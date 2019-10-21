Weekend Box Office Key Insights: Jay & Silent Bob, Parasite, Mistress of Evil, Double Tap

“Silent” Bob Makes Noise
After opening this past Tuesday, Saban Films’ comedy sequel/reboot Jay & Silent Bob Reboot earned $93,250 from one theater on its opening weekend. That’s the second-best per-screen average of 2019, behind Parasite just last weekend. Speaking of which…
Parasite Takes a Bite
Last weekend, Neon’s thriller Parasite from director Bong Joon-Ho opened to $384,216 in only three theaters. Its $128,072 per-screen average was not only the best of the year so far, beating The Farewell in July with $88,916, but also the best in almost three years, since La La Land with $176,221 in December 2016.
This weekend, Parasite expanded into 33 theaters and earned $1,241,334, for a $37,616 per-screen average. Impressively, the film ranked #11 for the weekend, despite playing in literally several thousand fewer theaters than every film in the top 10.
“Mal” Intent
Disney’s sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil won the weekend with $36.9M, in line with pre-release projections but -46.7% below the first Maleficent‘s debut in May 2014.
The real story is not the sequel’s domestic debut, but its global one. The film opened with $117.0M overseas for a $153.9M global weekend. That’s the 12th-highest global weekend of the year, though still down -9.4% from the first film’s global opening.
It’s In Your Head, Zombie, Zombie
Sony’s action comedy sequel Zombieland: Double Tap “landed” in third place with $26.8M, in line with pre-release projections. That’s +8.3% above the original Zombieland‘s October 2009 opening, but if factoring in ticket price inflation, it actually came -8.4% behind the original.
How’d This Weekend Compare?
Total box office this weekend was $137.6M. That’s -2.6% below last weekend and -17.1% below this same weekend last year, when Halloween led with $76.2M
The Year So Far
Year-to-date box office stands at $9.01B. That’s -5.5% behind this same date last year, even with -5.5% after last weekend.
Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)
FRI, OCT. 18 – SUN, OCT. 20
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
|$36,948,713
|—
|3,790
|—
|$9,749
|$36,948,713
|1
|Disney
|2
|Joker
|$29,251,840
|-48%
|4,090
|-284
|$7,152
|$247,275,844
|3
|Warner Bros.
|3
|Zombieland: Double Tap
|$26,803,104
|—
|3,468
|—
|$7,729
|$26,803,104
|1
|Sony Pictures
|4
|The Addams Family
|$16,320,980
|-46%
|4,102
|95
|$3,979
|$57,080,007
|2
|United Artists Releasing
|5
|Gemini Man
|$8,310,078
|-60%
|3,642
|0
|$2,282
|$36,326,621
|2
|Paramount Pictures
|6
|Abominable
|$3,510,360
|-42%
|2,647
|-849
|$1,326
|$53,925,430
|4
|Universal Pictures
|7
|Downton Abbey
|$3,105,720
|-36%
|2,258
|-761
|$1,375
|$88,638,180
|5
|Focus Features
|8
|Judy
|$2,093,144
|-35%
|1,418
|-209
|$1,476
|$19,055,282
|4
|Roadside Attractions / LD Entertainment
|9
|Hustlers
|$2,025,541
|-48%
|1,575
|-782
|$1,286
|$101,847,453
|6
|STX Entertainment
|10
|It Chapter Two
|$1,453,742
|-54%
|1,528
|-775
|$951
|$209,608,260
|7
|Warner Bros
|11
|Jexi
|$1,203,092
|-61%
|2,332
|0
|$516
|$5,722,776
|2
|Lionsgate / CBS / Entertainment One
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Ad Astra
|$813,202
|-57%
|796
|-882
|$1,022
