UNIC Elects New Board of Directors

PRESS RELEASE —

Barcelona: 18 June 2019 – The General Assembly of the International Union of Cinemas (UNIC), the European cinema trade grouping, today elected a new Board to serve the organisation for the next two years.

The decision – made during CineEurope, UNIC’s official convention in Barcelona – saw Phil Clapp, CEO of the UK Cinema Association, re-appointed as President and other key Board positions confirmed.

Commenting on his re-election, Phil Clapp said:

“I would like to warmly thank UNIC’s members for their renewed confidence in both myself and my fellow Board members. It will be both an honour and a privilege to support the organisation in its efforts to continue to provide a strong and influential voice for the European cinema sector, which is now more important than ever.

At a time when the challenges we face as an industry are only surpassed by the wealth of opportunities that lay before us, I very much look forward to working alongside other Board members, the wider UNIC membership and the UNIC team to ensure that European cinema exhibition continues to flourish – both at home and on the global stage.”

As well as the President, the UNIC Board of Directors, elected for a two-year term, is: