VOX Cinemas Unveils Updated Mall of the Emirates Location

Image Courtesy of Vox Cinemas

VOX Cinemas has reopened their location at the Mall of the Emirates following a complete transformation. The reimagined theater has been meticulously renovated to include a private lounge with billiards and shuffleboard tables. All four auditoriums have undergone an extensive renovation, enhancing seats and adding additional leg room. There is also the choice of single, double, or quadruple seating configurations, which come complete with plush blankets and pillows, wireless chargers, swivel tables, personal lighting and privacy screens between the armrest of neighboring guests. The auditoriums also feature new large format cinema screens, 4K Laser Projectors and Dolby Atmos Sound. VOX Cinemas’ in-house chefs have also designed a diverse gourmet menu.

Following the completion of the renovation of THEATRE at Mall of the Emirates, VOX Cinemas will roll out enhancements across its flagship destinations in other markets across the region. The newly reimagined location is now open at VOX Cinemas Mall of the Emirates, Level 2.

“Cinemagoing is about more than just watching a movie. For decades, it has captivated audiences by bringing them together to enjoy a shared experience. As consumer preferences and technology continue to evolve, innovating and reimagining the cinematic experience has an increasingly significant role in maintaining a competitive advantage and fostering audience engagement”, said Ignace Lahoud, the chief executive officer of Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment, “THEATRE at Mall of the Emirates represents the next generation in luxury cinema and underscores VOX Cinemas’ commitment to push the boundaries and set a new benchmark in entertainment excellence. Over the next two years, our strategic priority is to continue to invest in our portfolio across the region and provide our valued guests with a best-in-class theatrical and immersive experience that simply cannot be replicated at home.”