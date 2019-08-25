Studio Weekend Estimates: Angel Has Fallen Rises to $21.2M at No. 1 Over Good Boys ($11.7M); Overcomer Overperforms w/ $8.2M; Ready Or Not Finds $7.6M

Hollywood continued flooding theaters with new releases in the final weekend before Labor Day, pushing out the action threequel Angel Has Fallen, the R-rated horror film Ready Or Not and the faith-based drama Overcomer. Among those titles, Angel was the one to snag the No. 1 spot with an estimated $21.2 million debut from 3,286 screens, demonstrating the continued strength of the Gerard Butler franchise.

Angel Has Fallen was actually the second Lionsgate R-rated action threequel to capture the top spot at the box office this year following John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which launched to $56.8 million back in May. Though obviously not in the same league, Angel Has Fallen managed to outperform most projections, which had it finishing in the mid-teen range heading into the weekend.

With this weekend’s gross, Angel Has Fallen came in roughly even with 2016’s London Has Fallen ($21.6 million), though the first film in the franchise—2013’s Olympus Has Fallen—remains the highest opener of the bunch, having scored $30.3 million in its debut. Reviews were poor–the film scored just 39% on Rotten Tomatoes–but that’s par for the course for a franchise that’s always been more of an audience than a critical favorite. Like its predecessors, Angel Has Fallen came in with a solid “A-“ Cinemascore, while its RT Audience Score currently stands at an excellent 95%.

Second place went to last week’s No. 1 Good Boys, which dipped 45% to an estimated $11.7 million in its sophomore frame. That’s a solid hold for the Universal comedy, which now has a healthy $49 million after 10 days of release.

Debuting in third place with a strong opening was the Christian sports drama Overcomer, which brought in an estimated $8.2 million from 1,723 screens. The Sony/AFFIRM release benefitted greatly from the name value of writer-directors The Kendrick Brothers, who previously minted faith-based hits with films like 2006’s Facing the Giants ($10.1 million in North America off a $100,000 budget), 2008’s Fireproof ($33.4 million), 2011’s Courageous ($34.5 million) and 2015’s War Room, which opened with $11.5 million and went on to gross $67.7 million domestically. Though reviews for the film were mostly negative (38% on Rotten Tomatoes), it clearly won out with its target audience, with opening-day viewers awarding it an “A+” Cinemascore and RT users giving it a near-perfect 99% Audience Score.

After crossing the $500 million domestic mark last week, The Lion King came in fourth with an estimated $8.15 million, bringing the Disney blockbuster to $510.6 million through the end of its sixth weekend. That puts it over the $504 million brought in by the live-action Beauty & the Beast in 2017, making it the top-grossing Disney live-action/CG reimagining to date.

In fifth, Hobbs & Shaw brought in an estimated $8.1 million, bringing the total for the Fast & Furious spinoff to $147.7 million through the end of its fourth weekend. That number puts the Universal release in fifth place all-time among films in the franchise, having surpassed the $144.5 million gross of the first installment not adjusting for inflation.

The weekend’s final new wide release Ready Or Not finished in sixth place with a decent $7.6 million debut Friday through Sunday on 2,855 screens, giving the horror-thriller a total of $10.6 million since opening Tuesday night. Some projections had the Fox Searchlight title released by Disney finishing in the low teens for the three-day period, so it came in slightly below expectations despite good reviews (87% on Rotten Tomatoes) and a good-for-the-genre “B+” Cinemascore. The opening is actually closely aligned with the similar horror film You’re Next, which opened to $7 million in 2013 on its way to a final domestic total of $18.4 million.

Following a disappointing $10.3 million debut last weekend, The Angry Birds Movie 2 eased 38% to an estimated $6.3 million in seventh place, giving the Sony animated sequel a disappointing $27 million after 10 days of release. The followup is currently pacing roughly 59% behind the first Angry Birds, which had grossed $66.4 million by the same point in its run back in 2016.

In eighth, Lionsgate and CBS Film’s Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark grossed an estimated $6 million, putting the tween-oriented horror flick at $50.4 million through the end of its third weekend.

Ninth place went to Paramount’s Dora and the Lost City of Gold, which took in an estimated $5.2 million in its third weekend. The family adventure film now has $43.1 million in North America.

Rounding out the Top 10 was Sony’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which brought in an estimated $5 million in its fifth weekend of release. That brings the total for the Quentin Tarantino title to a very good $123.1 million.

Finishing outside the Top 10 was Roadside’s The Peanut Butter Falcon, which expanded to 991 screens after two weekends of limited release with an estimated $3 million, giving it a per-screen average of roughly $3K. The comedy-drama starring Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson has grossed $3.7 million to date.

