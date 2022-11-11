Variety – the Children’s Charity to Raise Money with Gold Heart Pin Campaign Featuring Avatar: The Way of Water Artwork

Image courtesy: Variety - the Children's Charity

Variety – the Children’s Charity of the United States has unveiled their 2023 installment of their annual gold heart pin campaign: Avatar: The Way of Water.

The limited edition pins will be available for a minimum donation of $3 at participating cinemas between November 11, 2022 and March 30, 2023. A full list of participating theaters can be found here.

The money will benefit Variety programs that provide life-changing equipment, services, and experiences to children who live with special needs or who are disadvantaged.

For its annual campaign, Variety – the Children’s Charity most recently introduced gold heart pins featuring artwork from The Boss Baby: Family Business in 2021 and Minions: The Rise of Gru in 2022.