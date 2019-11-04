Weekend Box Office Key Insights: Terminator: Dark Fate Leads but Low, Harriet Beats Projections

A Dark Fate Indeed
Paramount’s sci-fi action sequel Terminator: Dark Fate launched with $29.0M, atop the box office but on the lower end of pre-release projections.
The film ostensibly opened +7.4% above the franchise’s previous installment, summer 2015’s Terminator: Genisys. But adjusting for ticket price inflation, it actually started -0.5% behind Genisys — a film widely seen as a box office disappointment, at least domestically. (It performed much stronger overseas.)
With a large estimated $185M production budget, Dark Fate will similarly need to rely heavily on its overseas earnings to earn a profit. So far, it’s earned $94.6M overseas and $123.6M globally.
Free At Last
Focus Features’ historical drama Harriet debuted in fourth place with $11.6M, higher than almost any pre-release projection.
The inspirational biopic of escaped slave Harriet Tubman performed particularly well in cities with higher African-American population percentages. According to Focus Features, the film’s top five cities were New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Chicago.
The film’s opening was +3.2% ahead of Selma, the biopic of Martin Luther King Jr., but -4.4% below when adjusting for ticket price inflation.
Coming right after Focus Features’ previous film Downton Abbey opened with $31.0M, this marks the first time since 2003 that a smaller “speciality studio” has opened two consecutive films above $10M. That year, Miramax debuted Kill Bill: Volume 1 with $22.0M and Cold Mountain with $14.5M.
Other New Releases
Warner Bros.’ drama Motherless Brooklyn opened in ninth place with $3.5M, about in line with pre-release projections.
Entertainment Studios’ animated Arctic Dogs was frigid with $2.9M in 10th place, lower than almost any pre-release projection. The title’s poor word of mouth, including a 14% score on Rotten Tomatoes, was a major factor.
Limited Releases
Neon’s thriller Parasite took a bite with $2.5M in 11th place, knocking on the top 10’s door. (Perhaps breaking into that top tier next weekend?) Its fourth weekend was its highest yet, up +39%, with an expansion to 461 theaters.
Fox Searchlight’s historical comedy Jojo Rabbit also posted its best weekend yet, with $2.3M in 12th place. The film was up +123%, as it expanded to 256 theaters.
How’d This Weekend Compare?
Total box office this weekend was $114.6M. That’s +6.6% above last weekend but -22.7% below this same weekend last year, when Bohemian Rhapsody led with $51.0M.
The Year So Far
Year-to-date box office stands at $9.28B. That’s -5.5% behind this same date last year, up from -6.0% after last weekend.
2019’s YTD box office, which has fallen below 2018 the entire year so far, has come closest to eclipsing last year with -5.0% after the first weekend of January, followed by -5.4% in mid-October.
Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)
FRI, NOV. 1 – SUN, NOV. 3
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Terminator: Dark Fate
|$29,033,832
|—
|4,086
|—
|$7,106
|$29,033,832
|1
|Paramount
|2
|Joker
|$13,500,116
|-30%
|3,519
|-417
|$3,836
|$299,187,108
|5
|Warner Bros.
|3
|Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
|$13,090,680
|-32%
|3,820
|30
|$3,427
|$85,240,391
|3
|Disney
|4
|Harriet
|$11,676,720
|—
|2,059
|—
|$5,671
|$11,676,720
|1
|Focus Features
|5
|The Addams Family
|$8,296,007
|-31%
|3,607
|-600
|$2,300
|$85,092,007
|4
|United Artists Releasing
|6
|Zombieland: Double Tap
|$7,424,626
|-37%
|3,337
|-131
|$2,225
|$59,381,788
|3
|Sony Pictures
|7
|Countdown
|$5,768,282
|-35%
|2,675
|0
|$2,156
|$17,684,318
|2
|STX Entertainment
|8
|Black and Blue
|$4,137,341
|-51%
|2,062
|0
|$2,006
|$15,529,819
|2
|Sony / Screen Gems
|9
|Motherless Brooklyn
|$3,500,454
|—
|1,342
|—
|$2,608
|$3,500,454
|1
|Warner Bros.
