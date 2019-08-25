Studio Weekend Estimates: Angel Has Fallen Rises to $21.2M at No. 1 Over Good Boys ($11.7M); Overcomer Overperforms w/ $8.2M; Ready Or Not Finds $7.6M

Hollywood continued flooding theaters with new releases in the final weekend before Labor Day, pushing out the action threequel Angel Has Fallen, the R-rated horror film Ready Or Not and the faith-based drama Overcomer. Among those titles, Angel was the one to snag the No. 1 spot with an estimated $21.2 million debut from 3,286 screens, demonstrating the continued strength of the Gerard Butler franchise.
Angel Has Fallen was actually the second Lionsgate R-rated action threequel to capture the top spot at the box office this year following John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which launched to $56.8 million back in May. Though obviously not in the same league, Angel Has Fallen managed to outperform most projections, which had it finishing in the mid-teen range heading into the weekend.
With this weekend’s gross, Angel Has Fallen came in roughly even with 2016’s London Has Fallen ($21.6 million), though the first film in the franchise—2013’s Olympus Has Fallen—remains the highest opener of the bunch, having scored $30.3 million in its debut. Reviews were poor–the film scored just 39% on Rotten Tomatoes–but that’s par for the course for a franchise that’s always been more of an audience than a critical favorite. Like its predecessors, Angel Has Fallen came in with a solid “A-“ Cinemascore, while its RT Audience Score currently stands at an excellent 95%.
Second place went to last week’s No. 1 Good Boys, which dipped 45% to an estimated $11.7 million in its sophomore frame. That’s a solid hold for the Universal comedy, which now has a healthy $49 million after 10 days of release.
Debuting in third place with a strong opening was the Christian sports drama Overcomer, which brought in an estimated $8.2 million from 1,723 screens. The Sony/AFFIRM release benefitted greatly from the name value of writer-directors The Kendrick Brothers, who previously minted faith-based hits with films like 2006’s Facing the Giants ($10.1 million in North America off a $100,000 budget), 2008’s Fireproof ($33.4 million), 2011’s Courageous ($34.5 million) and 2015’s War Room, which opened with $11.5 million and went on to gross $67.7 million domestically. Though reviews for the film were mostly negative (38% on Rotten Tomatoes), it clearly won out with its target audience, with opening-day viewers awarding it an “A+” Cinemascore and RT users giving it a near-perfect 99% Audience Score.
After crossing the $500 million domestic mark last week, The Lion King came in fourth with an estimated $8.15 million, bringing the Disney blockbuster to $510.6 million through the end of its sixth weekend. That puts it over the $504 million brought in by the live-action Beauty & the Beast in 2017, making it the top-grossing Disney live-action/CG reimagining to date.
In fifth, Hobbs & Shaw brought in an estimated $8.1 million, bringing the total for the Fast & Furious spinoff to $147.7 million through the end of its fourth weekend. That number puts the Universal release in fifth place all-time among films in the franchise, having surpassed the $144.5 million gross of the first installment not adjusting for inflation.
The weekend’s final new wide release Ready Or Not finished in sixth place with a decent $7.6 million debut Friday through Sunday on 2,855 screens, giving the horror-thriller a total of $10.6 million since opening Tuesday night. Some projections had the Fox Searchlight title released by Disney finishing in the low teens for the three-day period, so it came in slightly below expectations despite good reviews (87% on Rotten Tomatoes) and a good-for-the-genre “B+” Cinemascore. The opening is actually closely aligned with the similar horror film You’re Next, which opened to $7 million in 2013 on its way to a final domestic total of $18.4 million.
Following a disappointing $10.3 million debut last weekend, The Angry Birds Movie 2 eased 38% to an estimated $6.3 million in seventh place, giving the Sony animated sequel a disappointing $27 million after 10 days of release. The followup is currently pacing roughly 59% behind the first Angry Birds, which had grossed $66.4 million by the same point in its run back in 2016.
In eighth, Lionsgate and CBS Film’s Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark grossed an estimated $6 million, putting the tween-oriented horror flick at $50.4 million through the end of its third weekend.
Ninth place went to Paramount’s Dora and the Lost City of Gold, which took in an estimated $5.2 million in its third weekend. The family adventure film now has $43.1 million in North America.
