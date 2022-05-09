VOX Cinemas to Distribute Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Across MENA (Middle East and North Africa) Region Starting May 19

VOX Cinemas will release the hit anime film Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in the Middle East and North Africa starting on Thursday, May 19 as part of its exclusive distribution deal with the Japanese animation film distributor ODEX.
The movie has proven a box office hit in other markets, earning aroudn $30M in the U.S. and $106.4M in Japan, making it the #15 movie of all time in Japan and the #9 Japanese title.
Based on the manga comic by Gege Akutami, the film follows a shy teenager who enrolls in a high school for sorcerers, with some comparing the plot to a Japanese Harry Potter.
Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will be available in premium formats including IMAX, 4DX, and MX4D.
In May 2021, VOX Cinemas signed the deal with ODEX to release six titles — including Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train — theatrically across eight territories: Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.
“While previously considered niche, anime has moved into the mainstream and amassed a huge following across the region,” VOX Cinemas Managing Director Toni El Massih said in a press release. “VOX Cinemas looks forward to bringing Jujutsu Kaisen 0 to the big screen as part of our ongoing partnership with ODEX and, we are confident that its performance across MENA will mirror that of Japan and the U.S.”
