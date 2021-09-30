Unique X Names Claudia Stengel VP of Sales, Americas

Unique X has appointed Claudia Stengel as its new VP of sales, Americas, the company announced today.

In her new role, Stengel will oversee all revenue, relationship management, and the business development of Unique X’s suite of cinema software solutions in North, Central, and South America. Based in the U.S., Stengel previously worked at Microsoft, West, and Gartner and has over 15 years of experience in software sales and customer management.

“I am delighted to join the Unique X team at such an exciting time in the company’s growth and contribute to the expansion of our global footprint,” said Stengel in a statement.

Unique X’s Chief Commercial Officer Phil Morris added, “We are delighted to have Claudia join the team, we believe she will be a great addition due to her experience and skills.”