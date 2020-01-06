Weekend Box Office Key Insights: Rise of Skywalker Threepeats as 2020 Beats 2019’s First Frame

News & Analysis • Jesse Rifkin • January 06 2020

Who knows how the remaining 520 or so weekends will go at the box office, but the decade got off to a decent start.

Disney’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker posted a threepeat atop the box office with $34.5M. Only three other films reached three weekends on top in the past year: GlassAvengers: Endgame, and Frozen 2 in early December.

However, Rise of Skywalker was down a sharp -52.3% this weekend. That’s a far larger third weekend drop than for the franchise’s other recent December films: -39.5% for The Force Awakens, -22.5% for Rogue One, and -26.6% for The Last Jedi.  

Last weekend’s second, third, and fourth place films all remained the same, though Sony’s Little Women rose one spot to the bronze medal slot.

Sony’s horror The Grudge, the lone new wide release, didn’t scare that many people, opening to fifth place with $11.4M. That was about in line with pre-release projections.

While most analysts project 2020’s box office will ultimately fall below 2019’s, through January 5 this year is actually running ahead.

How’d This Weekend Compare?

Total box office this weekend was $142.0M. That’s -27.9% below last weekend but up +2.0% ahead of the same weekend last year, when Aquaman led for a third frame with $67.8M.

The Year So Far

Year-to-date box office stands at $231.9M. That’s +7.2% ahead of this same date last year.

Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)

FRI, JAN. 3 – SUN, JAN. 5

WIDE (1000+)
# TITLE WEEKEND   LOCATIONS   AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker $34,524,815 -52% 4,406 0 $7,836 $451,582,256 3 Disney
2 Jumanji: The Next Level $26,227,346 -26% 4,134 -93 $6,344 $235,933,751 4 Sony Pictures
3 Little Women $13,612,373 -19% 3,308 0 $4,115 $60,060,705 2 Sony Pictures
4 Frozen II $11,854,169 -30% 3,175 -90 $3,734 $450,439,533 7 Disney
5 The Grudge $11,404,113 2,642 $4,316 $11,404,113 1 Sony Pictures
6 Spies in Disguise $10,396,460 -22% 3,502 0 $2,969 $47,042,421 2 20th Century Fox
7 Knives Out $8,916,416 -10% 2,142 120 $4,163 $130,119,450 6 Lionsgate
8 Uncut Gems $7,570,205 -21% 2,686 338 $2,818 $36,556,384 4 A24
9 Bombshell $4,084,056 -15% 1,721 241 $2,373 $24,589,972 4 Lionsgate
10 Cats $2,630,135 -45% 2,902 -478 $906 $24,721,070 3 Universal Pictures
11 Richard Jewell $1,664,849 -46% 1,870 -632 $890 $21,103,165 4 Warner Bros.

LIMITED (100 — 999)
# TITLE WEEKEND   LOCATIONS   AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Ford v. Ferrari $1,706,499 -5% 730 -63 $2,338 $109,976,339 8 20th Century Fox
2 A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood $1,223,296 -15% 856 -158 $1,429 $58,801,961 7 Sony Pictures
3 Queen & Slim $1,168,600 -31% 625 -74 $1,870 $42,663,370 6 Universal Pictures
4 Parasite $838,276 47% 222 52 $3,776 $23,850,893 13 NEON
5 Ip Man 4: The Finale $669,054 -9% 125 55 $5,352 $2,866,676 2 Well Go USA Entertainment
6 21 Bridges $391,579 73% 476 247 $823 $28,265,017 7 STX Entertainment
7 Jojo Rabbit $344,736 36% 209 1 $1,649 $21,579,550 12 Fox Searchlight
8 A Hidden Life $261,500 21% 151 33 $1,732 $1,274,329 4 Fox Searchlight
9 Black Christmas $194,740 -77% 440 -1074 $443 $10,376,155 4 Universal Pictures
10 Dark Waters $188,035 5% 133 -7 $1,414 $10,929,669 7 Focus Features
11 Midway $176,222 29% 197 55 $895 $56,547,282 9 Lionsgate
12 Playing with Fire $151,659 -9% 156 -32 $972 $44,406,890 9 Paramount Pictures
13 Maleficent: Mistress of Evil $140,579 -19% 148 -7 $950 $113,532,745 12 Disney
14 Harriet $138,375 5% 124 12 $1,116 $42,761,265 10 Focus Features
15 Joker $128,484 -3% 111 -9 $1,158 $333,985,454 14 Warner Bros.

