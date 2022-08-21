Weekend Box Office: Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Takes $20.1M Debut, Beast Comes in 2nd w/ $11.5M

Photo Credits: Universal ("Beast"); Crunchyroll / Sony ("Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero")

Having a ball

The Sony / Crunchyroll anime Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero opened in first place with $20.1M, on the higher end of pre-release projections.

Compared to other recent anime titles, that’s:

-11% below 2021’s Demon Slayer: Mugen Train ($22.7M)

+11% above March’s Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie ($18.0M)

Less than -1% behind 2019’s Dragon Ball Super: Broly five-day start, after opening on a ($20.2M) Wednesday

Overseas, Super Hero opened to $12.0M in 31 markets, for a $32.0M global start.

Major markets still to release include Germany on August 30, Spain on September 2, South Korea on September 15, Italy on September 29, and France on October 5.

Beast mode

Despite opening in 3,743 locations – a considerably larger footprint than Dragon Ball – Universal’s suspense thriller Beast started in second place with $11.5M, about in line with pre-release projections.

Compared to some other recent comparable adult-oriented thriller titles, that’s:

+33% above April’s Ambulance ($8.6M)

+24% above 2019’s 21 Bridges ($9.2M)

+12% above 2016’s The Finest Hours ($10.2M)

+4% above 2015’s In the Heart of the Sea ($11.0M)

Less than -1% behind 2018’s Adrift ($11.6M)

-6% behind 2018’s Widows ($12.3M)

-12% behind 2015’s Everest ($13.2M)

-31% behind 2016’s The Shallows ($16.8M)

Beast earned a “B” CinemaScore, from an audience that was 47% ages 35+ and 34% black. (The three lead characters, played by Idris Elba plus Iyana Halley and Leaf Sava Jeffires as his two daughters, are all black.)

After debuting in a number of overseas markets last weekend, Beast’s overseas total stands at $10.2M, for a $21.8M global total. Top overseas market totals include Mexico ($1.8M) and Saudi Arabia ($1.5M).

[Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with Beast director Baltasar Kormákur here.]

Take the A train

After leading for its first two frames, Sony Pictures’ R-rated action-comedy Bullet Train fell -40% to $8.0M and third place.

Through 17 days in cinemas, Bullet Train has earned $68.9M domestically. Through the same point in release, that’s:

+5% above 2019’s Men in Black: International ($65.1M)

+2% above 2017’s Baby Driver ($67.0M)

Less than +1% above March’s The Lost City ($68.7M)

-8% behind 2015’s Spy ($75.0M)

-14% behind 2015’s Kingsman: The Secret Service ($80.5M)

-19% behind 2017’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle ($85.8M)

Overseas, Bullet stands at $81.0M, for $150.0M globally.

Major markets still to release include South Korea on August 24, Italy on August 25, and Japan (where the film actually takes place) on September 1.

[Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with director David Leitch here.]

Mach 13

Paramount’s action-adventure sequel Top Gun: Maverick earned the #14 thirteenth weekend of all time, declining only -17% to $5.8M and fourth place.

After earning “only” the #41 opening weekend of all time ($126.7M), it’s remained in the top 20 of all time for every frame since – and usually top 10:

#8 second weekend ($90.0M)

#10 third weekend ($51.8M)

#3 fourth weekend ($44.6M)

#4 fifth weekend ($29.6M)

#4 sixth weekend ($25.5M)

#7 seventh weekend ($15.5M)

#8 eighth weekend ($12.3M)

#6 ninth weekend ($10.2M)

#10 tenth weekend ($8.4M)

#17 eleventh weekend ($7.0M)

#9 twelfth weekend ($7.0M again)

Now, the #14 thirteenth weekend ($5.8M)

Overseas, Maverick stands at $720.0M, for $1.40B globally – the top film of 2022 both globally and domestically. Notable overseas market totals to date include:

U.K. ($98.5M)

Japan ($85.8M)

South Korea ($64.6M)

Australia ($62.2M)

France ($54.7M)

Germany ($34.8M)

Taiwan ($24.0M)

Brazil ($21.9M)

Saudi Arabia ($21.5M)

Not such super pets

In its fourth frame, Warner Bros.’ animated DC League of Super-Pets falls -18% to $5.7M and fifth place.

Through 24 days in cinemas, it’s earned $67.4M domestically. Through the same point in release, that’s:

+18% above 2014’s Paddington ($57.1M)

+5% above 2016’s Pete’s Dragon ($64.1M)

+1% above 2018’s Smallfoot ($66.3M)

+1 % above April’s The Bad Guys ($66.4M)

-19% below 2018’s Peter Rabbit ($84.0M)

-31% below 2016’s The Angry Birds Movie ($98.0M)

Overseas, League stands at $62.9M, for $130.47M globally. Top market totals to date include:

U.K. ($12.9M) Mexico ($6.3M) France ($5.3M) Spain ($3.5M) Germany ($3.0M) Brazil ($2.4M) Argentina ($2.0M)

Major markets still to release include Japan on August 26, Italy on September 1, and Australia on September 15.

Feel the thunder

In its seventh frame, Disney and Marvel Studios’ superhero sequel Thor: Love and Thunder fell -25% to $4.0M and sixth place.

After 45 days in cinemas, Thunder has earned $332.1M domestically. Through the same point in release, that’s:

+88% above 2011’s Thor ($176,111,078)

+65% above 2013’s Thor: The Dark World ($200,779,871)

+8% above 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok ($306,527,536)

-18% below May’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($405,333,340)

-9% below March’s The Batman ($365,002,773)

The Batman was actually running behind Thunder through their first nine days, but overtook it on day #10.

Overseas, Hammer stands at $405.0M, for $737.1M globally. Top market totals to date include:

U.K. ($43.3M) Australia ($29.7M) Mexico ($28.7M) France ($23.3M) South Korea ($22.6M) Brazil ($22.3M) Germany ($18.5M) India ($16.3M) Indonesia ($12.6M) Spain ($11.7M)

A bad miracle

In its fifth frame, Universal’s sci-fi horror-thriller Nope fell -33% to $3.5M and seventh place.

After 31 days in cinemas, it’s earned $113.7M domestically. Through the same point in release, that’s:

+24% above 2021’s Halloween Kills ($91,426,450, premiering day-and-date simultaneously in cinemas and on Peacock)

+8% above 2019’s Glass ($104,555,950)

-8% behind 2017’s Split ($123,725,500)

-16% behind 2021’s A Quiet Place Part II ($136,381,860)

-22% behind Get Out ($147,669,880)

-28% behind 2018’s A Quiet Place ($160,057,471)

-28% behind 2018’s Halloween ($158,795,325)

-33% behind Us ($170,341,670)

Nope was running ahead of Get Out through their first 13 days, but Get Out overtook it on day #14.

After opening overseas last weekend in 19 markets, after having already played domestically for about a month, Nope expanded into an additional 38 markets this weekend.

Overseas, Nope now stands at $19.2M, for a $133.0M global total. Top overseas market totals include:

U.K. ($5.4M) France ($2.3M) Australia ($2.2M) South Korea ($2.2M) Germany ($1.3M)

Major markets still to release include Mexico on August 25, Brazil on August 25, and Japan on August 26.

It was all yellow

In its eighth frame, Universal / Illumination’s animated sequel Minions: The Rise of Gru fell -29% to $3.5M and eighth place.

After 52 days in cinema, Gru has earned $350.0M domestically. Through the same point in release, that’s:

+48% above 2010’s Despicable Me ($236.2M)

+2% above 2013’s Despicable Me 2 ($343.2M) – didn’t debut on a Friday

Less than +1% above 2015’s Minions ($348.8M)

+39% above 2017’s Despicable Me 3 ($251.7M)

Overseas, Gru stands at $483.5M, for $833.6M globally.

Notable overseas market totals include:

U.K. ($48.7M)

Mexico ($38.8M)

Germany ($29.7M)

Australia ($29.0M)

Japan ($28.3M)

France ($22.6M)

Brazil ($20.3M)

Spain ($19.6M)

It opened in China this weekend as the top Hollywood title, in third place overall with $11.0M behind two local films, Moon Man and Yang Jian.

Hardly in ‘first’

Paramount’s Orphan: First Kill debuted in only 600 theaters, about one-fifth or one-sixth the reach of the widest films in the marketplace this weekend, with $1.6M. That didn’t even place it in this weekend’s top 10.

A prequel to 2009’s sleeper horror hit, the original Orphan opened with $12.8M in 2,750 theaters – more than 4x the reach of the sequel.

The follow-up’s box office was also hurt by debuting day-and-date, simultaneously in cinemas and Paramount+.

Weekend comparisons

Total box office this weekend came in around $76.3M, which is:

+16% above last weekend’s total ($65.3M), when Bullet Train led for a second consecutive frame with $13.4M.

Less than +1% above the equivalent weekend in 2021 ($75.6M), when Free Guy led with $28.3M.

-36% below the equivalent weekend in the last pre-pandemic year 2019 ($120.3M), when Good Boys led with $21.4M.

YTD comparisons

Year-to-date box office stands around $5.13B. That’s:

2.68x this same point in the pandemic recovery year of 2021 ($1.91B), down from 2.79x after last weekend.

-31.5% behind this same point in 2019, the last pre-pandemic year ($7.50B), down from -30.8% last weekend. The peak was around -29.5%, set in mid-July.

Top distributors

Universal ($1.21B) Paramount ($1.14B) Disney ($868.4M) Warner Bros. ($688.6M) Sony Pictures ($634.6M)

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates: