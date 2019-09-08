Studio Weekend Estimates: It: Chapter Two Floats to $91M in North America, $185M Global Debut

Stephen King’s dastardly clown returned to multiplexes over the post-Labor Day frame, and—as expected—It: Chapter Two dominated the weekend box office with an estimated $91 million. While that’s a far cry from the first It’s record-breaking $123.4M debut, the Warner Bros./New Line sequel nonetheless scored the second-highest opening weekend ever for a horror film, solidly ahead of last fall’s Halloween reboot ($76.2M), the second-highest opening weekend for the month of September and the fifth-highest debut of all time for an R-rated film.

Opening on an ultra-wide 4,570 screens—the highest-ever count for an R-rated movie and the fifth-highest among all films—It: Chapter Two rode an aggressive marketing blitz and a wave of hype to score the seventh-highest opening weekend of the year to date. The debut is just about what was anticipated by the studio going into the weekend, even as it was considerably below what many pundits had been predicting in light of the first film’s monster opening.

One possible factor in the lower opening weekend for the sequel in comparison to its predecessor may have been its longer running time. Clocking in at an ultra-long two hours and 49 minutes, the film runs 34 minutes longer than the first It, which likely affected the number of bookings theaters were able to pack into a day. But most importantly, excitement surrounding the sequel, while still substantial, seemed somewhat diminished as compared with Chapter One, with pre-sales in particular coming in considerably lower. Critics also weren’t as kind this time around: Chapter Two currently has a so-so 64% on Rotten Tomatoes, as compared with a much-better 86% for the first movie. That may well have dampened enthusiasm among viewers who were perhaps lukewarm on the first It to begin with.

Still, audiences who did turn out seem to have largely enjoyed Chapter Two, which racked up a B+ Cinemascore (the same as the first movie) and an 81% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes, also roughly in line with the first film (albeit with far fewer reviews counted). That could point to the sequel performing similarly to the first It, which finished its run with $327.4 million, representing a weekend-to-final multiplier of 2.65x. Based on its opening weekend numbers, that would put Chapter Two somewhere around the $240 million mark domestically by the end of its run.

After two weeks in first place, Angel Has Fallen fell to second in its third weekend with an estimated $6 million, bringing the total for the action threequel to $53.4 million to date. That puts the Lionsgate release approximately 7% ahead of its predecessor London Is Fallen, which had taken in $50 million by the same point in its run.

In third place, Good Boys continued its leggy run with an estimated $5.4 million in its fourth weekend of release, bringing the Universal comedy to an impressive $66.8 million to date.

The Lion King enjoyed its eighth straight weekend in the top five with an estimated $4.2 million, putting it in fourth place and bringing the CGI remake to $529.1 million domestically. The Disney blockbuster will soon surpass Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ($532.1 million) and The Dark Knight ($535.2 million) to become the 11th-highest grossing film of all time in North America.

In fifth was Sony/Affirm’s Overcomer, which grossed an estimated $3.75 million in its third weekend release. That’s a drop of just 34% from last weekend for the faith-based sleeper, which now has $24.7 million in North America.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw came in sixth place with an estimated $3.72 million, giving the Universal spinoff $164.3 million in North America through the end of its sixth weekend.

Roadside Attractions’ The Peanut Butter Falcon added over 60 screens in its fifth weekend and finished in seventh place with an estimated $2.27 million, bringing the total for the Shia LaBeouf comedy to $12.2 million.

Eighth went to Lionsgate/CBS Films’ Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, which took in $2.27 million in its fifth weekend for a total of $62.1 million to date.

In ninth, Fox Searchlight’s Disney-released Ready Or Not brought in an estimated $2.22 million in its third weekend, bringing the well-reviewed horror film to $25.6 million to date.

Rounding out the Top 10, Paramount’s Dora and the Lost City of Gold brought in an estimated $2.17 million in its fifth weekend for a total of $54.1 million.

Limited Release:

Brittany Runs a Marathon expanded to 230 screens and brought in an estimated $1.03 million, good for a per-screen average of $4,505. The Amazon Studios release has brought in $1.9 million to date.

Overseas Update:

It: Chapter Two opened to a strong $94 million from 75 markets, bringing its global opening total to $185 million. That gives it the highest international opening weekend ever for a horror film—ahead of the first It’s $62 million—as well as the biggest horror opening weekend ever in 16 markets including Russia, where it took in $8.8 million. Grosses for other territories include $10.2 million in Mexico, $9.4 million in the U.K., $7.1 million in Germany and $5.5 million in Italy. The film is set to open in France on September 11, while its final international market Japan opens on November 1.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw grossed $15.7 million internationally, bringing its overseas total to $555.5 million and its worldwide tally to $719.8 million. Included in this weekend’s overseas number was an estimated $9.7 million in China, where the action spinoff has racked up an impressive $184.5 million to date.

The Lion King brought in an estimated $13.4 million overseas, bringing its international cume to $1,0699 billion and its global total to $1.599 billion. The Disney release is currently the seventh highest-grossing movie of all time both internationally and globally.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood crossed the $300 million global mark with an estimated $13 million overseas this weekend. The Sony release’s $310 million global total includes $176.2 million from overseas markets, including $22.6 million in the U.K., $17.9 million in France and $17.7 million in Russia. Upcoming markets include Italy (September 18) and Korea (September 26).

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, SEP. 6 – SUN, SEP. 8

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 It Chapter Two $91,000,000 — 4,570 — $19,912 $91,000,000 1 Warner Bros 2 Angel Has Fallen $6,000,000 -49% 3,229 -107 $1,858 $53,460,501 3 Lionsgate 3 Good Boys $5,390,000 -43% 3,193 -265 $1,688 $66,849,700 4 Universal Pictures 4 The Lion King $4,193,000 -39% 2,610 -580 $1,607 $529,106,439 8 Walt Disney Pictures 5 Overcomer $3,750,000 -34% 2,153 326 $1,742 $24,706,163 3 Sony Pictures 6 Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw $3,720,000 -42% 2,299 -673 $1,618 $164,252,145 6 Universal Pictures 7 The Peanut Butter Falcon $2,276,430 -25% 1,310 61 $1,738 $12,251,087 5 Roadside Attractions 8 Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark $2,275,000 -54% 2,101 -646 $1,083 $62,100,734 5 CBS Films / Lionsgate 9 Ready or Not $2,229,000 -62% 2,350 -607 $949 $25,630,688 3 Fox Searchlight 10 Dora and the Lost City of Gold $2,170,000 -47% 1,788 -689 $1,214 $54,159,150 5 Paramount Pictures 11 Once Upon a Time In Hollywood $2,155,000 -48% 1,402 -591 $1,537 $134,357,282 7 Sony Pictures 12 The Angry Birds Movie 2 $1,625,000 -62% 1,854 -1457 $876 $38,002,894 4 Sony Pictures 13 Spider-Man: Far from Home $1,230,000 -71% 1,433 -1729 $858 $388,112,846 10 Sony / Columbia

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Brittany Runs A Marathon $1,036,186 149% 230 182 $4,505 $1,902,218 3 Amazon Studios 2 47 Meters Down: Uncaged $845,000 -65% 975 -1249 $867 $21,006,739 4 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 3 Chhichhore $575,000 — 195 — $2,949 $575,000 1 FIP 4 Toy Story 4 $541,000 -77% 640 -2075 $845 $431,804,269 12 Disney 5 Tod@s Caen $480,000 -56% 371 0 $1,294 $2,081,041 2 Lionsgate / Pantelion 6 The Art of Racing in the Rain $479,000 -64% 740 -735 $647 $25,229,078 5 20th Century Fox 7 The Farewell $455,271 -46% 368 -523 $1,237 $16,744,110 9 A24 8 Aladdin $251,000 -44% 198 -32 $1,268 $354,791,999 16 Disney 9 After The Wedding $222,598 -50% 283 -145 $787 $1,371,218 5 Sony Pictures Classics 10 Luce $155,600 -48% 183 -52 $850 $1,665,551 6 NEON 11 Midsommar $144,448 -78% 234 -442 $617 $27,241,104 10 A24 12 Maiden $90,810 -37% 108 -72 $841 $2,966,171 11 Sony Pictures Classics 13 John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum $53,000 -36% 113 -26 $469 $171,002,378 17 Lionsgate 14 Bennett’s War $37,274 -91% 290 -680 $129 $723,089 2 Forrest Films