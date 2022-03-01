UNIC and MPA Offer Statements of Support to the Ukrainian Cinema Industry

As the geopolitical situation between Russia and the Ukraine evolves, the Motion Picture Association (MPA) and UNIC—an international trade association that represents 39 territories throughout Europe, including Russia and the Ukraine–have issued statements of support for Ukraine’s creative community.
Writes the MPA in a statement:
The Motion Picture Association stands with the international community in upholding the rule of law and condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On behalf of our member companies, who lead the film, TV and streaming industry, we express our strongest support for Ukraine’s vibrant creative community who, like all people, deserve to live and work peacefully.
We will continue to monitor the situation, working closely with our members and partners throughout the global creative sector.
In the statement issued on behalf of UNIC’s Board of Directors, the trade body expresses “solidarity not just with Ukrainian exhibitors but also the Ukrainian people as they look to repel the attack on their country by Russian forces.” Reads the statement in full:
We have watched with growing horror the death and destruction arising in recent days from the decision of the Russian Government to invade its near-neighbour Ukraine.
We stand in absolute solidarity not just with our Ukrainian colleagues but also the Ukrainian people as they seek to withstand this outrageous and unwarranted attack.
As a wide-ranging European organisation, our membership includes operators and associations in both Russia and Ukraine. But we cannot stand by and remain silent on such terrible actions and note with huge respect the statements and positions taken by some Russian colleagues in opposition to the war.
There is no division in our minds between our mission to promote the cultural value of cinema-going and our desire to encourage European unity and celebrate the diversity of different European territories.
This attack on all of those principles is therefore to be steadfastly resisted and we wholeheartedly support any measures taken by the international community quickly to bring this bloodshed to an end.
More practically, we stand ready to do all we can to support Ukrainian colleagues when the time comes to rebuild those cinemas destroyed by Russian aggression, so that their audiences can once again enjoy the inclusive big screen experience.
