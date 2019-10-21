Weekend Box Office Key Insights: Jay & Silent Bob, Parasite, Mistress of Evil, Double Tap

News & Analysis • Jesse Rifkin • October 21 2019

“Silent” Bob Makes Noise

After opening this past Tuesday, Saban Films’ comedy sequel/reboot Jay & Silent Bob Reboot earned $93,250 from one theater on its opening weekend. That’s the second-best per-screen average of 2019, behind Parasite just last weekend. Speaking of which…

Parasite Takes a Bite

Last weekend, Neon’s thriller Parasite from director Bong Joon-Ho opened to $384,216 in only three theaters. Its $128,072 per-screen average was not only the best of the year so far, beating The Farewell in July with $88,916, but also the best in almost three years, since La La Land with $176,221 in December 2016. 

This weekend, Parasite expanded into 33 theaters and earned $1,241,334, for a $37,616 per-screen average. Impressively, the film ranked #11 for the weekend, despite playing in literally several thousand fewer theaters than every film in the top 10.

“Mal” Intent

Disney’s sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil won the weekend with $36.9M, in line with pre-release projections but -46.7% below the first Maleficent‘s debut in May 2014.

The real story is not the sequel’s domestic debut, but its global one. The film opened with $117.0M overseas for a $153.9M global weekend. That’s the 12th-highest global weekend of the year, though still down -9.4% from the first film’s global opening.

It’s In Your Head, Zombie, Zombie

Sony’s action comedy sequel Zombieland: Double Tap “landed” in third place with $26.8M, in line with pre-release projections. That’s +8.3% above the original Zombieland‘s October 2009 opening, but if factoring in ticket price inflation, it actually came -8.4% behind the original.

How’d This Weekend Compare?

Total box office this weekend was $137.6M. That’s -2.6% below last weekend and -17.1% below this same weekend last year, when Halloween led with $76.2M

The Year So Far

Year-to-date box office stands at $9.01B. That’s -5.5% behind this same date last year, even with -5.5% after last weekend.

Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)

FRI, OCT. 18 – SUN, OCT. 20

WIDE (1000+)
# TITLE WEEKEND   LOCATIONS   AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Maleficent: Mistress of Evil $36,948,713 3,790 $9,749 $36,948,713 1 Disney
2 Joker $29,251,840 -48% 4,090 -284 $7,152 $247,275,844 3 Warner Bros.
3 Zombieland: Double Tap $26,803,104 3,468 $7,729 $26,803,104 1 Sony Pictures
4 The Addams Family $16,320,980 -46% 4,102 95 $3,979 $57,080,007 2 United Artists Releasing
5 Gemini Man $8,310,078 -60% 3,642 0 $2,282 $36,326,621 2 Paramount Pictures
6 Abominable $3,510,360 -42% 2,647 -849 $1,326 $53,925,430 4 Universal Pictures
7 Downton Abbey $3,105,720 -36% 2,258 -761 $1,375 $88,638,180 5 Focus Features
8 Judy $2,093,144 -35% 1,418 -209 $1,476 $19,055,282 4 Roadside Attractions / LD Entertainment
9 Hustlers $2,025,541 -48% 1,575 -782 $1,286 $101,847,453 6 STX Entertainment
10 It Chapter Two $1,453,742 -54% 1,528 -775 $951 $209,608,260 7 Warner Bros
11 Jexi $1,203,092 -61% 2,332 0 $516 $5,722,776 2 Lionsgate / CBS / Entertainment One

LIMITED (100 — 999)
# TITLE WEEKEND   LOCATIONS   AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Ad Astra $813,202 -57% 796 -882 $1,022 $48,677,973 5 20th Century Fox
2 Rambo: Last Blood $554,397 -63% 930 -901 $596 $44,076,563 5 Lionsgate
3 The Lion King $270,615 -60% 325 -1362 $833 $542,954,243 14 Walt Disney Pictures
4 The Peanut Butter Falcon $211,351 -24% 248 -56 $852 $19,864,511 11 Roadside Attractions
5 Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark $138,646 -44% 219 -127 $633 $68,140,950 11 CBS Films / Lionsgate
6 Good Boys $101,915 -70% 190 -184 $536 $82,970,810 10 Universal Pictures
7 Angel Has Fallen $98,867 -32% 168 -120 $588 $68,887,280 9 Lionsgate
8 Dora and the Lost City of Gold $95,819 -32% 147 -77 $652 $60,452,837 11 Paramount Pictures
9 Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw $93,635 -50% 187 -114 $501 $173,697,270 12 Universal Pictures
10 Toy Story 4 $90,532 -43% 145 -44 $624 $433,716,016 18 Disney
11 Overcomer $82,967 -50% 146 -152 $568 $34,483,438 9 Sony Pictures
12 Lucy In The Sky $55,396 -29% 231 33 $240 $269,491 3 Fox Searchlight
13 The Angry Birds Movie 2 $50,158 -42% 108 -61 $464 $41,533,527 10 Sony Pictures

