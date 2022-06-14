Vista Group Appoints Senior Executives to Top Roles

Vista Group International has announced the appointment of two senior executives into new roles.



Sarah Lewthwaite has been promoted to chief executive of Movio, Vista Group’s data driven movie marketing company. The appointment to chief executive officer will see Sarah leading the business globally.



“Having devoted my career to the cinema industry, including as a Movio client, I couldn’t be more thrilled to be leading this forward-thinking company. We have an ambitious strategy that goes to the heart of our clients’ needs, and I look forward to steering us through the next exciting chapter,” said Lewthwaite.



Current Movio Chief Operating Officer, Matthew Liebmann, will move into the newly-created role of chief innovation and data officer for Vista Group, based in Auckland.



“With so many competing options for our leisure time, it’s more important than ever that our industry is operationally excellent whilst delivering outstanding entertainment experiences. Technology and data are foundational to empowering cinema teams and delighting moviegoers, and I’m excited to use my background in cinema operations and guest engagement to help capitalise on what we think will be the next golden era of cinema,” said Liebmann.



Vista Group CEO, Kimbal Riley, said, “Both Sarah and Matthew are hugely respected across Vista Group and the cinema and film industry. I am confident that under Sarah’s leadership Movio will respond to the resurgence in the cinema industry and continue to deliver strong results going forward. I am also certain that Matthew will successfully deliver on the huge potential for innovation and data across our business.”