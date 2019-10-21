Weekend Box Office Key Insights: Jay & Silent Bob, Parasite, Mistress of Evil, Double Tap

“Silent” Bob Makes Noise

After opening this past Tuesday, Saban Films’ comedy sequel/reboot Jay & Silent Bob Reboot earned $93,250 from one theater on its opening weekend. That’s the second-best per-screen average of 2019, behind Parasite just last weekend. Speaking of which…

Parasite Takes a Bite

Last weekend, Neon’s thriller Parasite from director Bong Joon-Ho opened to $384,216 in only three theaters. Its $128,072 per-screen average was not only the best of the year so far, beating The Farewell in July with $88,916, but also the best in almost three years, since La La Land with $176,221 in December 2016.

This weekend, Parasite expanded into 33 theaters and earned $1,241,334, for a $37,616 per-screen average. Impressively, the film ranked #11 for the weekend, despite playing in literally several thousand fewer theaters than every film in the top 10.

“Mal” Intent

Disney’s sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil won the weekend with $36.9M, in line with pre-release projections but -46.7% below the first Maleficent‘s debut in May 2014.

The real story is not the sequel’s domestic debut, but its global one. The film opened with $117.0M overseas for a $153.9M global weekend. That’s the 12th-highest global weekend of the year, though still down -9.4% from the first film’s global opening.

It’s In Your Head, Zombie, Zombie

Sony’s action comedy sequel Zombieland: Double Tap “landed” in third place with $26.8M, in line with pre-release projections. That’s +8.3% above the original Zombieland‘s October 2009 opening, but if factoring in ticket price inflation, it actually came -8.4% behind the original.

How’d This Weekend Compare?

Total box office this weekend was $137.6M. That’s -2.6% below last weekend and -17.1% below this same weekend last year, when Halloween led with $76.2M

The Year So Far

Year-to-date box office stands at $9.01B. That’s -5.5% behind this same date last year, even with -5.5% after last weekend.

Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)

FRI, OCT. 18 – SUN, OCT. 20

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Maleficent: Mistress of Evil $36,948,713 — 3,790 — $9,749 $36,948,713 1 Disney 2 Joker $29,251,840 -48% 4,090 -284 $7,152 $247,275,844 3 Warner Bros. 3 Zombieland: Double Tap $26,803,104 — 3,468 — $7,729 $26,803,104 1 Sony Pictures 4 The Addams Family $16,320,980 -46% 4,102 95 $3,979 $57,080,007 2 United Artists Releasing 5 Gemini Man $8,310,078 -60% 3,642 0 $2,282 $36,326,621 2 Paramount Pictures 6 Abominable $3,510,360 -42% 2,647 -849 $1,326 $53,925,430 4 Universal Pictures 7 Downton Abbey $3,105,720 -36% 2,258 -761 $1,375 $88,638,180 5 Focus Features 8 Judy $2,093,144 -35% 1,418 -209 $1,476 $19,055,282 4 Roadside Attractions / LD Entertainment 9 Hustlers $2,025,541 -48% 1,575 -782 $1,286 $101,847,453 6 STX Entertainment 10 It Chapter Two $1,453,742 -54% 1,528 -775 $951 $209,608,260 7 Warner Bros 11 Jexi $1,203,092 -61% 2,332 0 $516 $5,722,776 2 Lionsgate / CBS / Entertainment One

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Ad Astra $813,202 -57% 796 -882 $1,022 $48,677,973 5 20th Century Fox 2 Rambo: Last Blood $554,397 -63% 930 -901 $596 $44,076,563 5 Lionsgate 3 The Lion King $270,615 -60% 325 -1362 $833 $542,954,243 14 Walt Disney Pictures 4 The Peanut Butter Falcon $211,351 -24% 248 -56 $852 $19,864,511 11 Roadside Attractions 5 Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark $138,646 -44% 219 -127 $633 $68,140,950 11 CBS Films / Lionsgate 6 Good Boys $101,915 -70% 190 -184 $536 $82,970,810 10 Universal Pictures 7 Angel Has Fallen $98,867 -32% 168 -120 $588 $68,887,280 9 Lionsgate 8 Dora and the Lost City of Gold $95,819 -32% 147 -77 $652 $60,452,837 11 Paramount Pictures 9 Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw $93,635 -50% 187 -114 $501 $173,697,270 12 Universal Pictures 10 Toy Story 4 $90,532 -43% 145 -44 $624 $433,716,016 18 Disney 11 Overcomer $82,967 -50% 146 -152 $568 $34,483,438 9 Sony Pictures 12 Lucy In The Sky $55,396 -29% 231 33 $240 $269,491 3 Fox Searchlight 13 The Angry Birds Movie 2 $50,158 -42% 108 -61 $464 $41,533,527 10 Sony Pictures