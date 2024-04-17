Warner Bros. Crosses $1B at the International Box Office

Photo Credits: Warner Bros. & Greig Fraser ("Dune")

Warner Bros. has crossed the $1B mark at the international box office, becoming the first studio to reach the milestone this year. At 15 weeks, this is also the fastest the Studio has topped $1B overseas. Warner Bros.’ previous record was 17 weeks in 2018. Projections through Sunday are $1.040B.

Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca, Co-Chairs & CEOs, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group said, “Crossing this incredible milestone at such an accelerated pace is a proud moment for the entire team at Warner Bros. It is a true testament to our best-in-class marketing and distribution teams around the globe, as well as our amazing creative teams and filmmakers who deliver great movies for us to champion.”

Andrew Cripps, Warner Bros. Pictures’ President of International Distribution, added, “Congratulations to our exceptionally talented global marketing and distribution teams for this remarkable achievement. We also extend our gratitude to our partners in the exhibition community for their incredible support. As Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca continue to build our theatrical film slate and create opportunities for us to work with the greatest partners in front of and behind the camera, we look forward to what more we can achieve in the future.”

Leading the studio’s biggest releases this year so far is Warner Bros./Legendary’s Dune: Part Two which overseas has grossed $411.8M, with the global cume at $683.9M.WB opened the film in 78 markets, with Legendary East handling distribution in China. Dune: Part Two was the #1 film both internationally and globally three weekends in a row.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, also in partnership with Legendary which opened just over two weeks ago, has already grossed more than $278.6M at the international box office for a worldwide total of $436.6M and counting. It has been #1 for three weekends both overseas and worldwide. Another 7 markets have yet to open including most of the Middle East (18-Apr) and Japan (26-Apr). Godzilla x Kong is distributed by Legendary East in China and TOHO in Japan.

Other notable films whose international box office totals contributed to the milestone are Wonka ($164.1M*), Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom ($130M*), Eine Million Minuten (GER; $13.3M) and One Life (UK; $12.7M).

*international box office numbers from the 2024 calendar year