|10
|Arctic Dogs
|$2,901,335
|—
|2,844
|—
|$1,020
|$2,901,335
|1
|Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
|11
|Gemini Man
|$1,846,383
|-55%
|1,872
|-1136
|$986
|$46,880,452
|4
|Paramount Pictures
|12
|The Current War
|$1,203,702
|-54%
|1,082
|60
|$1,112
|$4,948,935
|2
|101 Studios
|13
|Abominable
|$1,067,390
|-49%
|1,137
|-1059
|$939
|$58,478,245
|6
|Universal Pictures
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Parasite
|$2,539,484
|39%
|461
|332
|$5,509
|$7,440,035
|4
|NEON
|2
|Jojo Rabbit
|$2,332,365
|123%
|256
|201
|$9,111
|$4,217,601
|3
|Fox Searchlight
|3
|The Lighthouse
|$1,979,533
|-35%
|978
|392
|$2,024
|$6,958,668
|3
|A24
|4
|Downton Abbey
|$1,159,335
|-41%
|912
|-746
|$1,271
|$94,479,875
|7
|Focus Features
|5
|Judy
|$574,988
|-53%
|604
|-527
|$952
|$22,920,917
|6
|Roadside Attractions / LD Entertainment
|6
|Housefull 4
|$430,732
|-52%
|315
|0
|$1,367
|$1,728,912
|2
|FIP
|7
|Hustlers
|$380,016
|-56%
|408
|-506
|$931
|$104,300,244
|8
|STX Entertainment
|8
|Pain and Glory
|$330,441
|-17%
|111
|-6
|$2,977
|$2,153,463
|5
|Sony Pictures Classics
|9
|It Chapter Two
|$227,287
|-67%
|376
|-725
|$604
|$211,278,349
|9
|Warner Bros
|10
|Ad Astra
|$204,121
|-26%
|137
|-188
|$1,490
|$49,658,397
|7
|20th Century Fox
|11
|Western Stars
|$167,365
|-70%
|553
|16
|$303
|$1,417,710
|3
|Warner Bros.
|12
|The Lion King
|$111,333
|-24%
|158
|-41
|$705
|$543,349,656
|16
|Walt Disney Pictures
|13
|The Peanut Butter Falcon
|$87,439
|-26%
|122
|-44
|$717
|$20,232,205
|13
|Roadside Attractions
|14
|Rambo: Last Blood
|$72,410
|-65%
|205
|-231
|$353
|$44,691,391
|7
|Lionsgate
|15
|Toy Story 4
|$55,602
|-11%
|105
|-16
|$530
|$433,878,363
|20
|Disney
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Jay & Silent Bob Reboot
|$225,925
|3%
|15
|-2
|$15,062
|$1,925,958
|3
|Fathom Events / Saban Films
|2
|Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
|$91,605
|-38%
|94
|-53
|$975
|$3,969,907
|9
|Greenwich Entertainment
|3
|Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
|$73,768
|-87%
|85
|-1589
|$868
|$140,811,356
|15
|Sony Pictures
|4
|No Safe Spaces
|$58,416
|28%
|11
|10
|$5,311
|$117,140
|2
|Atlas Distribution
|5
|Inside Game
|$57,739
|—
|1
|—
|$57,739
|$57,739
|1
|iDreamMachine
|6
|Fantastic Fungi
|$47,462
|-23%
|24
|10
|$1,978
|$390,466
|7
|Area 23a
|7
|Overcomer
|$44,760
|-18%
|96
|-29
|$466
|$34,649,890
|11
|Sony Pictures
|8
|The Angry Birds Movie 2
|$41,202
|22%
|56
|-30
|$736
|$41,626,706
|12
|Sony Pictures
|9
|The Captain
|$39,926
|-67%
|16
|-23
|$2,495
|$675,375
|3
|10
|Where’s My Roy Cohn?
