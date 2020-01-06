Weekend Box Office Key Insights: Rise of Skywalker Threepeats as 2020 Beats 2019’s First Frame

Who knows how the remaining 520 or so weekends will go at the box office, but the decade got off to a decent start.

Disney’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker posted a threepeat atop the box office with $34.5M. Only three other films reached three weekends on top in the past year: Glass, Avengers: Endgame, and Frozen 2 in early December.

However, Rise of Skywalker was down a sharp -52.3% this weekend. That’s a far larger third weekend drop than for the franchise’s other recent December films: -39.5% for The Force Awakens, -22.5% for Rogue One, and -26.6% for The Last Jedi.

Last weekend’s second, third, and fourth place films all remained the same, though Sony’s Little Women rose one spot to the bronze medal slot.

Sony’s horror The Grudge, the lone new wide release, didn’t scare that many people, opening to fifth place with $11.4M. That was about in line with pre-release projections.

While most analysts project 2020’s box office will ultimately fall below 2019’s, through January 5 this year is actually running ahead.

How’d This Weekend Compare?

Total box office this weekend was $142.0M. That’s -27.9% below last weekend but up +2.0% ahead of the same weekend last year, when Aquaman led for a third frame with $67.8M.

The Year So Far

Year-to-date box office stands at $231.9M. That’s +7.2% ahead of this same date last year.

Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)

FRI, JAN. 3 – SUN, JAN. 5

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker $34,524,815 -52% 4,406 0 $7,836 $451,582,256 3 Disney 2 Jumanji: The Next Level $26,227,346 -26% 4,134 -93 $6,344 $235,933,751 4 Sony Pictures 3 Little Women $13,612,373 -19% 3,308 0 $4,115 $60,060,705 2 Sony Pictures 4 Frozen II $11,854,169 -30% 3,175 -90 $3,734 $450,439,533 7 Disney 5 The Grudge $11,404,113 — 2,642 — $4,316 $11,404,113 1 Sony Pictures 6 Spies in Disguise $10,396,460 -22% 3,502 0 $2,969 $47,042,421 2 20th Century Fox 7 Knives Out $8,916,416 -10% 2,142 120 $4,163 $130,119,450 6 Lionsgate 8 Uncut Gems $7,570,205 -21% 2,686 338 $2,818 $36,556,384 4 A24 9 Bombshell $4,084,056 -15% 1,721 241 $2,373 $24,589,972 4 Lionsgate 10 Cats $2,630,135 -45% 2,902 -478 $906 $24,721,070 3 Universal Pictures 11 Richard Jewell $1,664,849 -46% 1,870 -632 $890 $21,103,165 4 Warner Bros.

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Ford v. Ferrari $1,706,499 -5% 730 -63 $2,338 $109,976,339 8 20th Century Fox 2 A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood $1,223,296 -15% 856 -158 $1,429 $58,801,961 7 Sony Pictures 3 Queen & Slim $1,168,600 -31% 625 -74 $1,870 $42,663,370 6 Universal Pictures 4 Parasite $838,276 47% 222 52 $3,776 $23,850,893 13 NEON 5 Ip Man 4: The Finale $669,054 -9% 125 55 $5,352 $2,866,676 2 Well Go USA Entertainment 6 21 Bridges $391,579 73% 476 247 $823 $28,265,017 7 STX Entertainment 7 Jojo Rabbit $344,736 36% 209 1 $1,649 $21,579,550 12 Fox Searchlight 8 A Hidden Life $261,500 21% 151 33 $1,732 $1,274,329 4 Fox Searchlight 9 Black Christmas $194,740 -77% 440 -1074 $443 $10,376,155 4 Universal Pictures 10 Dark Waters $188,035 5% 133 -7 $1,414 $10,929,669 7 Focus Features 11 Midway $176,222 29% 197 55 $895 $56,547,282 9 Lionsgate 12 Playing with Fire $151,659 -9% 156 -32 $972 $44,406,890 9 Paramount Pictures 13 Maleficent: Mistress of Evil $140,579 -19% 148 -7 $950 $113,532,745 12 Disney 14 Harriet $138,375 5% 124 12 $1,116 $42,761,265 10 Focus Features 15 Joker $128,484 -3% 111 -9 $1,158 $333,985,454 14 Warner Bros.