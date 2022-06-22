UNIC Elects New Board of Directors

The General Assembly of the International Union of Cinemas (UNIC) has elected a new Board to serve the organization for the next two years. The decision was made during CineEurope, with Phil Clapp, CEO of the UK Cinema Association, re-appointed as President and other key Board positions confirmed.
Commenting on his re-election, Phil Clapp said, “I would like to warmly thank UNIC’s members for their renewed confidence in both myself and my fellow Board members. It remains both an honor and a privilege to support the organization in its efforts to continue to provide a strong and influential voice for the European cinema sector, which is now more important than ever. I very much look forward to working alongside fellow Board members, the wider UNIC membership and the UNIC team to ensure that European cinema exhibition continues to flourish – both at home and on the global stage.”
The UNIC Board of Directors, elected for a two-year term:
- Senior Vice President / Treasurer: Jaime Tarrazón, Delegate of the Federación de Cines de España (ES)
- Vice President: Richard Patry, President of the Fédération Nationale des Cinémas Français (FR)
- Vice President: Edna Epelbaum, President of the Association Cinématographique Suisse (CH)
- Vice President: Mario Lorini, President of the Associazione Nazionale Esercenti Cinema (IT)
- Vice President: Tomasz Jagiello, CEO of Helios and Member of the Polish Cinema Association (PL)
- Vice President: Christine Berg, Head of HDF Kino (DE)
- Observer: Thierry Laermans, General Secretary of the Fédération des Cinémas de Belgique (BE)
Share this post