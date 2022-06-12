Weekend Box Office: Jurassic World: Dominion Dominates with $143.3M Domestic, $319M Global

Courtesy Universal Pictures

Dino-Might

Universal’s sci-fi thriller sequel Jurassic World: Dominion stomped on the box office with a projected $143.3M debut.

That’s the #29 opening weekend of all time, between 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($146.5M) and 2009’s Twilight: New Moon ($142.8M).

It’s also -31% behind 2015’s Jurassic World: ($208.8M) and -3% behind 2018’s’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ($148.0M).

Playing on 4,676 screens, it’s the third-widest release of all time, behind last month’s Top Gun: Maverick (4,735, later expanding to 4,751 in its second frame) and 2019’s The Lion King (4,725, later expanding to a peak of 4,802).

“We have a truly beloved franchise that has a very broad, enthusiastic audience that was more than anxious to come and see it back in theaters. E specially on the enhanced format screens that are making our titles true events,” Jim Orr, president of domestic theatrical distribution at the Universal Pictures, told Boxoffice Pro’s Daniel Loría on Sunday. “A blockbuster like this really needs to be experienced on the big screen, so we couldn’t be more pleased with such a tremendous debut this week.”

“Universal takes great pride in the fact that we have a very diverse slate and the next several weeks prove that exponentially,” said Orr. “We started off this past weekend with the amazing launch of Jurassic World Dominion. We follow that up with an exciting, thrilling, scary as hell horror film from our friends at Blumhouse with The Black Phone. And then immediately into one of the most beloved franchises in animation with Minions: The Rise of Gru on July 1, and then on July 22 we debut Jordan Peele’s next film, Nope. That shows you what an incredible, diverse slate we have, the amazing filmmakers that we work with, and we take great pride in having something for every audience out there.”

Orr’s comments reflect the diversity of each of the studio’s upcoming films as well as the individual titles’ appeal across different demographic groups. The estimated audience demographics were 56% male and 54% age 25+. For comparison, 2015’s World was 52% male and 61% age 25+, while 2018’s Kingdom was 54% male and 44% age 25+.

Truly a Jurassic ‘World’

Dominion opened in 15 overseas markets last weekend, earning $55.4M. Opening in 57 more markets this weekend, it took in $177M overseas, for a $245.8M overseas and $389.1M global total.

The film opened #1 in China with $52.5M, the biggest Hollywood opening of 2022 so far, but down -52% from Kingdom’s opening there ($111M). World opened in China on a Wednesday, rendering opening weekend comparisons inexact.

Other top markets to date include holdovers Mexico ($30.4M) and South Korea ($21.7M), and newcomer U.K. ($15.4M).

Global earnings included $25M this weekend from IMAX, and to date have included $90M+ (or 25%) from 3D showings.

Comparisons to the two prior installments’s total global openings are also inexact.

2015’s World opened on the same date worldwide, earning $315.6M overseas for a $524.4M global opening.

2018’s Kingdom rolled out overseas starting two weekends before its domestic debut, rather than one weekend ahead like Dominion. Its $148M domestic opening combined with a $106.7M overseas gross at that point for $254.7M globally.

Mach 10

Paramount’s action-adventure sequel Top Gun: Maverick declined only -29% in its sophomore frame, the mildest such drop among any film to debut at $100M+. Accordingly, it ascended to the #8 second weekend of all time.

Now in its third frame, it remains in that “top-10” tier with the #10 third weekend of all time. The film declines another mild -44% to $50.0M and second place.

It’s outperforming May’s other biggest release, Disney’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, despite posting an opening weekend -32% behind. Maverick first exceeded Multiverse on their respective 10th day of release (their respective second Sundays), and is now running +14% ahead.

Word of mouth has been superb. For example, the film currently stands as the #42 highest-rated film of all time on IMDb, the top film of the 2020s to date. (The last film to score higher was 2019’s Parasite.)

Maverick has earned $393.3M domestic, $353.7M overseas, and $747.0M globally. That means 52% of its global earnings have come domestically, a very rare feat in this day and age for a film at this level, though the film has not been released in China.

Top markets include the U.K. ($63.0M), Japan ($33.9M), Australia ($32.6M), and France ($28.7M).

Other highlights in the top 10

Disney and Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness declined -46% to $4.8M and third place.

Multiverse has now earned $397.8M domestically, $532.4M overseas, and $930.2M globally. That’s the top global gross of 2022 to date, and second-biggest Hollywood release of the pandemic era behind only Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Top markets to date include the U.K. ($51.4M), South Korea ($49.2M), Mexico ($40.6M), Brazil ($33.1M), and France ($27.7M).

A24’s sci-fi comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once declines -37% to $1.2M in seventh place. That marks its 11th weekend in the top 10, a result almost nobody saw coming pre-release.

It’s now earned $63.0M, padding its lead as the top film in the history of indie distributor A24, ahead of 2019’s Uncut Gems ($50.0M), 2017’s Lady Bird ($48.9M), and 2018’s Hereditary ($44.0M).

Weekend comparisons

Total box office this weekend came in around $208.7M, which is:

+71% above last weekend’s total ($121.6M), when Top Gun: Maverick led for a second consecutive frame with $90.0M.

3.1x the equivalent weekend in 2021 ($65,968,910), when The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It led with $24.1M.

+25% above the equivalent weekend in the last pre-pandemic year 2019 ($165.7M), when The Secret Life of Pets 2 led with $46.6M.

YTD comparisons

Year-to-date box office stands around $3.13B. That’s:

4.0x this same point in the pandemic recovery year of 2021 ($783.1M).

-36% behind this same point in 2019, the last pre-pandemic year ($4.91B).

Top distributors

Paramount ($829.9M) Sony Pictures ($486.0M) Warner Bros. ($476.0M) Disney ($404.5M) Universal ($398.9M)