Rounding out the Top 10 was Sony’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which brought in an estimated $5 million in its fifth weekend of release. That brings the total for the Quentin Tarantino title to a very good $123.1 million.
Finishing outside the Top 10 was Roadside’s The Peanut Butter Falcon, which expanded to 991 screens after two weekends of limited release with an estimated $3 million, giving it a per-screen average of roughly $3K. The comedy-drama starring Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson has grossed $3.7 million to date.
Limited Release:
Amazon Studios’ Brittany Runs a Marathon grossed $175K from five screens, giving the well-reviewed comedy a good per-theater average of $35K.
Overseas Update:
Hobbs & Shaw enjoyed an impressive opening in China this weekend with an estimated $101.7 million in the country, lifting its overall international weekend total to $120.4 million. Its Chinese opening ranks as the third-biggest in the Fast & Furious franchise to date after Fate of the Furious ($192.1 million) and Furious 7 ($182.4 million), the largest August opening ever in the country, the second-largest opening for a Hollywood movie there this year after Avengers: Endgame, and the third-largest opening in 2019 overall behind Endgame and the Chinese title Wandering Earth. The international cume for the Dwayne Johnson-Jason Statham actioner is now $441.2 million and the global total is $588.9 million.
The Lion King crossed the $1.5 billion mark at the global box office this weekend with another estimated $30 million overseas, bringing its international cume to $997.9 million and its worldwide tally to $1.5085 billion. This weekend’s overseas tally included a strong $15.9 million opening in Italy, making it the second-highest debut by a Disney film in the country after Avengers: Endgame. Country totals include $120.4 million in China, $84.8 million in the U.K. and $71.3 million in France.
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood grossed an estimated $28M in 55 markets, bringing its international total to $116.6 million and its global tally to $239.8 million. Country totals for the Sony release include $15.7 million in Russia, $14.8 million in the U.K. and $12.3 million in France.
Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)
FRI, AUG. 23 – SUN, AUG. 25
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Angel Has Fallen
|$21,250,000
|—
|3,286
|—
|$6,467
|$21,250,000
|1
|Lionsgate
|2
|Good Boys
|$11,750,000
|-45%
|3,353
|149
|$3,504
|$42,057,505
|2
|Universal Pictures
|3
|Overcomer
|$8,200,000
|—
|1,723
|—
|$4,759
|$8,200,000
|1
|Sony Pictures
|4
|The Lion King
|$8,150,000
|-34%
|3,300
|-260
|$2,470
|$510,635,735
|6
|Walt Disney Pictures
|5
|Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
|$8,140,000
|-43%
|3,312
|-445
|$2,458
|$147,701,255
|4
|Universal Pictures
|6
|Ready or Not
|$7,550,000
|—
|2,855
|—
|$2,644
|$10,578,148
|1
|Fox Searchlight
|7
|The Angry Birds Movie 2
|$6,365,000
|-39%
|3,869
|0
|$1,645
|$27,091,263
|2
|Sony Pictures
|8
|Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark
|$6,000,000
|-40%
|2,927
|-208
|$2,050
|$50,489,202
|3
|CBS Films / Lionsgate
|9
|Dora and the Lost City of Gold
|$5,200,000
|-39%
|2,843
|-892
|$1,829
|$43,099,953
|3
|Paramount Pictures
|10
|Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
|$5,000,000
|-35%
|2,209
|-295
|$2,263
|$123,187,467
|5
|Sony Pictures
|11
|47 Meters Down: Uncaged
|$4,000,000
|-53%
|2,883
|30
|$1,387
|$15,415,947
|2
|Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
|12
|Blinded by the Light
|$2,100,000
|-52%
|2,307
|0
|$910
|$8,221,406
|2
|Warner Bros
|13
|The Art of Racing in the Rain
|$2,071,000
|-55%
|2,040
|-725
|$1,015
|$21,451,327
|3
|20th Century Fox
|14
|Spider-Man: Far from Home
|$1,665,000
|-41%
|1,008
|-507
|$1,652
|$379,734,007
|8
|Sony / Columbia
|15
|Where’d You Go, Bernadette?
