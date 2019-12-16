Weekend Box Office Key Insights: Frozen 2<em Reaches $1B Globally; Jumanji is Next Level w/ $59.2M

The 10-Digit Club

This weekend, Disney’s Frozen 2 became the eighth film from 2019 to earn $1B globally.

Through Sunday, the animated sequel has earned $666.0M overseas (led by $111.5M in China) and $366.4M domestically, for $1.03B total.

The original Frozen was 2013’s highest-grossing film globally, with $1.27B. The sequel tentatively looks likely to match or exceed that number, although not its yearly rank.

(Frozen 2 will end likely end up as 2019’s #4 movie globally at best, behind Avengers: Endgame, The Lion King, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.)

Eight billion-dollar movies in 2019 represents a new record, up from four and five such films in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Six of the eight such films this year are from Disney.

And the year isn’t done, either. Jumanji: The Next Level is a possible $1B contender as well, while Disney’s fellow Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is guaranteed.

Leveling Up

Sony’s fantasy action comedy sequel Jumanji: The Next Level led the box office with $59.25M. That’s an impressive +63.8% over the opening of 2017’s original Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Although the comparison may be a bit skewed, because original was more of a slow burn rather than a big opener, earning a very rare 12 weekends in the top 10. For context, it had been more than a year since the prior film to do so: La La Land.

Level has now earned $153.5M overseas, after being released earlier this month in certain markets, led by $38.2M so far in China.

Limited Releases

A24’s crime dramedy Uncut Gems earned the second-best per-theater average of 2019. Opening with $537,242 on 5 screens, it averaged $107,448. That’s behind only October’s Parasite which opened with an average of $131,072.

Lionsgate’s political Bombshell began with $131,072 on four screens, averaging $79,253. That would be bigger news if not for Uncut Gems besting it simultaneously, yet still represents the fifth-best average of 2019, behind Parasite, Uncut Gems, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and The Farewell.

The Band Didn’t Play On

STX’s animated Playmobil fell -78.1%, the 19th sharpest sophomore weekend drop of all time.

It’s also the third sharpest sophomore weekend drop of 2019, behind -86.3% for The Wizard of Oz re-release and -81.5% for Replicas.

Not the Crown Jewell

Warner Bros.’ drama thriller Richard Jewell was about a bomb and tentatively looks like a bomb, with a fourth place debut of $4.68M. That was far below the $10M to $14M range for most projections.

The audience was 58% male and 83% over age 25. The film earned an “A” CinemaScore.

Could this could be the kind of movie that lasts long, rather than opening big? Director Clint Eastwood’s mid-December release last year, the thematically similar drama thriller The Mule, earned a very impressive 5.92x multiple relative to its opening gross — among the best multiples of 2018.

A Black Eye for the Box Office

Universal’s holiday-themed horror thriller Black Christmas hardly decked the halls. With a fifth place opening of $4.2M, it fell well below the $8M to $12M range for most projections.

The audience was 54% female and 43% under age 25. Earning a “D+” CinemaScore from moviegoers, the title looks likely to fade fast.

How’d This Weekend Compare?

Total box office this weekend was $117.1M. That’s +29.8% above last weekend but -2.7% below this same weekend last year, when Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse led with $35.3M.

The Year So Far

Year-to-date box office stands at $10.45B. That’s -5.7% behind this same date last year, up from -5.8% after last weekend.

Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)

FRI, DEC. 13 – SUN, DEC. 15

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Jumanji: The Next Level $59,251,543 — 4,227 — $14,017 $59,251,543 1 Sony Pictures 2 Frozen II $19,072,948 -46% 4,078 -270 $4,677 $366,433,020 4 Disney 3 Knives Out $9,138,699 -36% 3,413 -48 $2,678 $78,815,947 3 Lionsgate 4 Richard Jewell $4,680,124 — 2,502 — $1,871 $4,680,124 1 Warner Bros. 5 Black Christmas $4,240,245 — 2,625 — $1,615 $4,240,245 1 Universal Pictures 6 Ford v. Ferrari $4,080,749 -39% 2,895 -851 $1,410 $98,185,543 5 20th Century Fox 7 Queen & Slim $3,583,680 -46% 1,560 -155 $2,297 $33,158,550 3 Universal Pictures 8 A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood $3,276,920 -37% 2,855 -636 $1,148 $49,251,811 4 Sony Pictures 9 Dark Waters $1,897,650 -53% 2,110 98 $899 $8,786,824 4 Focus Features 10 21 Bridges $1,183,802 -59% 1,533 -932 $772 $26,355,168 4 STX Entertainment 11 Midway $871,787 -55% 1,419 -681 $614 $55,211,634 6 Lionsgate 12 Playing with Fire $665,013 -67% 1,381 -872 $482 $43,259,831 6 Paramount Pictures 13 Playmobil: The Movie $143,735 -78% 1,458 -879 $99 $966,458 2 STX Entertainment

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Parasite $632,485 -10% 306 -27 $2,067 $20,350,204 10 NEON 2 Joker $472,341 -53% 553 -403 $854 $333,042,715 11 Warner Bros. 3 Last Christmas $458,310 -55% 616 -644 $744 $34,399,150 6 Universal Pictures 4 Harriet $424,685 -49% 640 -360 $664 $41,747,850 7 Focus Features 5 Jojo Rabbit $372,306 -34% 400 -179 $931 $19,979,070 9 Fox Searchlight 6 Honey Boy $240,100 -45% 387 -73 $620 $2,630,044 6 Amazon Studios 7 The Good Liar $181,472 -62% 304 -483 $597 $16,638,234 5 Warner Bros. 8 Maleficent: Mistress of Evil $165,753 -69% 345 -383 $480 $112,722,384 9 Disney 9 Terminator: Dark Fate $133,193 -59% 250 -181 $533 $62,077,463 7 Paramount 10 Waves $112,286 -73% 281 -289 $400 $1,399,931 5 A24 11 No Safe Spaces $108,075 -64% 165 -35 $655 $1,031,860 8 Atlas Distribution 12 Zombieland: Double Tap $84,158 -56% 162 -104 $519 $72,690,421 9 Sony Pictures 13 Doctor Sleep $81,067 -76% 188 -342 $431 $31,414,419 6 Warner Bros. 14 Abominable $74,670 -24% 159 -15 $470 $60,409,765 12 Universal Pictures 15 En Brazos de un Asesino $67,035 -70% 160 0 $419 $372,955 2 Lionsgate / Pantelion Films 16 Panipat $62,581 -79% 104 -74 $602 $461,863 2 Reliance Entertainment 17 Charlie’s Angels $54,131 -75% 108 -595 $501 $17,657,824 5 Sony Pictures 18 Countdown $44,896 -61% 110 -67 $408 $25,522,872 8 STX Entertainment