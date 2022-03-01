UNIC and MPA Offer Statements of Support to the Ukrainian Cinema Industry

As the geopolitical situation between Russia and the Ukraine evolves, the Motion Picture Association (MPA) and UNIC—an international trade association that represents 39 territories throughout Europe, including Russia and the Ukraine–have issued statements of support for Ukraine’s creative community.

Writes the MPA in a statement:

The Motion Picture Association stands with the international community in upholding the rule of law and condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On behalf of our member companies, who lead the film, TV and streaming industry, we express our strongest support for Ukraine’s vibrant creative community who, like all people, deserve to live and work peacefully. We will continue to monitor the situation, working closely with our members and partners throughout the global creative sector.

In the statement issued on behalf of UNIC’s Board of Directors, the trade body expresses “solidarity not just with Ukrainian exhibitors but also the Ukrainian people as they look to repel the attack on their country by Russian forces.” Reads the statement in full: