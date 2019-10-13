Studio Weekend Estimates: Joker Scores Another October Record w/ $55M Sophomore Frame; Addams Family Breaks Out w/ $30.3M While Gemini Man Underwhelms w/ $20.5M

Warner Bros.’ Joker continued laughing all the way to the bank this weekend, with the polarizing comic-book thriller repeating in the top slot with an estimated $55 million—enough to not only break Gravity’s $43.2 million record for best second weekend in the month of October but to easily triumph over a trio of new wide releases in The Addams Family, Gemini Man and Jexi. Of those, Addams Family proved to be the major breakout, while Gemini Man debuted to underwhelming results and the little-promoted Jexi was all but ignored.

Despite being the subject of furious controversy and mixed critical reviews, Joker demonstrated very strong legs in its sophomore frame, dipping just 43% from its October-record $96.2 million opening. That’s far better than the 56% second-weekend drop for last year’s Venom, which previously held the October opening record with $80.2 million, defying many predictions that Joker would be a front-loaded affair. Indeed, the film’s 90% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes suggests positive word-of-mouth—not to mention sheer curiosity arising from the controversy—will likely continue to fuel strong holds in the weeks ahead. With a sizzling $192.7 million to date, Joker has become one of the fall season’s out-and-out blockbusters.

Debuting strongly in second place was United Artists Releasing’s The Addams Family, which rose past expectations to open with a robust $30.3 million from 4,007 locations. Despite a poor showing with critics (it has just 44% on Rotten Tomatoes), the 3D animated update of the classic TV show and its previous live-action theatrical adaptations took advantage of a relatively light market for family-friendly fare and a prime pre-Halloween release date. It was also powered by strong brand recognition spanning multiple generations—giving parents greater motivation to see it with their kids—while premium 3D showings helped boost its opening take significantly. As a result, it debuted higher than other recent dark-hued PG-rated fare including 2015’s Goosebumps ($26.3 million) and last year’s The House With a Clock in Its Walls ($26.6 million).

In third place, Paramount’s Gemini Man opened to a relatively weak $20.5 million from 3,642 locations, a start that pales in comparison to its $138 million budget. Starring Will Smith as a hitman being hunted down by a younger clone of himself, the sci-fi/actioner directed by Ang Lee has received a lot of press around its groundbreaking visual effects, but poor reviews (it’s at just 26% on Rotten Tomatoes) and competition with Joker for adult male audiences put a dent in its performance this weekend. Though Smith rebounded with this summer’s blockbuster live-action Aladdin remake, Gemini Man’s opening take is relatively weak in the scheme of his action titles, even falling below the $27.5 million opening take of the poorly-received After Earth back in 2013. The star’s continued strong appeal with overseas audiences may help put some of the sting out of its relatively weak Stateside performance.

Fourth place went to Universal’s Abominable, which dipped 48% to an estimated $6.1 million in its third weekend of release. That brings the domestic total for the $75 million animated adventure to $47.9 million so far.

Downton Abbey continued strong this weekend with an estimated $4.9 million in fifth place, bringing the Focus release to an excellent $82.7 million after four weeks of release. This week it will surpass 2005’s Brokeback Mountain ($83 million) to become the studio’s highest-grossing release of all time not adjusting for inflation.

Hustlers continued strong in sixth place with an estimated $3.8 million, lifting the critically-acclaimed STX title to a fantastic $98 million through the end of its fifth weekend. Look for the crime drama to surpass $100 million by next weekend, becoming only the third title in STX history to do so after Bad Moms ($113.2 million) and The Upside ($108.2 million).

In seventh place, Warner Bros.’ It Chapter Two added an estimated $3.2 million to its tally, lifting the horror sequel to $207.1 million through the end of its second weekend.

Adding 169 locations to its count this weekend was Roadside Attractions’ Judy, which brought in an estimated $3.2 million in its third weekend of release (and second in wide release), good enough for eighth place. The Oscar-buzzed Judy Garland biopic starring Renee Zellweger now has $14.9 million to date.

The final wide release of the weekend, Lionsgate’s Jexi, debuted quietly in ninth place with an estimated $3.1 million from 2,332 locations—not a surprise given how little fanfare accompanied the release of the critically-panned Adam DeVine-Rose Byrne comedy this weekend.

The Disney-released Brad Pitt sci-fi Ad Astra rounded out the Top 10 with an estimated $1.9 million in its fourth weekend, giving the Fox production $47 million to date.

Limited Release:

Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite took in an estimated $376K from just three theaters in its limited debut, giving the Palme d’Or winner a mighty per-screen average of $125K.

Overseas Update:

Joker blasted its way to a phenomenal estimated $123.7 million from 79 markets overseas in its second weekend, bringing the Warner Bros. title’s international gross to $351.2 million and its worldwide total to $543.9 million. This weekend’s grosses include $12 million in the U.K. ($36.9 million total), $10.3 million in France, $9.3 million in Germany, $8.6 million in Mexico ($28.9 million total) and $6.9 million in Brazil ($18 million total).

After previously opening in five international markets including France and Germany, Gemini Man took in an estimated $31.1 million in 58 markets over the weekend, bringing its overseas total to $39 million and its worldwide tally to $59.5 million.

Abominable brought in an estimated $15 million overseas this weekend, an amount that includes $13.7 million from its release by co-producer Pearl Studio in China. Its international tally now stands at $60.1 million and its global cume is $108.1 million.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, OCT. 11 – SUN, OCT. 13

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Joker $55,000,000 -43% 4,374 0 $12,574 $192,728,787 2 Warner Bros. 2 The Addams Family $30,298,000 — 4,007 — $7,561 $30,298,000 1 United Artists Releasing 3 Gemini Man $20,500,000 — 3,642 — $5,629 $20,500,000 1 Paramount Pictures 4 Abominable $6,170,000 -48% 3,496 -752 $1,765 $47,971,350 3 Universal Pictures 5 Downton Abbey $4,900,000 -39% 3,019 -529 $1,623 $82,687,590 4 Focus Features 6 Hustlers $3,850,000 -40% 2,357 -673 $1,633 $98,015,339 5 STX Entertainment 7 Judy $3,255,353 -29% 1,627 169 $2,001 $14,974,204 3 Roadside Attractions / LD Entertainment 8 It Chapter Two $3,225,000 -39% 2,303 -860 $1,400 $207,135,424 6 Warner Bros 9 Jexi $3,100,000 — 2,332 — $1,329 $3,100,000 1 Lionsgate / CBS / Entertainment One 10 Ad Astra $1,947,000 -54% 1,678 -1232 $1,160 $47,035,432 4 20th Century Fox 11 Rambo: Last Blood $1,550,000 -57% 1,831 -1069 $847 $42,910,586 4 Lionsgate 12 The Lion King $679,000 -1% 1,687 653 $402 $542,281,701 13 Walt Disney Pictures

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Good Boys $309,000 -65% 374 -632 $826 $82,723,810 9 Universal Pictures 2 The Peanut Butter Falcon $278,567 -42% 304 -319 $916 $19,513,573 10 Roadside Attractions 3 Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice $262,080 -10% 168 -36 $1,560 $3,231,299 6 Greenwich Entertainment 4 Angel Has Fallen $260,000 -53% 288 -543 $903 $68,832,475 8 Lionsgate 5 Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw $182,000 -67% 301 -381 $605 $173,531,350 11 Universal Pictures 6 Toy Story 4 $169,000 -27% 189 -54 $894 $433,569,980 17 Disney 7 Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark $150,000 -68% 346 -231 $434 $67,826,254 10 CBS Films / Lionsgate 8 Dora and the Lost City of Gold $145,000 -58% 224 -257 $647 $60,291,920 10 Paramount Pictures 9 Lucy In The Sky $73,000 35% 198 161 $369 $154,612 2 Fox Searchlight 10 Brittany Runs A Marathon $66,679 -66% 110 -238 $606 $6,977,507 8 Amazon Studios