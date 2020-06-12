Warner Bros. Pushes Tenet to July 31

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Update: Shortly following their announcement of Tenet‘s release date change, Warner Bros. has shifted the release date for Wonder Woman 1984 from August 14, 2020 to October 2, 2020.

Cinemas will need to wait a little bit longer before the first new release from a major studio since March hits the big screen.

Warner Bros. has officially moved Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, originally scheduled for July 17, to July 31. The move makes Disney’s Mulan the first new release from a major studio on the schedule, currently slated to go wide on July 24.

Cinemas around the world had marked the July 17 date on their calendars as they began to announce reopening dates through mid-July earlier this month. With Warner Bros. backtracking from its original commitment, theaters will now have to continue programming repertory content for at least an additional week until new studio content becomes available. In its place, Warner Bros. will be re-releasing Christopher Nolan’s Inception, celebrating its tenth anniversary, on the July 17 date originally slated for Nolan’s Tenet.

“We’re especially thrilled, in this complex and rapidly changing environment, to be bringing Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, a global tentpole of jaw-dropping size, scope and scale, to theaters around the world on July 31,” said Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. “It’s been longer than any of us could’ve imagined since we’ve seen a movie on the big screen, and to acknowledge Chris’ fans as we count down to ‘Tenet’s opening day, we are also excited to offer his masterpiece ‘Inception’ in theaters for its 10th anniversary on July 17.”

A statement from the National Association of Theatre Owners was similarly upbeat. “We are excited that our partners at Warner Bros. will offer a new generation of film fans the opportunity to enjoy Inception the way it was originally intended to be seen – on the big screen. Over these last months we have been keeping Warner Bros. closely informed of our work towards reopening our theatres in accordance with governmental health and safety requirements, and we are looking forward to audiences enjoying Tenet in our theatres all around the world on July 31st.”