|$1,404,300
|-59%
|2,306
|-98
|$609
|$6,589,860
|2
|United Artists Releasing
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|The Peanut Butter Falcon
|$3,008,940
|946%
|991
|942
|$3,036
|$3,728,289
|3
|Roadside Attractions
|2
|Toy Story 4
|$1,259,000
|-41%
|820
|-425
|$1,535
|$426,762,256
|10
|Disney
|3
|The Farewell
|$944,482
|-36%
|816
|-45
|$1,157
|$14,479,092
|7
|A24
|4
|Mission Mangal
|$653,000
|-52%
|263
|0
|$2,483
|$2,711,211
|2
|FIP
|5
|Yesterday
|$410,000
|-28%
|438
|-64
|$936
|$72,402,160
|9
|Universal Pictures
|6
|Luce
|$253,500
|54%
|160
|102
|$1,584
|$864,182
|4
|NEON
|7
|Aladdin
|$209,000
|-34%
|185
|-40
|$1,130
|$353,868,113
|14
|Disney
|8
|Maiden
|$159,869
|-38%
|153
|-1
|$1,045
|$2,534,172
|9
|Sony Pictures Classics
|9
|Crawl
|$135,000
|-28%
|143
|-31
|$944
|$38,828,673
|7
|Paramount Pictures
|10
|Brian Banks
|$131,652
|-81%
|220
|-760
|$598
|$4,173,467
|3
|Bleecker Street
|11
|Rocketman
|$70,000
|-31%
|118
|-42
|$593
|$96,225,939
|13
|Paramount Pictures
|12
|John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
|$65,000
|-59%
|129
|-19
|$504
|$170,791,059
|15
|Lionsgate
|13
|Avengers: Endgame
|$50,000
|-50%
|115
|-33
|$435
|$858,238,415
|18
|Disney
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Brittany Runs A Marathon
|$175,969
|—
|5
|—
|$35,194
|$175,969
|1
|Amazon Studios
|2
|After The Wedding
|$163,200
|94%
|81
|55
|$2,015
|$357,732
|3
|Sony Pictures Classics
|3
|Midsommar
|$52,586
|-42%
|44
|-31
|$1,195
|$26,032,545
|8
|A24
|4
|Stuber
|$47,000
|171%
|75
|25
|$627
|$22,352,956
|7
|20th Century Fox
|5
|Honeyland
|$45,500
|-18%
|36
|4
|$1,264
|$233,887
|5
|Neon
|6
|David Crosby: Remember My Name
|$45,321
|-2%
|47
|6
|$964
|$459,880
|6
|Sony Pictures Classics
|7
|One Child Nation
|$45,174
|-5%
|34
|16
|$1,329
|$150,080
|3
|Amazon Studios
|8
|The Nightingale
|$41,883
|-6%
|51
|12
|$821
|$252,506
|4
|IFC Films
|9
|Give Me Liberty
|$33,391
|—
|3
|—
|$11,130
|$33,391
|1
|Music Box Films
|10
|Tigers Are Not Afraid
|$30,700
|—
|6
|—
|$5,117
|$30,700
|1
|Variance Films
|11
|Aquarela
|$25,404
|3%
|13
|8
|$1,954
|$63,968
|2
|Sony Pictures Classics
|12
|Miles Davis: Birth of The Cool
|$17,580
|—
|1
|—
|$17,580
|$17,580
|1
|Abramorama
|13
|Jay Myself
|$10,850
|-6%
|9
|7
|$1,206
|$85,530
|4
|Oscilloscope Laboratories
|14
|The Biggest Little Farm
|$10,200
|-40%
|17
|-10
|$600
|$4,361,623
|16
|Neon
|15
|Wild Rose
|$8,400
|-39%
|24
|7
|$350
|$1,628,621
|10
|Neon
|16
|Vita & Virginia
|$4,047
|—
|1
|—
|$4,047
|$4,047
|1
|IFC Films
|17
|Sword of Trust
|$3,784
|-49%
|14
|-1
|$270
|$321,784
|7
|IFC Films
|18
|Meeting Gorbachev
|$1,009
|—
|3
|—
|$336
|$251,057
|17
|1091
Share this post