|$48,677,973
|5
|20th Century Fox
|2
|Rambo: Last Blood
|$554,397
|-63%
|930
|-901
|$596
|$44,076,563
|5
|Lionsgate
|3
|The Lion King
|$270,615
|-60%
|325
|-1362
|$833
|$542,954,243
|14
|Walt Disney Pictures
|4
|The Peanut Butter Falcon
|$211,351
|-24%
|248
|-56
|$852
|$19,864,511
|11
|Roadside Attractions
|5
|Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark
|$138,646
|-44%
|219
|-127
|$633
|$68,140,950
|11
|CBS Films / Lionsgate
|6
|Good Boys
|$101,915
|-70%
|190
|-184
|$536
|$82,970,810
|10
|Universal Pictures
|7
|Angel Has Fallen
|$98,867
|-32%
|168
|-120
|$588
|$68,887,280
|9
|Lionsgate
|8
|Dora and the Lost City of Gold
|$95,819
|-32%
|147
|-77
|$652
|$60,452,837
|11
|Paramount Pictures
|9
|Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
|$93,635
|-50%
|187
|-114
|$501
|$173,697,270
|12
|Universal Pictures
|10
|Toy Story 4
|$90,532
|-43%
|145
|-44
|$624
|$433,716,016
|18
|Disney
|11
|Overcomer
|$82,967
|-50%
|146
|-152
|$568
|$34,483,438
|9
|Sony Pictures
|12
|Lucy In The Sky
|$55,396
|-29%
|231
|33
|$240
|$269,491
|3
|Fox Searchlight
|13
|The Angry Birds Movie 2
|$50,158
|-42%
|108
|-61
|$464
|$41,533,527
|10
|Sony Pictures
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Parasite
|$1,241,334
|223%
|33
|30
|$37,616
|$1,821,976
|2
|NEON
|2
|The Lighthouse
|$427,797
|—
|8
|—
|$53,475
|$427,797
|1
|A24
|3
|Pain and Glory
|$424,716
|56%
|67
|44
|$6,339
|$1,091,557
|3
|Sony Pictures Classics
|4
|Jojo Rabbit
|$349,555
|—
|5
|—
|$69,911
|$349,555
|1
|Fox Searchlight
|5
|The Captain
|$324,769
|—
|47
|—
|$6,910
|$324,769
|1
|6
|Jay & Silent Bob Reboot
|$93,520
|—
|1
|—
|$93,520
|$1,104,825
|1
|Fathom Events / Saban Films
|7
|Where’s My Roy Cohn?
|$89,959
|-2%
|66
|9
|$1,363
|$487,192
|5
|Sony Pictures Classics
|8
|Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
|$65,662
|-35%
|75
|-38
|$875
|$139,840,978
|13
|Sony Pictures
|9
|Brittany Runs A Marathon
|$42,694
|-36%
|62
|-48
|$689
|$7,058,594
|9
|Amazon Studios
|10
|Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins
|$38,839
|14%
|39
|-1
|$996
|$592,851
|8
|Magnolia Pictures
|11
|The Art of Racing in the Rain
|$33,804
|-24%
|66
|-23
|$512
|$26,381,503
|11
|20th Century Fox
|12
|Fantastic Fungi
|$30,062
|-53%
|9
|3
|$3,340
|$194,994
|5
|Area 23a
|13
|Spider-Man: Far from Home
|$28,510
|-52%
|84
|-49
|$339
|$390,523,780
|16
|Sony / Columbia
|14
|Miles Davis: Birth of The Cool
|$28,491
|36%
|18
|2
|$1,583
|$569,199
|9
|Abramorama
|15
|Official Secrets
|$27,336
|-8%
|34
|-9
|$804
|$1,922,458
|8
|IFC Films
|16
|The Farewell
|$25,522
|-23%
|21
|-18
|$1,215
|$17,664,655
|15
|A24
|17
|Aladdin
|$22,391
|-23%
|45
|-28
|$498
|$355,552,231
|22
|Disney
|18
|47 Meters Down: Uncaged
|$21,343
|-56%
|51
|-48
|$418
|$22,233,604
|10
|Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
|19
|The Cave (2019)
|$21,185
|—
|2
|—
|$10,593
|$21,185
|1
|National Geographic Documentary Films
|20
|Monos
|$20,726
|-9%
|40
|-10
|$518
|$367,535
|6
|Neon
|21
|Immortal Hero
|$20,629
|—
|12
|—
|$1,719
|$20,629
|1
|Freestyle Releasing
|22
|Ready or Not
|$19,619
|-28%
|39
|-13
|$503
|$28,708,466
|9
|Fox Searchlight
|23
|First Love
|$15,703
|-49%
|34
|-6
|$462
|$194,366
|4
|Well Go USA Entertainment
|24
|Greener Grass
|$14,113
|—
|2
|—
|$7,057
|$14,113
|1
|IFC Films / IFC Midnight
|25
|The Goldfinch
|$11,141
|-49%
|40
|-46
|$279
|$5,327,383
|6
|Warner Bros.
