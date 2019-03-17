Studio Weekend Estimates: Captain Marvel Soars to Powerful $69.3M; Wonder Park Coasts to $16M; Five Feet Apart Overperforms w/ $13.1M

Predictably, this weekend saw Captain Marvel continue to dominate the North American box office with an estimated $69.3 million, a solid sophomore frame for the superhero blockbuster that has reached lofty heights across the globe in less than two weeks of release. Meanwhile, two new wide releases – the animated adventure Wonder Park and the YA rom-dram Five Feet Apart – both performed better than expected in second and third place, respectively, leading to one of the more robust Top 10s so far this year.

Following its incredible $153.4 million opening last weekend (the third-highest opening ever in the month of March), Captain Marvel continued scoring with audiences in its second weekend, dipping roughly 55%. That’s a fairly typical drop for the second weekend of an MCU title, roughly in line with last year’s Avengers: Infinity War (55.5% drop) and 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (55.5%). The Disney release now has a super-sized $266.2 million after ten days, a total that puts in twelfth place among all MCU installments, just ahead of Captain America: The Winter Soldier ($259.7 million) and just below Iron Man 2 ($312.4 million). With very positive word-of-mouth, look for Captain Marvel to continue performing well all the way up to the April 26 release of Avengers: Endgame, which will feature Brie Larson’s title character in her second MCU outing. It is now the 25th highest-grossing superhero movie of all time.

Working its way into second place with a stronger-than-expected total was Wonder Park, which debuted with an estimated $16 million. Going into the weekend, the Paramount release’s opening gross was generally expected to be somewhere in the low double-digits, but it rose a bit above that likely thanks to the its younger-skewing subject matter, which made it a viable counter-programming option for families who’ve already caught How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and The LEGO Movie 2. Additionally, certain areas of the country are currently on their Spring Break, which may also have helped boost its performance this weekend.

Wonder Park could have conceivably debuted even higher were it not for the film’s poor critical reviews (it currently has just 30% on Rotten Tomatoes), which may have kept more discerning families away. Additionally, for a film with a budget that some have pegged as high as $100 million, this isn’t a totally encouraging start, and the track ahead looks considerably rougher, particularly with Disney’s highly-anticipated live-action Dumbo (March 29) looming on the horizon.

Also overperforming in third place was Five Feet Apart, about two young people with cystic fibrosis who fall in love. The Lionsgate/CBS Films release falls squarely in the wheelhouse of previous movies like The Fault in Our Stars and If I Stay, and its $ million opening came in just a couple million short of the latter’s $15.6 million debut in 2014. Despite only mixed reviews (it has a 53% on Rotten Tomatoes), audiences awarded the film an “A” CinemaScore, and positive word-of-mouth seems to have boosted its gross this weekend. Its CinemaScore among moviegoers 18 and under was an even better “A+,” which indicates it’s been pushing all the right buttons for its core demo of teenage girls and could be looking at a leggy run in the weeks ahead. Notably, its opening weekend take nearly doubled its $7 million budget.

Falling to fourth place was How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, which brought in an estimated $9.3 million in its fourth weekend of release. With $135.6 million so far, the Universal title has fallen slightly behind How to Train Your Dragon 2 and significantly behind the first film in the series, which was the leggiest entry in the series by far.

Fifth went to Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral, which brought in an estimated $8 million in its third weekend. The Lionsgate release has now grossed a healthy $59 million, surpassing the $53.3 million total of Madea’s Big Happy Family to put it in fifth place among all installments of the long-running franchise.

Sixth place went to No Manches Frida 2, the second in the comedy series released by Lionsgate subsidiary Pantelion Films. Its $3.8 million opening represents a healthy total for a film debuting in only 472 locations, and it’s a slight improvement on the $3.6 million opening gross of the first movie (though that one debuted in roughly 100 fewer theaters). This marks the latest successful release by Pantelion, which has minted a number of hits aimed at the Latinx audience since launching in 2011, including 2017’s How to Be a Latin Lover and last year’s Overboard remake starring Eugenio Derbez and Anna Faris.

The weekend’s final wide new release, Focus Features’ sci-fi/thriller Captive State, debuted poorly in seventh place with an estimated $3.1 million, a disappointing result for a film opening on over 2,500 screens. That represents a weak per-screen average of just $1,241, putting it in the same ballpark as the sci-fi disappointment Replicas ($2.3 million opening) that hit theaters back in January. This one wasn’t helped by middling reviews and a general lack of awareness from audiences, not to mention the crowded overall marketplace.

