Weekend Box Office Key Insights: Terminator: Dark Fate Leads but Low, Harriet Beats Projections

News & Analysis • Jesse Rifkin • November 04 2019

A Dark Fate Indeed

Paramount’s sci-fi action sequel Terminator: Dark Fate launched with $29.0M, atop the box office but on the lower end of pre-release projections.

The film ostensibly opened +7.4% above the franchise’s previous installment, summer 2015’s Terminator: Genisys. But adjusting for ticket price inflation, it actually started -0.5% behind Genisys — a film widely seen as a box office disappointment, at least domestically. (It performed much stronger overseas.)

With a large estimated $185M production budget, Dark Fate will similarly need to rely heavily on its overseas earnings to earn a profit. So far, it’s earned $94.6M overseas and $123.6M globally.

Read our interview with Terminator: Dark Fate director Tim Miller here.

Free At Last

Focus Features’ historical drama Harriet debuted in fourth place with $11.6M, higher than almost any pre-release projection.

The inspirational biopic of escaped slave Harriet Tubman performed particularly well in cities with higher African-American population percentages. According to Focus Features, the film’s top five cities were New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Chicago.

The film’s opening was +3.2% ahead of Selma, the biopic of Martin Luther King Jr., but -4.4% below when adjusting for ticket price inflation.

Coming right after Focus Features’ previous film Downton Abbey opened with $31.0M, this marks the first time since 2003 that a smaller “speciality studio” has opened two consecutive films above $10M. That year, Miramax debuted Kill Bill: Volume 1 with $22.0M and Cold Mountain with $14.5M.

Read our interview with Harriet director Kasi Lemmons here.

Other New Releases

Warner Bros.’ drama Motherless Brooklyn opened in ninth place with $3.5M, about in line with pre-release projections.

Entertainment Studios’ animated Arctic Dogs was frigid with $2.9M in 10th place, lower than almost any pre-release projection. The title’s poor word of mouth, including a 14% score on Rotten Tomatoes, was a major factor.

Limited Releases

Neon’s thriller Parasite took a bite with $2.5M in 11th place, knocking on the top 10’s door. (Perhaps breaking into that top tier next weekend?) Its fourth weekend was its highest yet, up +39%, with an expansion to 461 theaters.

Fox Searchlight’s historical comedy Jojo Rabbit also posted its best weekend yet, with $2.3M in 12th place. The film was up +123%, as it expanded to 256 theaters.

How’d This Weekend Compare?

Total box office this weekend was $114.6M. That’s +6.6% above last weekend but -22.7% below this same weekend last year, when Bohemian Rhapsody led with $51.0M.

The Year So Far

Year-to-date box office stands at $9.28B. That’s -5.5% behind this same date last year, up from -6.0% after last weekend.

2019’s YTD box office, which has fallen below 2018 the entire year so far, has come closest to eclipsing last year with -5.0% after the first weekend of January, followed by -5.4% in mid-October.

Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)

FRI, NOV. 1 – SUN, NOV. 3

WIDE (1000+)
# TITLE WEEKEND   LOCATIONS   AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Terminator: Dark Fate $29,033,832 4,086 $7,106 $29,033,832 1 Paramount
2 Joker $13,500,116 -30% 3,519 -417 $3,836 $299,187,108 5 Warner Bros.
3 Maleficent: Mistress of Evil $13,090,680 -32% 3,820 30 $3,427 $85,240,391 3 Disney
4 Harriet $11,676,720 2,059 $5,671 $11,676,720 1 Focus Features
5 The Addams Family $8,296,007 -31% 3,607 -600 $2,300 $85,092,007 4 United Artists Releasing
6 Zombieland: Double Tap $7,424,626 -37% 3,337 -131 $2,225 $59,381,788 3 Sony Pictures
7 Countdown $5,768,282 -35% 2,675 0 $2,156 $17,684,318 2 STX Entertainment
8 Black and Blue $4,137,341 -51% 2,062 0 $2,006 $15,529,819 2 Sony / Screen Gems
9 Motherless Brooklyn $3,500,454 1,342 $2,608 $3,500,454 1 Warner Bros.
10 Arctic Dogs $2,901,335 2,844 $1,020 $2,901,335 1 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
11 Gemini Man $1,846,383 -55% 1,872 -1136 $986 $46,880,452 4 Paramount Pictures
12 The Current War $1,203,702 -54% 1,082 60 $1,112 $4,948,935 2 101 Studios
13 Abominable $1,067,390 -49% 1,137 -1059 $939 $58,478,245 6 Universal Pictures

LIMITED (100 — 999)
# TITLE WEEKEND   LOCATIONS   AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Parasite $2,539,484 39% 461 332 $5,509 $7,440,035 4 NEON
2 Jojo Rabbit $2,332,365 123% 256 201 $9,111 $4,217,601 3 Fox Searchlight
3 The Lighthouse $1,979,533 -35% 978 392 $2,024 $6,958,668 3 A24
4 Downton Abbey $1,159,335 -41% 912 -746 $1,271 $94,479,875 7 Focus Features
5 Judy $574,988 -53% 604 -527 $952 $22,920,917 6 Roadside Attractions / LD Entertainment
6 Housefull 4 $430,732 -52% 315 0 $1,367 $1,728,912 2 FIP
7 Hustlers $380,016 -56% 408 -506 $931 $104,300,244 8 STX Entertainment
8 Pain and Glory $330,441 -17% 111 -6 $2,977 $2,153,463 5 Sony Pictures Classics
9 It Chapter Two $227,287 -67% 376 -725 $604 $211,278,349 9 Warner Bros
10 Ad Astra $204,121 -26% 137 -188 $1,490 $49,658,397 7 20th Century Fox
11 Western Stars $167,365 -70% 553 16 $303 $1,417,710 3 Warner Bros.
12 The Lion King $111,333 -24% 158 -41 $705 $543,349,656 16 Walt Disney Pictures
13 The Peanut Butter Falcon $87,439 -26% 122 -44 $717 $20,232,205 13 Roadside Attractions
14 Rambo: Last Blood $72,410 -65% 205 -231 $353 $44,691,391 7 Lionsgate
15 Toy Story 4 $55,602 -11% 105 -16 $530 $433,878,363 20 Disney

