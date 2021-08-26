Vista Launches Vista Cloud Platform at CinemaCon

Cinema management software provider Vista today announced the launch of the first version of Vista Cloud, a new generation of cloud-hosted cinema software, fully managed by Vista. The platform will initially be available to select customers before being made more widely available in 2022. Vista Cloud signifies a major evolution of Vista’s solutions, with the full suite of Vista functionality being transformed into Vista Cloud.

Features of Vista Cloud include:

Fully hosted, managed, and monitored, the software enables teams to make the most of Vista’s technology, as well as reduce and simplify network maintenance and infrastructure costs

Automatic updates, multiple new feature bundles, and sandbox environments

Greater reliability with automatic scaling during peak times, offline availability, and access anytime, anywhere

Real-time data insights, with Vista’s ‘Horizon’ data warehouse underpinning the Vista Cloud platform for all customers

Ongoing expansion of APIs and extensibility points to ensure Vista Cloud supports customers’ enterprise architecture roadmaps

Increased security with automatic backups, disaster recovery, and 24×7 observability

Simplified access to digital channels to provide unified moviegoer experiences

Capabilities that power all areas of business, from on-site operations to head office management and access to a comprehensive API platform

“At Vista, we strongly believe in the power and importance of cinema” said Leon Newnham, Vista CEO. “I’m thrilled to see the launch of Vista Cloud, our latest offering, which equips exhibitors with technology to focus on the moviegoer experience more than ever before.”

“The launch of Vista Cloud is a pivotal moment in Vista’s history and the result of years of our team’s dedication and hard work to support our clients and industry” said Mark Pattie, Vista VP of Product. “We are excited at the prospect of seeing our ongoing stream of innovation reach customers faster in Vista Cloud than it was ever possible with our previous technology.”

Vista CEO, Leon Newnham, unveiled Vista Cloud today at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, the most prominent gatherings of exhibitors on the industry calendar. More information can be found at cloud.vista.co.