PLATFORM (1 — 99)
# TITLE WEEKEND   LOCATIONS   AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 1917 $617,697 7% 11 0 $56,154 $2,307,564 2 Universal Pictures
2 Just Mercy $76,615 -29% 4 0 $19,154 $400,348 2 Warner Bros.
3 No Safe Spaces $74,384 824% 70 56 $1,063 $1,240,211 11 Atlas Distribution
4 The Song Of Names $68,618 74% 17 7 $4,036 $186,005 2 Sony Pictures Classics
5 Pain and Glory $67,436 49% 83 42 $812 $3,967,719 14 Sony Pictures Classics
6 The Good Liar $66,023 -2% 93 0 $710 $17,082,397 8 Warner Bros.
7 Zombieland: Double Tap $60,379 -7% 86 -4 $702 $73,027,571 12 Sony Pictures
8 63 Up $34,260 1% 19 2 $1,803 $299,744 6 BritBox
9 Ashfall $32,395 -20% 2 0 $16,198 $236,183 3 CJ Entertainment
10 Cunningham $30,699 229% 21 15 $1,462 $102,082 4 Magnolia Pictures
11 Clemency $29,833 -16% 9 7 $3,315 $76,373 2 Neon
12 Invisible life $26,045 287% 13 11 $2,003 $53,783 3 Amazon Studios
13 Honey Boy $22,046 -13% 23 -11 $959 $2,980,099 9 Amazon Studios
14 Charlie’s Angels $18,813 -2% 55 -12 $342 $17,790,181 8 Sony Pictures
15 The Lighthouse $18,183 -8% 21 0 $866 $10,809,320 12 A24
16 Doctor Sleep $17,536 -28% 54 -9 $325 $31,574,437 9 Warner Bros.
17 Waves $16,503 -24% 22 2 $750 $1,626,272 8 A24
18 Once Upon a Time In Hollywood $14,101 26% 12 0 $1,175 $141,096,530 24 Sony Pictures
19 Countdown $13,022 -32% 27 0 $482 $25,617,813 11 STX Entertainment
20 Advocate $8,186 2 $4,093 $9,152 1 Film Movement
21 Les Misérables – The Staged Concert $6,867 193% 4 1 $1,717 $439,626 5 Trafalgar Releasing
22 Playmobil: The Movie $6,448 14% 25 0 $258 $1,113,885 5 STX Entertainment
23 The White Sheik $6,329 14% 1 0 $6,329 $22,009 2 Rialto Pictures
24 American Dharma $5,304 404% 4 0 $1,326 $50,250 10 Utopia
25 Synonyms $5,184 104% 3 -2 $1,728 $186,482 11 Kino Lorber
26 Judy $4,694 -49% 20 -2 $235 $24,027,755 15 Roadside Attractions / LD Entertainment
27 Branagh Theatre Live: The Winter’s Tale $3,254 -29% 6 -10 $542 $116,877 5 Trafalgar Releasing
28 Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project $2,664 3 $888 $36,523 8 Zeitgeist Films
29 Ága $2,043 2 $1,022 $34,130 18 Big World Pictures
30 Varda by Agnes $2,002 5% 3 0 $667 $107,631 7 Janus Films
31 Hustlers $1,348 -32% 3 0 $449 $104,962,986 17 STX Entertainment
32 Christ Stopped at Eboli $864 1 $864 $77,707 40 Rialto Pictures
33 Temblores $537 -42% 3 0 $179 $19,562 7 Film Movement
34 The Disappearance of My Mother $437 57% 1 -1 $437 $20,293 5 Kino Lorber
35 Give Me Liberty $399 1 $399 $238,600 20 Music Box Films
36 A German Youth $343 1 $343 $2,177 13 Big World Pictures
37 I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians $293 1 $293 $11,307 25 Big World Pictures
38 By the Grace of God $192 1 $192 $61,079 12 Music Box Films
39 Chained for Life $54 1 $54 $17,370 17 Kino Lorber Films

