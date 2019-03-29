Unique X Expands Southeast Asia Footprint with Cinemaxx Deal

PRESS RELEASE

London/Jakarta – March 29, 2019: Unique X, a leading digital cinema software company, announced an expansion of its operations in Southeast Asia in a new deal with fast-growing Indonesian cinema chain Cinemaxx. The agreement will see Unique X install RosettaBridge TMS, RosettaNet and Basekey KDM management solutions across all 47 Cinemaxx sites, currently incorporating a total of 239 screens.



Cinemaxx, owned by property conglomerate Lippo Group, has recently received investment from Mexican exhibition giant Cinépolis to fund its expansion plans. As Cinemaxx’s number of sites and screens expands, the combination of Unique X solutions will deliver significant efficiencies by enabling central management and automation of cinema operations.



Unique X’s solutions are powering more than 25,000 screens in over 70 countries. The Global Cinema Advertising Association (SAWA) recently awarded Unique X “The Best Use of Technology in Cinema Advertising 2018.”



“Cinemaxx has an ambitious vision to build Indonesia’s most preferred cinema group. Unique X’s innovative solutions offer us a way to streamline our operations across all screens and support us in delivering a consistently premium experience to our guests,” said Gerald Dibbayawan, Cinemaxx’s chief executive officer.



“Cinemaxx are a great team to be working with and have some very exciting expansion plans. We are delighted to be deploying our solutions to their cinema network and look forward to providing ongoing service and support. We are very happy to welcome Cinemaxx to the RosettaBridge family” commented Mark Stephen, director of sales, Unique X.