|26
|Promare
|$9,441
|-78%
|10
|-12
|$944
|$1,393,324
|5
|GKIDS
|27
|By the Grace of God
|$7,765
|—
|2
|—
|$3,883
|$7,765
|1
|Music Box Films
|28
|Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles
|$6,967
|205%
|15
|4
|$464
|$535,121
|9
|Roadside Attractions / Samuel Goldwyn Films
|29
|Cyrano, My Love
|$6,851
|—
|3
|—
|$2,284
|$306,451
|1
|Roadside Attractions
|30
|Give Me Liberty
|$6,601
|-1%
|9
|-1
|$733
|$209,539
|9
|Music Box Films
|31
|The Climbers
|$6,557
|-86%
|5
|-24
|$1,311
|$482,449
|3
|Well Go USA Entertainment
|32
|Midnight Traveler
|$6,178
|—
|7
|—
|$883
|$27,520
|5
|Oscilloscope Laboratories
|33
|Honeyland
|$4,196
|-53%
|18
|-6
|$233
|$688,515
|13
|Neon
|34
|Battle of Jangsari
|$3,873
|-87%
|7
|-13
|$553
|$66,399
|3
|Well Go USA Entertainment
|35
|End of the Century
|$3,535
|78%
|6
|3
|$589
|$47,500
|10
|36
|After The Wedding
|$3,460
|464%
|5
|1
|$692
|$1,568,107
|11
|Sony Pictures Classics
|37
|Gift
|$3,429
|-19%
|5
|3
|$686
|$8,953
|2
|Matson Films
|38
|David Crosby: Remember My Name
|$2,491
|-46%
|4
|-6
|$623
|$720,374
|14
|Sony Pictures Classics
|39
|Ága
|$2,462
|78%
|3
|0
|$821
|$21,275
|7
|Big World Pictures
|40
|Maiden
|$2,460
|-68%
|4
|-3
|$615
|$3,150,912
|17
|Sony Pictures Classics
|41
|Aquarela
|$2,033
|-48%
|9
|-8
|$226
|$291,433
|10
|Sony Pictures Classics
|42
|High Strung Free Dance
|$1,746
|-97%
|6
|-100
|$291
|$82,529
|2
|GVN Releasing
|43
|Desolation Center
|$1,625
|11%
|3
|-4
|$542
|$25,880
|6
|Matson Films
|44
|Stuffed
|$1,602
|—
|1
|—
|$1,602
|$2,574
|1
|Music Box Films
|45
|Anthropocene: The Human Epoch
|$1,473
|196%
|4
|2
|$368
|$96,777
|4
|Kino Lorber
|46
|The Ground Beneath My Feet
|$1,387
|-54%
|2
|-1
|$694
|$28,550
|13
|Strand Releasing
|47
|Tigers Are Not Afraid
|$926
|—
|2
|—
|$463
|$175,559
|9
|Variance Films
|48
|The Woman Who Loves Giraffes
|$894
|—
|2
|—
|$447
|$7,612
|3
|Zeitgeist Films
|49
|Wrinkles the Clown
|$737
|471%
|4
|1
|$184
|$13,203
|3
|Magnolia Pictures / Magnet Releasing
|50
|Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements
|$659
|-91%
|2
|-2
|$330
|$31,254
|6
|Abramorama
|51
|The Dead Center
|$633
|-89%
|1
|-9
|$633
|$8,320
|2
|Matson Films
|52
|I’m Leaving Now
|$603
|—
|1
|—
|$603
|$3,768
|7
|Cinema Guild
|53
|One Cut of the Dead
|$586
|—
|2
|—
|$293
|$52,406
|6
|Shudder
|54
|The Chambermaid
|$539
|—
|1
|—
|$539
|$83,816
|17
|Kino Lorber
|55
|Mister America
|$502
|-95%
|2
|0
|$251
|$126,018
|2
|Magnolia Pictures
|56
|Memory: The Origins of Alien
|$449
|—
|2
|—
|$225
|$26,235
|3
|Screen Media Variance Films
|57
|Edie
|$360
|-24%
|1
|0
|$360
|$56,022
|7
|Music Box Films
|58
|The Golden Glove
|$279
|—
|3
|—
|$93
|$4,726
|4
|Strand Releasing
|59
|The Other Story
|$258
|-62%
|1
|0
|$258
|$134,962
|17
|Strand Releasing
|60
|Chained for Life
|$188
|248%
|1
|0
|$188
|$14,451
|6
|Kino Lorber Films
|61
|Genese
|$152
|—
|1
|—
|$152
|$6,784
|9
|Film Movement
