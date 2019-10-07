UNIC Voices Support for NATO Digital Cinema Technology Evaluation Program

PRESS RELEASE

BRUSSELS, 7 OCTOBER 2019: The International Union of Cinemas (UNIC), the trade body representing cinema operators and their national associations across 38 European territories, has today voiced its support for the recently-announced NATO resolution laying out aspects of its digital cinema technology evaluation program.

UNIC shares NATO’s belief that cinema operators should be taking the lead role in future industry efforts related to cinema technology. With current VPF funding support soon ending, new approaches will be needed to enable the future and ongoing refresh of digital equipment across the industry.

As the pace of innovation quickens, it is therefore essential for exhibitors to take the lead in evaluating and analysing future technologies for use in their screening rooms. This open and transparent process should of course involve a range of other industry stakeholders including film-makers, distributors, manufacturers and service providers. This seems to UNIC the only route to ensuring a fair and sensible approach to the evaluation of digital cinema equipment and potential developments in technology standards.

With initial tests and measurements related to brightness and high dynamic range having already begun, UNIC is looking forward to taking an active part in this initiative and supporting NATO colleagues in any way that would be useful. The UNIC Technology Group, which brings together CTOs from the leading European cinema chains, has already started engaging with its NATO counterparts and is excited at the prospect of contributing to the future of cinema technology.