PLATFORM (1 — 99)
# TITLE WEEKEND   LOCATIONS   AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Parasite $1,241,334 223% 33 30 $37,616 $1,821,976 2 NEON
2 The Lighthouse $427,797 8 $53,475 $427,797 1 A24
3 Pain and Glory $424,716 56% 67 44 $6,339 $1,091,557 3 Sony Pictures Classics
4 Jojo Rabbit $349,555 5 $69,911 $349,555 1 Fox Searchlight
5 The Captain $324,769 47 $6,910 $324,769 1  
6 Jay & Silent Bob Reboot $93,520 1 $93,520 $1,104,825 1 Fathom Events / Saban Films
7 Where’s My Roy Cohn? $89,959 -2% 66 9 $1,363 $487,192 5 Sony Pictures Classics
8 Once Upon a Time In Hollywood $65,662 -35% 75 -38 $875 $139,840,978 13 Sony Pictures
9 Brittany Runs A Marathon $42,694 -36% 62 -48 $689 $7,058,594 9 Amazon Studios
10 Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins $38,839 14% 39 -1 $996 $592,851 8 Magnolia Pictures
11 The Art of Racing in the Rain $33,804 -24% 66 -23 $512 $26,381,503 11 20th Century Fox
12 Fantastic Fungi $30,062 -53% 9 3 $3,340 $194,994 5 Area 23a
13 Spider-Man: Far from Home $28,510 -52% 84 -49 $339 $390,523,780 16 Sony / Columbia
14 Miles Davis: Birth of The Cool $28,491 36% 18 2 $1,583 $569,199 9 Abramorama
15 Official Secrets $27,336 -8% 34 -9 $804 $1,922,458 8 IFC Films
16 The Farewell $25,522 -23% 21 -18 $1,215 $17,664,655 15 A24
17 Aladdin $22,391 -23% 45 -28 $498 $355,552,231 22 Disney
18 47 Meters Down: Uncaged $21,343 -56% 51 -48 $418 $22,233,604 10 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
19 The Cave (2019) $21,185 2 $10,593 $21,185 1 National Geographic Documentary Films
20 Monos $20,726 -9% 40 -10 $518 $367,535 6 Neon
21 Immortal Hero $20,629 12 $1,719 $20,629 1 Freestyle Releasing
22 Ready or Not $19,619 -28% 39 -13 $503 $28,708,466 9 Fox Searchlight
23 First Love $15,703 -49% 34 -6 $462 $194,366 4 Well Go USA Entertainment
24 Greener Grass $14,113 2 $7,057 $14,113 1 IFC Films / IFC Midnight
25 The Goldfinch $11,141 -49% 40 -46 $279 $5,327,383 6 Warner Bros.
26 Promare $9,441 -78% 10 -12 $944 $1,393,324 5 GKIDS
27 By the Grace of God $7,765 2 $3,883 $7,765 1 Music Box Films
28 Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles $6,967 205% 15 4 $464 $535,121 9 Roadside Attractions / Samuel Goldwyn Films
29 Cyrano, My Love $6,851 3 $2,284 $306,451 1 Roadside Attractions
30 Give Me Liberty $6,601 -1% 9 -1 $733 $209,539 9 Music Box Films
31 The Climbers $6,557 -86% 5 -24 $1,311 $482,449 3 Well Go USA Entertainment
32 Midnight Traveler $6,178 7 $883 $27,520 5 Oscilloscope Laboratories
33 Honeyland $4,196 -53% 18 -6 $233 $688,515 13 Neon
34 Battle of Jangsari $3,873 -87% 7 -13 $553 $66,399 3 Well Go USA Entertainment
35 End of the Century $3,535 78% 6 3 $589 $47,500 10  
36 After The Wedding $3,460 464% 5 1 $692 $1,568,107 11 Sony Pictures Classics
37 Gift $3,429 -19% 5 3 $686 $8,953 2 Matson Films
38 David Crosby: Remember My Name $2,491 -46% 4 -6 $623 $720,374 14 Sony Pictures Classics
39 Ága $2,462 78% 3 0 $821 $21,275 7 Big World Pictures
40 Maiden $2,460 -68% 4 -3 $615 $3,150,912 17 Sony Pictures Classics
41 Aquarela $2,033 -48% 9 -8 $226 $291,433 10 Sony Pictures Classics
42 High Strung Free Dance $1,746 -97% 6 -100 $291 $82,529 2 GVN Releasing
43 Desolation Center $1,625 11% 3 -4 $542 $25,880 6 Matson Films
44 Stuffed $1,602 1 $1,602 $2,574 1 Music Box Films
45 Anthropocene: The Human Epoch $1,473 196% 4 2 $368 $96,777 4 Kino Lorber
46 The Ground Beneath My Feet $1,387 -54% 2 -1 $694 $28,550 13 Strand Releasing
47 Tigers Are Not Afraid $926 2 $463 $175,559 9 Variance Films
48 The Woman Who Loves Giraffes $894 2 $447 $7,612 3 Zeitgeist Films
49 Wrinkles the Clown $737 471% 4 1 $184 $13,203 3 Magnolia Pictures / Magnet Releasing
50 Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements $659 -91% 2 -2 $330 $31,254 6 Abramorama
51 The Dead Center $633 -89% 1 -9 $633 $8,320 2 Matson Films
52 I’m Leaving Now $603 1 $603 $3,768 7 Cinema Guild
53 One Cut of the Dead $586 2 $293 $52,406 6 Shudder
54 The Chambermaid $539 1 $539 $83,816 17 Kino Lorber
55 Mister America $502 -95% 2 0 $251 $126,018 2 Magnolia Pictures
56 Memory: The Origins of Alien $449 2 $225 $26,235 3 Screen Media Variance Films
57 Edie $360 -24% 1 0 $360 $56,022 7 Music Box Films
58 The Golden Glove $279 3 $93 $4,726 4 Strand Releasing
59 The Other Story $258 -62% 1 0 $258 $134,962 17 Strand Releasing
60 Chained for Life $188 248% 1 0 $188 $14,451 6 Kino Lorber Films
61 Genese $152 1 $152 $6,784 9 Film Movement

Share this post

News Stories