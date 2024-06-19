UNIC Launches Eighth Edition of the Women’s Cinema Leadership Program

Courtesy of UNIC

The International Union of Cinemas (UNIC) has launched the eighth edition of its Women’s Cinema Leadership Programme, a 12-month mentoring scheme for women in cinema.

A cohort of fourteen talented female cinema professionals will get an exclusive opportunity to learn, enjoy networking opportunities and receive career advice from female executives across the cinema landscape, each recognised for their leadership and business successes.

The program remains UNIC’s flagship initiative to help address the gender imbalance at senior levels of the industry and works to encourage and empower female professionals, while also leading the industry toward realizing its full potential. The 2024/25 edition welcomes the following key female leaders and rising female professionals from the cinema exhibition landscape, representing 11 countries and 27 companies:

Mentors:

Marie-Laure Barrau, General Manager Northern Europe, Deluxe Cinema, France-Belgium

Claire Beswick, Founder & CEO, The Living Room Cinema, United Kingdom

Alexandra Body, Marketing & Communications Director, CinemaNext, France

Tania Cinquino, Senior Marketing Manager, Exhibition Brand and Experiences, Cineplex, Canada

Natasha Fernandes, Chief Financial Officer, IMAX Corporation, Canada

Sara Frain, Director of Marketing and Distribution, Picturehouse Cinemas, United Kingdom

Kate Gerova, Co-founder / Creative Director, Mustard Studio, United Kingdom

Shona Gold, Executive Director of Brand, Marketing & PR, Vue International, United Kingdom

Finola McLoughlin, Executive Director, EMEA Theatrical Distribution, Warner Bros Pictures Group, United Kingdom

Anne Cécile Mulin, Director, Commercial Strategy, Universal Pictures International, United Kingdom

Anny Schmit, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Releasing, Belgium

Michelle Stevens, Commercial Director, Powster, United Kingdom

Béatrice Tourvieille, Deputy CEO, Marketing & Digital, Pathé Cinémas Services, France

Miek Vanden Broeck, Head of Supply Chain & Business Health, Barco Cinema, Belgium.

Mentees

Züleyha Azman, Marketing Director, KINO Rotterdam, The Netherlands

Carla Boyd, Senior Social Media & Content Marketing Manager, Cineworld Cinemas, United Kingdom

Anne Marte Espeseth, Cinema Manager, Bølgen Kulturhus, Norway

Nanna Isholm, Assistant Event Coordinator, Closing Supervisor and Projectionist, Empire Bio, Denmark

Ariana Italia, Film programmer, Pathé, Switzerland

Karolina Kus, Deputy Head of Cinema Programme, Curzon Cinemas, United Kingdom

Elpitha Lyssary, Marketing Manager NI, Omniplex Cinema Group, Ireland

Angela Malvone, International Distribution Specialist, Rai Cinema, Italy

Kinga Merkl, Inside Sales Consultant, Christie Digital Systems, Hungary

Hannah Murray, Account Manager, Vista Group, United Kingdom

Laureen Philippe, International Account Manager, ICE Theaters, France

Héloïse Robert-Besson, Ticketing Manager / Customer Service Manager, The Boxoffice Company, France

Benedikte Schuitema, Head of Sales & Marketing, Head of Kiosk Operation, Staff Manager, Fram Kino, Norway

Cheima Selmi, Senior Theatrical Trade Marketing & Business Analysis Manager, Warner Bros. Discovery, France.

Welcoming this latest edition of the program, UNIC chief executive officer Laura Houlgatte commented, “Since its launch in 2017, the program has created a vibrant community of over 140 inspiring female professionals. Many thanks to each one of these fantastic women for their dedication – watching their journey has been immensely inspiring. Huge thanks also to our ‘Champions of the Program’ IMAX Corporation, Vista Group and Barco, who are supporting us in our endeavor to achieve a diverse talent pool. A warm welcome to our new mentees and mentors and congratulations to our graduating cohort! And in the words of Ruth Bader Ginsburg – As women achieve power, the barriers will fall.”