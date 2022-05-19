Variance Films and Potentate Films Team Up for Re-release of RRR

Courtesy DVV Entertainment Productions

Variance Films and Potentate Films have announced they will team up with distributor Sarigama Cinemas for a last chance theatrical re-release of filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli’s epic action adventure, RRR (Rise, Roar, Revolt).

On Wednesday, June 1st, RRR will return to select theaters across the US for one night only. Titled #EncoRRRe, the event will give audiences one last chance to see the film on the big screen in over 100 select theaters across the country, including independent and art house theaters like NYC’s IFC Center, Alamo Drafthouse locations, and other select venues. The film will be presented in its original and uncut Telugu-language version, with select theaters featuring a Dolby Atmos sound mix.

“Over my career, I’ve been fortunate to work on some of the best films from Asia, from Train to Busan to Ip Man to Drive My Car, and I hope that gives me some credibility when I say that RRR is not just an incredible achievement in Indian cinema, but the best big-budget film I have seen – from anywhere – since Mad Max: Fury Road,” said Variance Films founder Dylan Marchetti. “RRR is the kind of film that movie theaters were built for, and Variance is proud to help give everyone one last chance to see it as it was made to be seen: big, loud, and with a cheering audience. America, I beg you, please do not deny yourself the joy that comes with a ticket to this movie.”

Potentate’s Josh Hurtado added, “From the very beginning of my career working with South Asian films, it’s been a dream of mine to bring the very best of this rich film culture to the largest audience possible. I cannot imagine a greater event to launch Potentate Films than introducing American audiences to RRR, the greatest work from India’s visionary cinematic force, S. S. Rajamouli. Having worked to get Rajamouli’s films in front of international viewers since Eega in 2012, I know that the time is long past due to bring this filmmaker’s one of a kind talent for an immense cinematic explosion of action and emotion to the people. This is big screen magic, an experience that demands and rewards the communal experience in ways you’ve never seen or felt. Do not miss this.”