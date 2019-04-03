Warner Brothers and MX4D Team Up on Multiple Titles in 2019

PRESS RELEASE

LAS VEGAS, NV, April 3, 2019 – California-based MediaMation Inc., makers of the immersive motion EFX experience MX4D, announced that they are teaming up with Warner Bros. Pictures to release a minimum of six multi genre titles worldwide in MX4D.

Currently in release, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, leads the Studio’s MX4D slate in 2019, followed by Shazam! opening this week , and the much-anticipated horror film, The Curse of La Llorona, opening in the United States on April 19. Next up for MX4D programming will be the globally beloved characters in POKÉMON Detective Pikachu on May 10, followed by Warner Bros.’ and Legendary Entertainment’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters for on the 31st. Last but not least, the sixth title being released in MX4D under this deal is the highly anticipated IT CHAPTER TWO, coming to cinemas in early September. (Dates cited are for US & Canada and international dates may vary). Other 2019/2020 films are to be confirmed soon.



Children’s films, action-adventure, horror and comedy all play in the communal MX4D viewing experience, which features such unique in-theater effects as fog, strobe lights, snow, rain, and bubbles; an full-motion seat effects including neck and leg ticklers, wind, scent, water and rumblers. Because of its patented armrest, MX4D is the only company to offer each and every patron the same dimensional experience.



This announcement follows the grosses and sellouts generated in MX4D over the holiday period with Warner Bros.’ global blockbuster Aquaman. And it follows the recent collaboration that brought MX4D to audiences in Japan and Mexico with the classic original, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone!

Currently, MediaMation’s dedicated MX4D cinema auditoriums are in 21 countries, with 346 theaters and growing. “We’re thrilled to join with MediaMation and invite audiences to experience some of our most anticipated 2019 releases in MX4D,” said Thomas Molter, Head of International Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures. “Their innovative technologies continue to push audience immersion to amazing new levels and deliver a different experience with every release.” Howard Kiedaisch, CEO of MediaMation stated, “Year in and year out, Warner Bros. provides a fantastic, eclectic slate of films. Many of their movies lend themselves to our fun, immersive format and are global in their appeal. As we continue to increase our installs across the world, we are delighted to commit to program their wonderful product and together really differentiate the theatrical movie going experience”