Down in eighth was The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, which brought in an estimated $2.1 million in its sixth weekend. The Warner Bros. title has now surpassed the $100 million mark, but it took far longer to do so than its predecessor, which crossed the threshold in just its second weekend.

In ninth place, Alita: Battle Angel grossed an estimated $1.9 million, giving it $81.8 million after five weeks of release.

Rounding out the Top 10 was Universal’s Green Book, which brought in $1.28 million in its eighteenth weekend for a domestic total of $82.6 million.

Limited Release:

Focus Features’ The Mustang took in an estimated $76K on just four screens, giving the critically-acclaimed drama about a convict who bonds with a wild horse a healthy per-screen average of $19K in its opening frame.

After generating one of the best per-screen averages of the year so far in its debut on just five screens last weekend, Fox Searchlight’s Gloria Bell expanded to 39 locations and grossed an estimated $$354K, giving the A24 release a per-screen average of over $10K. The critically-acclaimed Julianne Moore drama expands nationwide next Friday.

Overseas Update:

Captain Marvel racked up an estimated $119.7 million this weekend in 54 markets, bringing its international total to $494 million and its global cume to $760.2 million. Totals include $132 million in China, $36.5 million in Korea, $30.9 million in the UK, $24.3 million in Brazil, and $22.4 million in Mexico. With this weekend’s totals, the Disney-Marvel blockbuster is now the seventeenth highest-grossing superhero title ever internationally.

Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, MAR. 15 – SUN, MAR. 17

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Captain Marvel $69,318,000 -55% 4,310 0 $16,083 $266,213,933 2 Disney 2 Wonder Park $16,000,000 — 3,838 — $4,169 $16,000,000 1 Paramount 3 Five Feet Apart $13,150,000 — 2,803 — $4,691 $13,150,000 1 CBS Films 4 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World $9,350,000 -36% 3,727 -315 $2,509 $135,649,095 7 Universal / DreamWorks Animation 5 Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral $8,085,000 -35% 2,350 -92 $3,440 $59,068,015 3 Lionsgate 6 Captive State $3,163,000 — 2,548 — $1,241 $3,163,000 1 Focus Features 7 The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part $2,135,000 -45% 2,046 -884 $1,043 $101,319,713 8 Warner Bros. 8 Alita: Battle Angel $1,900,000 -41% 1,696 -678 $1,120 $81,821,539 5 20th Century Fox 9 Green Book $1,278,000 -49% 1,320 -777 $968 $82,621,031 18 Universal Pictures 10 Isn’t It Romantic $1,265,000 -44% 1,366 -857 $926 $46,366,440 5 Warner Bros. 11 Fighting With My Family $1,109,003 -49% 1,580 -875 $702 $20,900,776 5 MGM

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 No Manches Frida 2 $3,894,000 — 472 — $8,250 $3,894,000 1 Lionsgate / Pantelion Films 2 Apollo 11 $1,226,000 -2% 588 183 $2,085 $5,540,883 3 Neon 3 The Upside $810,000 -21% 880 -130 $920 $105,885,578 10 STX Entertainment 4 What Men Want $730,000 -41% 587 -475 $1,244 $53,437,016 6 Paramount 5 Greta $675,000 -69% 980 -1437 $689 $10,004,700 3 Focus Features 6 Badla $452,225 -24% 115 21 $3,932 $1,300,623 2 Reliance Entertainment 7 Happy Death Day 2U $349,000 -60% 486 -612 $718 $27,528,685 5 Universal Pictures 8 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse $305,000 -53% 366 -458 $833 $189,470,053 14 Sony / Columbia 9 The Kid $270,000 -48% 268 0 $1,007 $1,053,426 2 Lionsgate 10 Everybody Knows $269,000 -39% 248 -35 $1,085 $2,319,021 6 Focus Features 11 A Star is Born $240,000 -68% 443 -367 $542 $215,066,514 24 Warner Bros. 12 Bohemian Rhapsody $220,000 -42% 256 -130 $859 $215,666,836 20 20th Century Fox 13 Cold Pursuit $220,000 -57% 376 -447 $585 $31,600,147 6 Lionsgate / Summit 14 Glass $207,000 -40% 262 -124 $790 $110,519,530 9 Universal 15 Climax $197,419 78% 217 189 $910 $566,183 3 A24 16 Ralph Breaks the Internet $187,000 -26% 172 -37 $1,087 $200,819,387 17 Disney 17 Mary Poppins Returns $125,000 -28% 182 -33 $687 $171,696,404 13 Disney 18 The Favourite $115,000 -56% 143 -135 $804 $34,047,547 17 Fox Searchlight 19 Stan & Ollie $114,665 129% 230 169 $499 $5,288,642 12 Sony Pictures Classics