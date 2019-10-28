Weekend Box Office Key Insights: Sony Hits $1B, Maleficent Leads Actuals after Sunday Studio Estimates Showed Joker Ahead

The 10-Figure Club

Sony reached $1B on Sunday, with a total now just over that mark at $1.001B. They become the fourth studio of the year to reach the billion-dollar mark. Disney reached it on Sunday, April 28; Universal reached it on Friday, August 16, and Warner Bros. on Sunday, September 8.

A Rare Reversal

For Sunday’s studio weekend estimates, Warner Bros.’ Joker led with $18.9M over Disney’s fantasy sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil with $18.5M.

But by the time Monday afternoon’s weekend actuals were revealed, those top two had reversed in order. Maleficent was now on top with $19.36M, slightly ahead of Joker with $19.24M.

A switch on top from Sunday estimates to weekend actuals is rare, but it does occasionally happen, on average about once or maybe twice a year.

With only 0.63% difference between the top two films, that’s the closest difference between the top two titles since only 0.20% separated Kingsman: The Golden Circle and It on September 29 – October 1, 2017.

New Releases

Several new films entered the marketplace this weekend. All finished about in line with pre-release expectations, though none were projected to contend for any of the top three slots at the box office.

STX’s horror thriller Countdown counted up to a fifth place start of $8.8M.

Sony’s action drama Black and Blue was not feeling blue in sixth place with $8.3M, in line with pre-release expectations. [Read our interview with Black and Blue director Deon Taylor here.]

101 Studios’ historical drama The Current War, starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Thomas Edison, failed to light up the box office with a ninth place start of $2.6M. However, it was only playing on 1,022 screens, which hurt its reach.

According to estimates from the studio, the Current audience was 55% male and 65% older than 35. It was also an educated audience, with 85% having a college degree or more.

The smaller films

In limited release, Fox Searchlight’s historical comedy Jojo Rabbit hopped to $1.04M on 55 screens in its second weekend, for an $18,983 average.

Neon’s thriller Parasite earned $1.81M on 129 screens, for a $14,100 average. That was good for 12th place.

Warner Bros.’ musical documentary starring Bruce Springsteen, Western Stars, took the thunder road to $560K on 537 screens, for a $1,043 average. When including preview grosses, the film has now earned just a hair over $1M.

How’d This Weekend Compare?

Total box office this weekend was $102.4M. That’s -25.7% below last weekend and -3.1% below this same weekend last year, when Halloween led for a second frame with $31.4.

The Year So Far

Year-to-date box office stands at $9.07B. That’s -6.0% behind this same date last year, down from -5.5% after last weekend.