Limited Release:

Amazon Studios’ Brittany Runs a Marathon grossed $175K from five screens, giving the well-reviewed comedy a good per-theater average of $35K.

Overseas Update:

Hobbs & Shaw enjoyed an impressive opening in China this weekend with an estimated $101.7 million in the country, lifting its overall international weekend total to $120.4 million. Its Chinese opening ranks as the third-biggest in the Fast & Furious franchise to date after Fate of the Furious ($192.1 million) and Furious 7 ($182.4 million), the largest August opening ever in the country, the second-largest opening for a Hollywood movie there this year after Avengers: Endgame, and the third-largest opening in 2019 overall behind Endgame and the Chinese title Wandering Earth. The international cume for the Dwayne Johnson-Jason Statham actioner is now $441.2 million and the global total is $588.9 million.

The Lion King crossed the $1.5 billion mark at the global box office this weekend with another estimated $30 million overseas, bringing its international cume to $997.9 million and its worldwide tally to $1.5085 billion. This weekend’s overseas tally included a strong $15.9 million opening in Italy, making it the second-highest debut by a Disney film in the country after Avengers: Endgame. Country totals include $120.4 million in China, $84.8 million in the U.K. and $71.3 million in France.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood grossed an estimated $28M in 55 markets, bringing its international total to $116.6 million and its global tally to $239.8 million. Country totals for the Sony release include $15.7 million in Russia, $14.8 million in the U.K. and $12.3 million in France.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, AUG. 23 – SUN, AUG. 25

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Angel Has Fallen $21,250,000 — 3,286 — $6,467 $21,250,000 1 Lionsgate 2 Good Boys $11,750,000 -45% 3,353 149 $3,504 $42,057,505 2 Universal Pictures 3 Overcomer $8,200,000 — 1,723 — $4,759 $8,200,000 1 Sony Pictures 4 The Lion King $8,150,000 -34% 3,300 -260 $2,470 $510,635,735 6 Walt Disney Pictures 5 Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw $8,140,000 -43% 3,312 -445 $2,458 $147,701,255 4 Universal Pictures 6 Ready or Not $7,550,000 — 2,855 — $2,644 $10,578,148 1 Fox Searchlight 7 The Angry Birds Movie 2 $6,365,000 -39% 3,869 0 $1,645 $27,091,263 2 Sony Pictures 8 Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark $6,000,000 -40% 2,927 -208 $2,050 $50,489,202 3 CBS Films / Lionsgate 9 Dora and the Lost City of Gold $5,200,000 -39% 2,843 -892 $1,829 $43,099,953 3 Paramount Pictures 10 Once Upon a Time In Hollywood $5,000,000 -35% 2,209 -295 $2,263 $123,187,467 5 Sony Pictures 11 47 Meters Down: Uncaged $4,000,000 -53% 2,883 30 $1,387 $15,415,947 2 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 12 Blinded by the Light $2,100,000 -52% 2,307 0 $910 $8,221,406 2 Warner Bros 13 The Art of Racing in the Rain $2,071,000 -55% 2,040 -725 $1,015 $21,451,327 3 20th Century Fox 14 Spider-Man: Far from Home $1,665,000 -41% 1,008 -507 $1,652 $379,734,007 8 Sony / Columbia 15 Where’d You Go, Bernadette? $1,404,300 -59% 2,306 -98 $609 $6,589,860 2 United Artists Releasing

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Peanut Butter Falcon $3,008,940 946% 991 942 $3,036 $3,728,289 3 Roadside Attractions 2 Toy Story 4 $1,259,000 -41% 820 -425 $1,535 $426,762,256 10 Disney 3 The Farewell $944,482 -36% 816 -45 $1,157 $14,479,092 7 A24 4 Mission Mangal $653,000 -52% 263 0 $2,483 $2,711,211 2 FIP 5 Yesterday $410,000 -28% 438 -64 $936 $72,402,160 9 Universal Pictures 6 Luce $253,500 54% 160 102 $1,584 $864,182 4 NEON 7 Aladdin $209,000 -34% 185 -40 $1,130 $353,868,113 14 Disney 8 Maiden $159,869 -38% 153 -1 $1,045 $2,534,172 9 Sony Pictures Classics 9 Crawl $135,000 -28% 143 -31 $944 $38,828,673 7 Paramount Pictures 10 Brian Banks $131,652 -81% 220 -760 $598 $4,173,467 3 Bleecker Street 11 Rocketman $70,000 -31% 118 -42 $593 $96,225,939 13 Paramount Pictures 12 John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum $65,000 -59% 129 -19 $504 $170,791,059 15 Lionsgate 13 Avengers: Endgame $50,000 -50% 115 -33 $435 $858,238,415 18 Disney