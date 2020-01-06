Weekend Box Office Key Insights: Rise of Skywalker Threepeats as 2020 Beats 2019’s First Frame

Who knows how the remaining 520 or so weekends will go at the box office, but the decade got off to a decent start.
Disney’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker posted a threepeat atop the box office with $34.5M. Only three other films reached three weekends on top in the past year: Glass, Avengers: Endgame, and Frozen 2 in early December.
However, Rise of Skywalker was down a sharp -52.3% this weekend. That’s a far larger third weekend drop than for the franchise’s other recent December films: -39.5% for The Force Awakens, -22.5% for Rogue One, and -26.6% for The Last Jedi.
Last weekend’s second, third, and fourth place films all remained the same, though Sony’s Little Women rose one spot to the bronze medal slot.
Sony’s horror The Grudge, the lone new wide release, didn’t scare that many people, opening to fifth place with $11.4M. That was about in line with pre-release projections.
While most analysts project 2020’s box office will ultimately fall below 2019’s, through January 5 this year is actually running ahead.
How’d This Weekend Compare?
Total box office this weekend was $142.0M. That’s -27.9% below last weekend but up +2.0% ahead of the same weekend last year, when Aquaman led for a third frame with $67.8M.
The Year So Far
Year-to-date box office stands at $231.9M. That’s +7.2% ahead of this same date last year.
Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)
FRI, JAN. 3 – SUN, JAN. 5
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|$34,524,815
|-52%
|4,406
|0
|$7,836
|$451,582,256
|3
|Disney
|2
|Jumanji: The Next Level
|$26,227,346
|-26%
|4,134
|-93
|$6,344
|$235,933,751
|4
|Sony Pictures
|3
|Little Women
|$13,612,373
|-19%
|3,308
|0
|$4,115
|$60,060,705
|2
|Sony Pictures
|4
|Frozen II
|$11,854,169
|-30%
|3,175
|-90
|$3,734
|$450,439,533
|7
|Disney
|5
|The Grudge
|$11,404,113
|—
|2,642
|—
|$4,316
|$11,404,113
|1
|Sony Pictures
|6
|Spies in Disguise
|$10,396,460
|-22%
|3,502
|0
|$2,969
|$47,042,421
|2
|20th Century Fox
|7
|Knives Out
|$8,916,416
|-10%
|2,142
|120
|$4,163
|$130,119,450
|6
|Lionsgate
|8
|Uncut Gems
|$7,570,205
|-21%
|2,686
|338
|$2,818
|$36,556,384
|4
|A24
|9
|Bombshell
|$4,084,056
|-15%
|1,721
|241
|$2,373
|$24,589,972
|4
|Lionsgate
|10
|Cats
|$2,630,135
|-45%
|2,902
|-478
|$906
|$24,721,070
|3
|Universal Pictures
|11
|Richard Jewell
|$1,664,849
|-46%
|1,870
|-632
|$890
|$21,103,165
|4
|Warner Bros.
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Ford v. Ferrari
|$1,706,499
|-5%
|730
|-63
|$2,338
|$109,976,339
|8
|20th Century Fox
|2
|A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
|$1,223,296
|-15%
|856
|-158
|$1,429
|$58,801,961
|7
|Sony Pictures
|3
|Queen & Slim
|$1,168,600
|-31%
|625
|-74
|$1,870
|$42,663,370
|6
|Universal Pictures
|4
|Parasite
|$838,276
|47%
|222
|52
|$3,776
|$23,850,893
|13
|NEON
|5
|Ip Man 4: The Finale
|$669,054
|-9%
|125
|55
|$5,352
|$2,866,676
|2
|Well Go USA Entertainment
|6
|21 Bridges
|$391,579
|73%
|476
|247
|$823
|$28,265,017
|7
|STX Entertainment
|7
|Jojo Rabbit
|$344,736
|36%
|209
|1
|$1,649
|$21,579,550
|12
|Fox Searchlight
|8
|A Hidden Life
|$261,500
|21%
|151
|33
|$1,732
|$1,274,329
|4
|Fox Searchlight
|9
|Black Christmas
|$194,740
|-77%
|440
|-1074
|$443
|$10,376,155
|4
|Universal Pictures
|10
|Dark Waters
|$188,035
|5%
|133
|-7
|$1,414
|$10,929,669
|7
|Focus Features
|11
|Midway
|$176,222
|29%
|197
|55
|$895
|$56,547,282
|9
|Lionsgate
|12
|Playing with Fire
|$151,659
|-9%
|156
|-32
|$972
|$44,406,890
|9
|Paramount Pictures
|13
|Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
|$140,579
|-19%
|148
|-7
|$950
|$113,532,745
|12
|Disney
|14
|Harriet
|$138,375
|5%
|124
|12
|$1,116
|$42,761,265
|10
|Focus Features
|15
|Joker
|$128,484
|-3%
|111
|-9
|$1,158
|$333,985,454
|14
|Warner Bros.