|$32,542
|-36%
|64
|13
|$508
|$642,437
|7
|Sony Pictures Classics
|11
|Jexi
|$28,330
|-78%
|87
|-235
|$326
|$6,532,838
|4
|Lionsgate / CBS / Entertainment One
|12
|Frankie
|$24,938
|28%
|11
|7
|$2,267
|$51,040
|2
|Sony Pictures Classics
|13
|Synonyms
|$20,739
|16%
|6
|4
|$3,457
|$70,919
|2
|Kino Lorber
|14
|Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins
|$13,635
|-19%
|21
|-8
|$649
|$659,919
|10
|Magnolia Pictures
|15
|Brittany Runs A Marathon
|$13,518
|-44%
|33
|-14
|$410
|$7,182,137
|11
|Amazon Studios
|16
|Official Secrets
|$13,028
|-38%
|27
|-18
|$483
|$1,980,348
|10
|IFC Films
|17
|Greener Grass
|$12,233
|25%
|36
|19
|$340
|$40,320
|3
|IFC Films / IFC Midnight
|18
|Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound
|$9,325
|-24%
|11
|8
|$848
|$25,698
|2
|Matson Films
|19
|Promare
|$7,672
|89%
|3
|-2
|$2,557
|$1,408,344
|7
|GKIDS
|20
|Mr. Klein
|$7,438
|19%
|3
|-1
|$2,479
|$154,227
|9
|Rialto Pictures
|21
|American Dharma
|$7,287
|—
|1
|—
|$7,287
|$7,287
|1
|Utopia
|22
|The Cave (2019)
|$6,701
|31%
|4
|2
|$1,675
|$37,212
|3
|National Geographic Documentary Films
|23
|Edie
|$5,664
|682%
|1
|0
|$5,664
|$66,238
|9
|Music Box Films
|24
|By the Grace of God
|$5,603
|-36%
|10
|4
|$560
|$31,746
|3
|Music Box Films
|25
|Give Me Liberty
|$5,426
|136%
|5
|-2
|$1,085
|$222,011
|11
|Music Box Films
|26
|Gift
|$4,944
|77%
|10
|5
|$494
|$18,217
|4
|Matson Films
|27
|Honeyland
|$4,420
|-11%
|11
|-7
|$402
|$707,100
|15
|Neon
|28
|47 Meters Down: Uncaged
|$4,241
|-55%
|12
|-13
|$353
|$22,256,895
|12
|Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
|29
|Monos
|$4,230
|-49%
|10
|-10
|$423
|$405,077
|8
|Neon
|30
|The Farewell
|$3,751
|-45%
|6
|-9
|$625
|$17,697,821
|17
|A24
|31
|First Love
|$2,446
|-55%
|6
|-14
|$408
|$218,329
|6
|Well Go USA Entertainment
|32
|Cyrano, My Love
|$2,348
|-83%
|6
|-12
|$391
|$333,181
|3
|Roadside Attractions
|33
|Stuffed
|$2,099
|34%
|3
|2
|$700
|$8,104
|3
|Music Box Films
|34
|Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles
|$2,054
|-23%
|6
|-1
|$342
|$547,531
|11
|Roadside Attractions / Samuel Goldwyn Films
|35
|Hesburgh
|$2,020
|—
|2
|—
|$1,010
|$204,031
|28
|mTuckman Media
|36
|To Be of Service
|$1,904
|—
|1
|—
|$1,904
|$1,904
|1
|First Run Features
|37
|David Crosby: Remember My Name
|$1,476
|-50%
|4
|-4
|$369
|$728,668
|16
|Sony Pictures Classics
|38
|After The Wedding
|$1,455
|-20%
|5
|3
|$291
|$1,573,276
|13
|Sony Pictures Classics
|39
|Piranhas
|$1,430
|—
|1
|—
|$1,430
|$22,301
|14
|Music Box Films
|40
|Immortal Hero
|$1,075
|-87%
|1
|-8
|$1,075
|$37,919
|3
|Freestyle Releasing
|41
|Ága
|$813
|—
|1
|—
|$813
|$24,835
|9
|Big World Pictures
|42
|Maiden
|$733
|-13%
|7
|0
|$105
|$3,153,710
|19
|Sony Pictures Classics
|43
|Aquarela
|$655
|-48%
|4
|-1
|$164
|$296,045
|12
|Sony Pictures Classics
|44
|Battle of Jangsari
|$638
|-38%
|1
|0
|$638
|$70,853
|5
|Well Go USA Entertainment
|45
|Wrinkles the Clown
|$420
|577%
|4
|2
|$105
|$14,421
|5
|Magnolia Pictures / Magnet Releasing
|46
|A Faithful Man
|$187
|—
|1
|—
|$187
|$77,491
|16
|Kino Lorber
|47
|Anthropocene: The Human Epoch
|$107
|-86%
|1
|-1
|$107
|$100,071
|6
|Kino Lorber
|48
|Chained for Life
|$85
|57%
|1
|0
|$85
|$15,285
|8
|Kino Lorber Films
|49
|Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements
|$41
|-97%
|1
|-1
|$41
|$33,823
|8
|Abramorama
