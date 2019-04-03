Warner Bros. Pictures and CJ 4DPLEX Extend Multi-Picture Deal for 2019

PRESS RELEASE

Los Angeles, CA, April 2, 2019 —CJ 4DPLEX (www.cj4dx.com), the world’s leading cinema technology company, and Warner Bros. Pictures are teaming up to release six additional titles in the immersive, multi-sensory 4DX format. The multi-picture agreement extends a longstanding relationship between the two companies dating back to the 2011 release of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.”

Under the new agreement, the Studio has lined up a diverse slate of 2019 titles for release in 4DX, including:

● “Shazam!” on April 5th

● “The Curse of La Llorona” on April 19th

● “POKÉMON Detective Pikachu” on May 10th

● “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” on May 31st

● “Annabelle Comes Home” on June 28th

● “IT CHAPTER TWO” on September 6th

● “Joker” on October 4th

CJ 4DPLEX’s 4DX immersive theater technology enhances the on-screen visuals of action-packed blockbusters and haunting horror films, transcending the traditional cinema experience through special effects including motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubble, vibration, and scents. The result is one of the most immersive formats in contemporary cinema, drawing fans into the action on the big screen. 4DX currently reaches more than 600 locations worldwide, with 17 of those locations in the United States.

“Warner Bros. Pictures continues to be a strong supporter and partner of the 4DX cinematic experience, and we are beyond excited to grow that partnership with the global release of six new titles in their 2019 lineup,” stated JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. “4DX is one of the most exciting and immersive ways to experience the year’s biggest movies and we’re thrilled be bringing that experience to audiences worldwide with this fast-growing technology.”

Added Thomas Molter, Head of International Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures, “We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with CJ 4DPLEX and help expand the footprint of this breakthrough technology with the addition of these highly anticipated titles. As a Studio, we’re committed to creating next-level movie-going experiences for our customers and CJ 4DPLEX continues to invent exciting new ways for us to deliver on that promise.”