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|1917
|$617,697
|7%
|11
|0
|$56,154
|$2,307,564
|2
|Universal Pictures
|2
|Just Mercy
|$76,615
|-29%
|4
|0
|$19,154
|$400,348
|2
|Warner Bros.
|3
|No Safe Spaces
|$74,384
|824%
|70
|56
|$1,063
|$1,240,211
|11
|Atlas Distribution
|4
|The Song Of Names
|$68,618
|74%
|17
|7
|$4,036
|$186,005
|2
|Sony Pictures Classics
|5
|Pain and Glory
|$67,436
|49%
|83
|42
|$812
|$3,967,719
|14
|Sony Pictures Classics
|6
|The Good Liar
|$66,023
|-2%
|93
|0
|$710
|$17,082,397
|8
|Warner Bros.
|7
|Zombieland: Double Tap
|$60,379
|-7%
|86
|-4
|$702
|$73,027,571
|12
|Sony Pictures
|8
|63 Up
|$34,260
|1%
|19
|2
|$1,803
|$299,744
|6
|BritBox
|9
|Ashfall
|$32,395
|-20%
|2
|0
|$16,198
|$236,183
|3
|CJ Entertainment
|10
|Cunningham
|$30,699
|229%
|21
|15
|$1,462
|$102,082
|4
|Magnolia Pictures
|11
|Clemency
|$29,833
|-16%
|9
|7
|$3,315
|$76,373
|2
|Neon
|12
|Invisible life
|$26,045
|287%
|13
|11
|$2,003
|$53,783
|3
|Amazon Studios
|13
|Honey Boy
|$22,046
|-13%
|23
|-11
|$959
|$2,980,099
|9
|Amazon Studios
|14
|Charlie’s Angels
|$18,813
|-2%
|55
|-12
|$342
|$17,790,181
|8
|Sony Pictures
|15
|The Lighthouse
|$18,183
|-8%
|21
|0
|$866
|$10,809,320
|12
|A24
|16
|Doctor Sleep
|$17,536
|-28%
|54
|-9
|$325
|$31,574,437
|9
|Warner Bros.
|17
|Waves
|$16,503
|-24%
|22
|2
|$750
|$1,626,272
|8
|A24
|18
|Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
|$14,101
|26%
|12
|0
|$1,175
|$141,096,530
|24
|Sony Pictures
|19
|Countdown
|$13,022
|-32%
|27
|0
|$482
|$25,617,813
|11
|STX Entertainment
|20
|Advocate
|$8,186
|—
|2
|—
|$4,093
|$9,152
|1
|Film Movement
|21
|Les Misérables – The Staged Concert
|$6,867
|193%
|4
|1
|$1,717
|$439,626
|5
|Trafalgar Releasing
|22
|Playmobil: The Movie
|$6,448
|14%
|25
|0
|$258
|$1,113,885
|5
|STX Entertainment
|23
|The White Sheik
|$6,329
|14%
|1
|0
|$6,329
|$22,009
|2
|Rialto Pictures
|24
|American Dharma
|$5,304
|404%
|4
|0
|$1,326
|$50,250
|10
|Utopia
|25
|Synonyms
|$5,184
|104%
|3
|-2
|$1,728
|$186,482
|11
|Kino Lorber
|26
|Judy
|$4,694
|-49%
|20
|-2
|$235
|$24,027,755
|15
|Roadside Attractions / LD Entertainment
|27
|Branagh Theatre Live: The Winter’s Tale
|$3,254
|-29%
|6
|-10
|$542
|$116,877
|5
|Trafalgar Releasing
|28
|Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project
|$2,664
|—
|3
|—
|$888
|$36,523
|8
|Zeitgeist Films
|29
|Ága
|$2,043
|—
|2
|—
|$1,022
|$34,130
|18
|Big World Pictures
|30
|Varda by Agnes
|$2,002
|5%
|3
|0
|$667
|$107,631
|7
|Janus Films
|31
|Hustlers
|$1,348
|-32%
|3
|0
|$449
|$104,962,986
|17
|STX Entertainment
|32
|Christ Stopped at Eboli
|$864
|—
|1
|—
|$864
|$77,707
|40
|Rialto Pictures
|33
|Temblores
|$537
|-42%
|3
|0
|$179
|$19,562
|7
|Film Movement
|34
|The Disappearance of My Mother
|$437
|57%
|1
|-1
|$437
|$20,293
|5
|Kino Lorber
|35
|Give Me Liberty
|$399
|—
|1
|—
|$399
|$238,600
|20
|Music Box Films
|36
|A German Youth
|$343
|—
|1
|—
|$343
|$2,177
|13
|Big World Pictures
|37
|I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians
|$293
|—
|1
|—
|$293
|$11,307
|25
|Big World Pictures
|38
|By the Grace of God
|$192
|—
|1
|—
|$192
|$61,079
|12
|Music Box Films
|39
|Chained for Life
|$54
|—
|1
|—
|$54
|$17,370
|17
|Kino Lorber Films