PLATFORM (1 — 99)
# TITLE WEEKEND   LOCATIONS   AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Jay & Silent Bob Reboot $225,925 3% 15 -2 $15,062 $1,925,958 3 Fathom Events / Saban Films
2 Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice $91,605 -38% 94 -53 $975 $3,969,907 9 Greenwich Entertainment
3 Once Upon a Time In Hollywood $73,768 -87% 85 -1589 $868 $140,811,356 15 Sony Pictures
4 No Safe Spaces $58,416 28% 11 10 $5,311 $117,140 2 Atlas Distribution
5 Inside Game $57,739 1 $57,739 $57,739 1 iDreamMachine
6 Fantastic Fungi $47,462 -23% 24 10 $1,978 $390,466 7 Area 23a
7 Overcomer $44,760 -18% 96 -29 $466 $34,649,890 11 Sony Pictures
8 The Angry Birds Movie 2 $41,202 22% 56 -30 $736 $41,626,706 12 Sony Pictures
9 The Captain $39,926 -67% 16 -23 $2,495 $675,375 3  
10 Where’s My Roy Cohn? $32,542 -36% 64 13 $508 $642,437 7 Sony Pictures Classics
11 Jexi $28,330 -78% 87 -235 $326 $6,532,838 4 Lionsgate / CBS / Entertainment One
12 Frankie $24,938 28% 11 7 $2,267 $51,040 2 Sony Pictures Classics
13 Synonyms $20,739 16% 6 4 $3,457 $70,919 2 Kino Lorber
14 Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins $13,635 -19% 21 -8 $649 $659,919 10 Magnolia Pictures
15 Brittany Runs A Marathon $13,518 -44% 33 -14 $410 $7,182,137 11 Amazon Studios
16 Official Secrets $13,028 -38% 27 -18 $483 $1,980,348 10 IFC Films
17 Greener Grass $12,233 25% 36 19 $340 $40,320 3 IFC Films / IFC Midnight
18 Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound $9,325 -24% 11 8 $848 $25,698 2 Matson Films
19 Promare $7,672 89% 3 -2 $2,557 $1,408,344 7 GKIDS
20 Mr. Klein $7,438 19% 3 -1 $2,479 $154,227 9 Rialto Pictures
21 American Dharma $7,287 1 $7,287 $7,287 1 Utopia
22 The Cave (2019) $6,701 31% 4 2 $1,675 $37,212 3 National Geographic Documentary Films
23 Edie $5,664 682% 1 0 $5,664 $66,238 9 Music Box Films
24 By the Grace of God $5,603 -36% 10 4 $560 $31,746 3 Music Box Films
25 Give Me Liberty $5,426 136% 5 -2 $1,085 $222,011 11 Music Box Films
26 Gift $4,944 77% 10 5 $494 $18,217 4 Matson Films
27 Honeyland $4,420 -11% 11 -7 $402 $707,100 15 Neon
28 47 Meters Down: Uncaged $4,241 -55% 12 -13 $353 $22,256,895 12 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
29 Monos $4,230 -49% 10 -10 $423 $405,077 8 Neon
30 The Farewell $3,751 -45% 6 -9 $625 $17,697,821 17 A24
31 First Love $2,446 -55% 6 -14 $408 $218,329 6 Well Go USA Entertainment
32 Cyrano, My Love $2,348 -83% 6 -12 $391 $333,181 3 Roadside Attractions
33 Stuffed $2,099 34% 3 2 $700 $8,104 3 Music Box Films
34 Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles $2,054 -23% 6 -1 $342 $547,531 11 Roadside Attractions / Samuel Goldwyn Films
35 Hesburgh $2,020 2 $1,010 $204,031 28 mTuckman Media
36 To Be of Service $1,904 1 $1,904 $1,904 1 First Run Features
37 David Crosby: Remember My Name $1,476 -50% 4 -4 $369 $728,668 16 Sony Pictures Classics
38 After The Wedding $1,455 -20% 5 3 $291 $1,573,276 13 Sony Pictures Classics
39 Piranhas $1,430 1 $1,430 $22,301 14 Music Box Films
40 Immortal Hero $1,075 -87% 1 -8 $1,075 $37,919 3 Freestyle Releasing
41 Ága $813 1 $813 $24,835 9 Big World Pictures
42 Maiden $733 -13% 7 0 $105 $3,153,710 19 Sony Pictures Classics
43 Aquarela $655 -48% 4 -1 $164 $296,045 12 Sony Pictures Classics
44 Battle of Jangsari $638 -38% 1 0 $638 $70,853 5 Well Go USA Entertainment
45 Wrinkles the Clown $420 577% 4 2 $105 $14,421 5 Magnolia Pictures / Magnet Releasing
46 A Faithful Man $187 1 $187 $77,491 16 Kino Lorber
47 Anthropocene: The Human Epoch $107 -86% 1 -1 $107 $100,071 6 Kino Lorber
48 Chained for Life $85 57% 1 0 $85 $15,285 8 Kino Lorber Films
49 Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements $41 -97% 1 -1 $41 $33,823 8 Abramorama

