svenska Bio, BioRex and BiografKompaniet

European Markets: Sweden, Finland, and Denmark

22. Mk2 (France)

Screens: 211 | Locations: 23

European Brands: Mk2, CineSur

European Markets: France, Spain

23. Megarama (France)

Screens: 209 | Locations: 27

European Brands: Megarama

European Markets: France, Spain

24. Cinemas NOS (Portugal)

Screens: 208 | Locations: 29

European Brands: Cinemas NOS

25. Ocine (Spain)

Screens: 204 | Locations: 22

European Brands: Ocine

26. Multiplex Cinemas (Ukraine)

Screens: 181 | Locations: 30

European Brands: Multiplex Cinemas

27. CinemaPink (Turkey)

Screens: 173 | Locations: 24

European Brands: CinemaPink

28. Russian Cinema Chain

29. Blitz CineStar (Serbia)

Screens: 161 | Locations: 26

European Brands: Blitz CineStar

European Markets: Bosnia, Croatia, Serbia

30. Russian Cinema Chain

31. Kinopolis (Germany)

Screens: 143 | Locations: 16

European Brands: Kinopolis

32. IMC Cinemas (Ireland)

Screens: 140 | Locations: 20

European Brands: IMC Cinemas

33. Empire Cinemas (U.K.)

Screens: 137 | Locations: 15

European Brands: Empire Cinemas

33. Odeon Multicines (Spain)

Screens: 137 | Locations: 14

European Brands: Odeon Multicines

35. Russian Cinema Chain

36. Cineville (France)

Screens: 122 | Locations: 16

European Brands: Cineville

37. Everyman Cinemas (United Kingdom)

Screens: 119 | Locations: 36

European Brands: Everyman Cinemas

38. Union Cine Ciudad (Spain)

Screens: 118 | Locations: 13

European Brands: Union Cine Ciudad

39. Cinemarine (Turkey)

Screens: 110 | Locations: 15

European Brands: Cinemarine

40. Filmpalast (Germany)

Screens: 102 | Locations: 15

European Brands: Filmpalast

41. Prestige (Turkey)

Screens: 101 | Locations: 12

European Brands: Prestige

42. CineStar (Czech Republic)

Screens: 98 | Locations: 13

European Brands: CineStar

43. Avsar Sinema (Turkey)

Screens: 96 | Locations: 10

European Brands: Avsar Sinema

44. Cinemax (Slovakia)

Screens: 91 | Locations: 16

European Brands: Cinemax

European Markets: Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia

45. Cines ACEC (Spain)

Screens: 90 | Locations: 10

European Brands: Cines ACEC

46. Giometti Cinema (Italy)

Screens: 87 | Locations: 12

European Brands: Giometti Cinema

47. Light Cinemas (U.K.)

Screens: 86 | Locations: 11

European Brands: Light Cinemas

48. Artesiete (Spain)

Screens: 85 | Locations: 12

European Brands: Artesiete

48. Cineplace (Portugal)

Screens: 85 | Locations: 14

European Brands: Cineplace

48. Grand Ecran (France)

Screens: 85 | Locations: 11

European Brands: Grand Ecran